Carla Hall ready for Family Reunion at Salamander Resort
7NewsDC — We may have a bright yellow couch and a sunny set, but no one lights up our morning like the one and only Carla Hall. The Emmy winning chef and host is about to head to Middleburg for the annual Family Reunion at the Salamander Resort, but first she joined us back on the big yellow couch. Learn more about the Family Reunion at salamanderhotels.com/familyreunion.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Saucy Festival is worth a trip to Frederick This Saturday
Frederick Fairgrounds is the site of a uniquely exciting festival this Saturday from Noon to 7pm. Saucy Festival features an array of Local & National Sauce Companies, Fun Live Music on Stage, Tasty Food Vendors & Trucks, Axe Throwing, Wild Contests, Themed Drinks, Local Artists, a Kids Party Area & more. Sauces include varieties of Award Winning Savory, Sweet, Hot, Tangy Flavors & more! Most Vendors will offer Free Samples. Many Sauces have been featured on Youtube’s ‘Hot Ones’ series.
ffxnow.com
Tysons Galleria’s upcoming dine-in movie theater has a premiere date
In just over a month, Tysons Galleria patrons will be able to get dinner, a drink and a movie — all from the same reclining, leather armchair. The mall’s new CMX CinéBistro will open on the third floor of the redeveloped Macy’s wing on Sept. 23, as noted on the movie theater company’s website.
downtownfrederick.org
Downtown Frederick’s Top Five August 19-21
School is back in session, so it’s time to get out this weekend and explore all that Downtown Frederick has to offer. Teachers can forget about grading papers and celebrate happy hour on Friday evening. You can enjoy a special theater tour (for free!), jam at a concert under the stars featuring three bands, including a local Frederick favorite, experience the joy of not one but two Drag brunches, and take in a patriotic concert with the United States Army Field Band (also free, but tickets are required). We can’t wait to see you downtown this weekend!
WUSA
DJ QuickSilva added to Ben's Chili Bowl Wall of Fame
WASHINGTON — One of the District's biggest DJs has a new home at a D.C. institution. Roberto "DJ Quicksilva" Silva has had a lot of success in his business. He's been named the No. 1 DJ in D.C. and ranked as the No. 12 DJ in the United States by The Source magazine.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 5: Fantastic Frederick at Dutch’s Daughter, Idiom and Brewer’s Alley
The fifth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was an after work trip to the place we felt we needed to explore more after last year’s tour: Frederick. This time, we started at Dutch’s Daughter (we visited Dutch’s Silvertree on the 2021 tour) and found two downtown breweries in Idiom and Brewer’s Alley to explore life after dark in Frederick. P.S. That medium rare prime rib you see below was the best prime rib Nestor’s ever tasted! We’ll be talking about it until we return! It’s all a part of the community love to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
bethesdamagazine.com
With family help, Hardy’s BBQ owner presses on after death of her husband
Even before Hardy’s BBQ founders Roxie and Corries Hardy met as adults, it seems that Corries was present in Roxie’s life while she was growing up in North Carolina. “My husband used to come to visit my hometown when I was little and I didn’t even know it,” said Roxie Hardy, who met Corries, a Florida native, when she was visiting a cousin in Atlanta. “He would always come to the church my grandparents came to. We weren’t aware that he always was in my life — I just didn’t know it.”
Washingtonian.com
Eat Great Cheap: Our 10 Favorite New Restaurants
Rasika restaurateur Ashok Bajaj and chef Vikram Sunderam debuted their most casual Indian venture yet: a counter-order version of the street-food concept Bindaas. There are tasty, quick-grab kati rolls stuffed with paneer; bottled spiced cocktails; and tamarind soda. Your best bets are the bowls. Our favorite: chili salmon atop lemony rice noodles in a creamy coconut moilee sauce.
chesapeakefamily.com
Summer Fun: Take a Day Trip to Harpers Ferry, W. Va.
Harpers Ferry, W.Va., is a great family day trip that offers something for everyone, from nature lovers to history enthusiasts. The beautiful, historic town sits at the convergence of the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers, only an hour and a half from Annapolis. There are trails to hike, an old town to explore, the C&O Canal Tow Path for biking and battlefields to visit. You can even take a hike up to the top of Maryland Heights and take in spectacular views of the rivers and the town.
Washingtonian.com
The Atlantic Festival Has Found a New Home at the Wharf
The Atlantic Festival, which runs from September 21 through September 23, has found a new home at the Wharf. The move was sparked by the media company’s plans to relocate its headquarters to the Southwest development later this year.”It was about really setting down some roots and allowing us to build a new campus with this built-in experience in this bustling Wharf neighborhood,” says Candace Montgomery, senior vice president and general manager of AtlanticLive.
WJLA
ICE! returns to Gaylord National Resort after 2-year hiatus with 'A Christmas Story' theme
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — In what is definitely the "coolest" news you'll read all day, ICE! is returning to the Gaylord National Resort this holiday season following a two-year hiatus due to COVID. Using more than 2 million pounds – or 1,000 tons – of ice, the amusing holiday...
WTOP
Even popular restaurants around DC are still struggling
Local restaurants that barely got by at the height of the pandemic are now facing even bigger struggles. Many say they may not make it, and even the really popular restaurants are struggling. Armand’s Pizza was just voted by WTOP listeners as best pie in the region, and owner Chris...
Washingtonian.com
Where to Feast on Crabs Around DC
You don’t need a bay house—or even a car—to dig into a delicious Chesapeake crab feast. In addition to DC-area crab houses, there are seafood markets—and even delivery services—selling live or steamed crabs for your backyard party. Crab Houses and Seafood Restaurants. 4958 Bethesda Ave.,...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Della J’s Southern Home Cooking Moves to Richmond Highway
Mac & cheese, fried chicken, collard greens, mashed potatoes – there is something about comfort foods like these that keep us coming back for more. Springfield restaurant Della J’s has been serving up home-cooked dishes out of a space at 6558 Backlick Rd. since 2017. The restaurant will welcome guests to a new location on Richmond Highway in Mount Vernon Plaza soon.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Beach Day at Greenbrier State Park
Did you know that in less than an hour from most parts of MoCo you can access a freshwater lake and a sandy beach? Greenbrier State Park, located at 21843 National Pike Boonsboro, MD, allows for a variety of activities without having to make the commitment of an overnight stay.
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Burger
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve hamburgers. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, The Burger Shack was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. The Burger Shack – Virginia locations in Chantilly, Ashburn and Alexandria.
rockvillenights.com
The B12 Store "coming soon" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
"Coming soon" signage has appeared at the future location of The B12 Store at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. A variation on the new fad of IV bars, at The B12 Store you can buy or be injected with a variety of vitamins and minerals. All doctors, nurses and other staff are licensed and certified to administer the injections, the chain advises.
Morgan Messenger
“Killer Oak” taken down
A large oak tree about 200 years old had to be removed last week from the front yard of Tom and Vita Hall who live on Route 9 east of Berkeley Springs, not far from U.S. 522. The tree was more than 75-feet tall with a 15.5-feet circumference and was at least four-feet in diameter, Hall said.
fox5dc.com
Elementary school teacher vacationing in Ocean City wins $250K on lucky lottery scratch-off
OCEAN CITY, Md. - An elementary school teacher vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland will be all smiles heading back to school this year after winning a quarter of a million dollars on a lottery scratch-off. Lottery officials say the lucky winner from Reisterstown was on vacation at the beach with...
themunchonline.com
102 W. Deer Park Road
"Coming Soon" Beautiful 4/3 split level close to 270 & MARC train! - Great ---4 Bed / 3 BA ---split level single family home with granite counter tops and cathedral style ceilings, updated kitchen & bathrooms. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on top level. 1 bedroom, 1 bath on lower level walkout connected to 2 car garage! Fenced in rear yard, SO CLOSE to RideOn bus stop, MARC train, METRO, right off of I-270 and I-370. Summit Hall ES, Forest Oak MS & Gaithersburg HS.
