hotnewhiphop.com
One Dead, Dozens Injured After Stage Collapses At Medusa Festival
The Medusa Festival in Spain is a massive EDM event, and this year it boasted big acts like David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Amelie Lens, and Carl Cox. The festivities turned into horror on Saturday morning, however, when high winds caused the main stage collapsed, killing one person and injuring dozens of others. Three festival-goers suffered serious trauma injuries and an additional fourteen attendees received minor injuries.
NME
‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ in talks for a second season: “The goal is to air in 2024”
Extraordinary Attorney Woo is reportedly in talks for a second season, with the head of one of its production companies saying it hopes to go to air in 2024. The ongoing K-drama about a talented lawyer on the autism spectrum is available to stream on Netflix in some regions, and has been ranking highly on the platform’s viewership charts since its premiere last month. August 8-14 marked its sixth week on the list of top 10 non-English TV programmes, and its third consecutive week at the top spot.
South Korean Official Proposes Alternative Military Service for K-Pop Band BTS
K-pop sensations Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS are at a crossroads. In South Korea, it is customary for men to begin serving a 21-month term in the military by 28 years of age. Currently, three of the seven BTS members are 28 years of age or older (Jin, Suga, and J-Hope) and have already received accommodations for more time before beginning service.
Cursed cruise ship where 120 passengers tested positive for COVID-19, now is facing 20-foot waves and brutal wind, stranding it off Australia
A Coral Princess cruise ship with more than 2,000 passengers onboard is stranded at sea. Strong winds and 20-foot waves are preventing the ship from safely docking in Australia, per reports. This isn't the ship's only challenge in recent days. Last week, it reported 120 cases of COVID-19 onboard.
World-famous brain surgeon Charlie Teo is forced to perform life-saving operations in Africa due to restrictions on his work in Australia - with one mum raising $120k to fly her daughter overseas to remove a tumour
Famous 'last chance' brain surgeon Dr Charlie Teo is performing operations on Australians in overseas hospitals after being restricted in this country. Dr Teo, who was placed under temporary restrictions a year ago after complaints over his work, has operated at least four times in Spain and South Africa where he has gained a permit to conduct surgery.
BTS might avoid military service if its members serve as public ambassadors instead
A South Korean mayor has proposed BTS be exempted from military service if members instead promote his city's campaign to host the 2030 World Expo.
NME
BamBam, Taeyeon and more announced for Thailand’s Best of Best K-pop concert
A new K-pop concert, ‘Best of Best’, has been announced for Thailand this October. Organised by local promoter Do Concerts, the concert will feature performances from four major K-pop figures: South Korea-based Thai GOT7 member Bambam, Girls’ Generation leader Taeyeon, member of South Korean-Chinese boy band EXO Chen, and Korean rising stars Xdinary Heroes.
NME
‘League Of Legends’ is down for maintenance in North America
League Of Legends servers across North America are currently down for a period of 12-hour maintenance. Last night, Riot Games shared a tweet announcing that it “will be performing extended maintenance impacting players in the NA region,” confirming that players across North America won’t be able to play either League Of Legends or Teamfight Tactics until the developer has completed its work.
