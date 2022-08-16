WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department continues investigation at Paris motel where man found dead Monday night | Accident-and-incident

Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha police K-9 helps find evidence in Indianapolis homicide investigation
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) — A member of the Kenosha Police Department (KPD) is using her nose to get the job done. Police K-9 Iris works with Kenosha Detective Pete Deates to find evidence and solve crimes. She’s trained to detect electronic scents. “Any device that can store...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash; driver who died ID'd by medical examiner
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has released the identity of the Milwaukee man who died from injuries suffered in a fatal crash on eastbound I-894/43 at S. 27th Street on Thursday, Aug. 18. The victim is 74-year-old Frederick Steffen. The medical examiner's report indicates the collision between...
WISN
Driver of coupe identified in deadly dump truck crash on I-43
GREENFIELD, Wis. — Frederick Steffen, 74, of Milwaukee, has been identified as the driver who was killed on I-43 on Thursday afternoon after a dump truck crashed into his 1974 Triumph coupe. That's according to the report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. The report also states that...
wisconsinexaminer.com
Kenosha Police identify, cite man who had distributed anti-semitic fliers in city
The Kenosha Police Department identified and cited a 56-year-old man who had been distributing anti-semitic fliers across the city for months. The man, whom the Kenosha News identified as Kenosha resident Jeffrey Kidden, was cited $4,301 by the police department last week for violating the city’s littering ordinance. Kidden,...
CBS 58
Racine police seek attempted homicide suspect, considered armed and dangerous
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted person. Officials say 26-year-old Montavius Drane is wanted for first degree attempted homicide. He's believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Drane is described as 5'8" tall and about...
WISN
Video released from Racine police shows a violent arrest
RACINE, Wis. — Wednesday just after 11 a.m. on I-94 near 7 Mile Road in Racine County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding at 90 miles an hour. The sheriff released body camera footage Thursday, just under two minutes of footage of what turned into a violent arrest.
WISN
Full freeway closure after shooting in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a full freeway closure was underway on northbound 175, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. This all happened just before noon on Thursday. Deputies were investigating a reported shooting where a driver shot at another car. No injuries have been...
CBS 58
Man convicted in murder of Racine bartender accused of biting inmate's ear off
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man convicted in the murder of a beloved Racine bartender is facing new charges after allegedly biting another prisoner's ear off. According to a criminal complaint, correctional officers at the Racine County Jail found Montreal Greer on top of another inmate in his cell on Aug. 12.
Student at north suburban high school detained after being found with loaded gun
A student at a north suburban school was detained yesterday after being found with a loaded gun. Shortly before dismissal, a report was made to the Wauconda High School officials about a student with a possible weapon in the building.
WISN
Milwaukee woman taken into custody, police investigate homicide
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened about 8:46 a.m. Wednesday on 28th Street and McKinley Boulevard. The unidentified man sustained fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. The suspect, a 39-year-old Milwaukee woman, was arrested in connection to the...
wlip.com
Single Vehicle Crash Kills One in Lake County
(Antioch, IL) Another fatal crash has been reported in Lake County. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the latest incident took place in the unincorporated Antioch area. On Wednesday morning around 10:30, deputies responded to a single vehicle crash in the 40-thousand block of Route 83. Officials believe the vehicle left the road for unknown reasons and struck a tree in the front yard of a residence, killing the driver…a 72-year-old male from Antioch. The Sheriff’s Office’s Technical Crash Investigations Team is looking into the circumstances surrounding the wreck, and autopsy on the deceased is pending.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Vehicle speeds through parking lot
9:54 a.m. Thursday — A caller in the 200 block of East Sunset Drive reported a vehicle went through the lot at approximately 50 mph and then flipped off the caller. The woman then went through a drive-thru. According to the log, the suspect vehicle was gone upon police arrival.
1 person killed in sedan vs truck crash in Racine County
The Racine County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday afternoon.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fatal crash in neighboring Ozaukee County | By Ozaukee County Sheriff
August 17, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 1:53 a.m. the Ozaukee County Sheriffs responded to a two-vehicle crash on I43 southbound N. Lake Field Road in the Town of Grafton. A 2016 international semi-tractor trailer was traveling southbound on I43...
WISN
Deadly accident, dump truck rolls over coupe
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious crash on I-43 at 27th Street. The sheriff's office says the crash happened between a coupe and a dump truck. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
Man charged for ramming car into Crystal Lake house and paralyzing homeowner
A Crystal Lake man faces charges for plowing his car into a home and critically injuring the homeowner. 27-year-old Connor Kirkpartrick has been charged with aggravated reckless driving, reckless conduct and criminal damage to property.
2 teens charged in armed, robbery police chase and crash in Wilmette, officials say
Wilmette police arrested three people just minutes after they allegedly committed an armed robbery.
wlip.com
One Injured in Motorcycle Crash
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person was left with life threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Pershing Boulevard and 68th Street around 5:20PM. According to police reports, a vehicle stopped at the intersection and then proceeded through. However, at the same time a motorcycle headed the...
WISN
Man killed in crash on I-43 in Ozaukee County
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Interstate 43 southbound is back open in Ozaukee County following a fatal crash overnight in the Town of Grafton. It happened just before 2 a.m. and emergency crews closed the freeway between Highway 60 and Pioneer Road until 6:30 a.m. during the investigation. The Ozaukee...
Man dies days after being shot at Red Line stop
CHICAGO - A man died Tuesday days after he was shot during an argument at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side. Anthony Dinion, 40, was arguing with a male around 8:34 p.m. Sunday at the 69th Street Station when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
