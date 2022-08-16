Extraordinary Attorney Woo is reportedly in talks for a second season, with the head of one of its production companies saying it hopes to go to air in 2024. The ongoing K-drama about a talented lawyer on the autism spectrum is available to stream on Netflix in some regions, and has been ranking highly on the platform’s viewership charts since its premiere last month. August 8-14 marked its sixth week on the list of top 10 non-English TV programmes, and its third consecutive week at the top spot.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO