Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Ridgeland home
UPDATE: RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities arrested a suspect who barricaded himself inside of a Ridgeland home Wednesday morning. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the incident on Nolan Circle started as a domestic dispute. According to witnesses, two males, who live at the home, were arguing loudly when one of the men hit the […]
WAPT
Former JPD officer sentenced after being convicted in man's 2019 death
JACKSON, Miss. — A former Jackson police officer has been sentenced to prison. Anthony Fox was convicted on culpable negligence manslaughter charges in the 2019 death of George Robinson, 62. Hinds County Circuit Judge Adrienne Wooten sentenced Fox to 20 years in prison, but suspended 15 of the years, saying Fox will serve five years. When Fox is released from prison, he will be placed under five years' supervision and has been ordered to not have contact with the victim's family.
Former Jackson police officer sentenced for George Robinson’s death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Jackson Police Officer Anthony Fox will spend five years in prison for the 2019 death of George Robinson. Fox was sentenced on Wednesday. On August 4, a jury found Fox guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter. Fox was accused of repeatedly hitting Robinson in the head and chest during a traffic […]
WAPT
Man arrested after police chase ends in a crash
TERRY, Miss. — A police chase that crossed three counties ended overnight in a crash in Hinds County. One person was arrested. The chase started around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Brookhaven after a traffic stop, according to Terry Police Chief Michael Ivy. He said two men, one of them 18 years old, were asked to get out of the vehicle. They refused and took off.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
Police chase ends in Terry after crossing multiple counties
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - A police chase that crossed multiple counties came to an end in Terry overnight, following a crash. 3 On Your Side was at the scene near OId Highway 51 and Cunningham Street, where we saw two people placed in handcuffs as officers examined their damaged vehicle.
19-year-old arrested for Terry Road homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a homicide that happened on Terry Road. Officer Sam Brown said Wiley Green was arrested on Greenwood Avenue Monday evening. He was charged with murder. On August 7, police said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road. He […]
WLBT
Brandon, JPD work together to capture man accused of cyberstalking daycare worker
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are receiving high marks for helping Brandon authorities arrest a man who they say was planning to hurt or kill a daycare worker. “We got a warrant for his arrest. He lived in Jackson. We coordinated with Cmdr. [Christian] Vance and I sent people... They coordinated efforts when they got there,” Brandon Police Chief William Thompson said. “Several officers responded with us.”
Texas capital murder suspect arrested in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man who was wanted for capital murder in Texas was arrested in Vicksburg last week. Vicksburg Daily News reported the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information on Friday, August 12 that Clinton Lee Young was believed to be in Vicksburg. He was indicted Friday morning in Texas for capital murder. […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Jackson man sentenced for 2019 carjacking
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for carjacking. According to court documents, on August 9, 2019, 23-year-old Xavier Keshun Caldwell used a firearm to carjack a victim near Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue in Jackson. Caldwell pled guilty to carjacking on April 28, 2022. In […]
WAPT
19-year-old charged with murder in deadly shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police said they have made a murder arrest. Wiley Green, 19, is accused in a deadly shooting that happened last Sunday on Terry Road. Police said Monday he was arrested at a home on Greenwood Avenue. There is no word yet on a motive.
breezynews.com
Public Disturbance and a Stolen Vehicle in Attala
12:22 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting that a vehicle was taken without permission from a residence on South Huntington Street. Attala County Deputies stopped the vehicle right after this was reported and it was returned to the owner. 2:07 p.m. – Kosciusko Police dispatched to...
Vicksburg Post
Former Texas death row inmate arrested in Warren County
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information Friday afternoon from the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office that an individual who was indicted on Friday morning on a charge of capital murder may have been in Vicksburg. A grand jury capias had been issued for his arrest. Deputy Vicksburg...
IN THIS ARTICLE
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg police investigating three recent thefts
The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating three new cases of theft that took place mid-late last week. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 7:57 a.m., officers responded to Warfield’s Service Center, 2610 1/2 Clay Street, in reference to an auto burglary. The complainant reported the front passenger window of a 2010 Dodge Caravan was shattered and the battery was missing from the vehicle. The damage to the window is estimated at $200.00 dollars, and the cost of the stolen battery is $204.95.
WLBT
‘Career criminal’ poses as worker at Canton nursing home, rapes female resident
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A convicted felon has pleaded guilty and has received the maximum judgement after raping a vulnerable adult at a Canton nursing home earlier this year. According to the district attorney, Antwon Harris, 35, entered the Canton Manor Nursing Home early on the morning of January 13 after posing as a new hire.
Neshoba Democrat
Barefoot Leake County man busted for burglary by deputies
A Leake County man known to walk around barefoot was arrested and charged in connection with several vehicle break-ins reported at a residence last week near Four Corners in the northwest part of the county, Sheriff Eric Clark said. The man, Richard Scott Swager, 39, of 79 Green Road, Carthage,...
mississippicir.org
Fired Lexington police chief exposed in racist recording had a checkered past in law enforcement
Throughout his career in law enforcement, Sam Dobbins patrolled the streets of Mississippi with impunity, despite a history of racist remarks and policing, a reputation for violence and allegations he nearly beat a man to death. On July 20, the Lexington Board of Alderman voted Sam Dobbins out as Lexington...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
breezynews.com
Shoplifting and DUIs in Leake and Attala
TRACY D JENKINS, 48, of Carthage, DUI – Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168. JOSEPH B JONES, 36, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $0. SHAWANDA...
Jackson man sentenced for wire fraud scheme
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to serve one year and one day in prison for perpetrating a wire fraud scheme to steal federal funds. Anthony Kelley, 60, was sentenced U.S. District Court in Jackson on Wednesday, August 17. Prosecutors said Kelley owns Trendsetters Barber College in Jackson. Trendsetters was certified by the […]
breezynews.com
Burglary and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake
CAMERON ALLEN, 25, of Heidelberg, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, CPD. Bond $25,000. FRANK BROWN, 50, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $1,000. ELIZABETH K CAIN, 37, of Carthage, Careless Driving, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Tag, No Insurance, LCSO....
deltanews.tv
Group takes Lexington to court over fired chief
LEXINGTON - A recording of a Holmes County police chief bragging about killing 13 men, and using racial slurs made headlines in July... now it has resulted in a lawsuit. Here's what a press release from the civil rights organization behind the suit had to say:. "JULIAN, a civil rights...
Comments / 0