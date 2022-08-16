WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department continues investigation at Paris motel where man found dead Monday night | Accident-and-incident

(Antioch, IL) Another fatal crash has been reported in Lake County. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the latest incident took place in the unincorporated Antioch area. On Wednesday morning around 10:30, deputies responded to a single vehicle crash in the 40-thousand block of Route 83. Officials believe the vehicle left the road for unknown reasons and struck a tree in the front yard of a residence, killing the driver…a 72-year-old male from Antioch. The Sheriff’s Office’s Technical Crash Investigations Team is looking into the circumstances surrounding the wreck, and autopsy on the deceased is pending.

