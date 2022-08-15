JACKSON, Miss. — A former Jackson police officer has been sentenced to prison. Anthony Fox was convicted on culpable negligence manslaughter charges in the 2019 death of George Robinson, 62. Hinds County Circuit Judge Adrienne Wooten sentenced Fox to 20 years in prison, but suspended 15 of the years, saying Fox will serve five years. When Fox is released from prison, he will be placed under five years' supervision and has been ordered to not have contact with the victim's family.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO