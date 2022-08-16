Read full article on original website
NME
Watch Coldplay’s Chris Martin perform duet with one-handed pianist Victoria Canal
Midway through their six-date Wembley Stadium residency, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin took some time off to link up with pianist Victoria Canal – who happens to have been born without her right forearm – joining her for a soulful duet of her original track ‘Swan Song’.
NME
Members of Metallica, AC/DC and Travis Barker added to Taylor Hawkins tribute gigs
New artists have joined the bill for the forthcoming tribute gigs for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, with livestream details also announced. Hawkins, the band’s drummer since 1997, died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25. He was 50 years old. Last week, Foo Fighters announced that, together...
Taylor Lautner Is Getting Married, And His Wife's Name Could Be Super Awkward
The 'Twilight' actor proposed to Taylor Dome in November 2021.
NME
‘Goodbye Horses’ musician Q Lazzarus has died, aged 61
Q Lazzarus, the musician best known for her 1988 hit song ‘Goodbye Horses’, has died. Lazzarus, real name Diane Luckey, passed away last month at the age of 61 following a short illness. Her death was confirmed by an obituary that was posted on the website of the Jackson Funeral Home in New Jersey.
NME
T.I. confirms he punched The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart in the face over kiss
T.I. has responded to The Chainsmokers singer Drew Taggart’s claim that he was struck in the face by the rapper after giving him a kiss on the cheek. “T.I. just literally punched me in the face,” Taggart said in a clip posted on TikTok yesterday (August 16) that shows the duo performing at a nightclub alongside T.I. and others. “We’re in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek. It was totally my fault,” while Taggart’s Chainsmokers bandmate Alex Pall can be heard laughing in the background.
NME
Quavo explains why Takeoff was left out of Migos’ hit song ‘Bad and Boujee’
Quavo has revealed the reason behind Takeoff’s absence on the Migos song ‘Bad & Boujee’. The rappers — who form two-thirds of the Migos trio alongside Offset — discussed the 2016 song in a teaser clip for the music podcast Rap Radar. During the snippet of the interview published Wednesday (August 17), podcast host Elliot Wilson questions why Takeoff wasn’t included on the track, which was the lead single of Migos’ sophomore album, ‘Culture’.
NME
Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Pixies
When Black Francis recorded a version of David Bowie’s ‘Fashion’ as a gift for The Thin White Duke’s 50th birthday, what did he alter the lyric to?. How did it feel when Bowie recorded a version of Pixies’ ‘Cactus’ for his 2002 ‘Heathen’ album?
NME
Here’s Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the style of Slipknot
A YouTuber has reimagined Metallica’s legendary track ‘Master Of Puppets’ as if it were written by Slipknot – check out the result below. Streams of the original song have increased significantly following its recent use in the finale of Stranger Things season four. In the finale, titled The Piggyback, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played the 1986 track on a rooftop to distract a horde of demonic bats protecting the lair of main villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
NME
Julian Lennon was “shocked” by Paul McCartney’s virtual John Lennon duet
Julian Lennon has discussed how he was initially “shocked” by Paul McCartney‘s recent virtual duet with his late father, John Lennon. At the start of his North American tour and again at Glastonbury, McCartney performed a virtual duet with his former Beatles bandmate courtesy of technology created by The Lord Of The Rings and Get Back director Peter Jackson.
NME
Watch Korn reunite with Evanescence’s Amy Lee to perform ‘Freak On A Leash’
Korn reunited with Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee last night (August 16) to perform their 2007 version of the former’s ‘Freak On A Leash’ – watch fan-shot footage below. The two bands kicked off their joint US tour at the Ball Arena in Denver yesterday, with both...
NME
‘You’ve Got A License to Drive (Me Crazy)’: how ‘The Boys’ nailed TV’s song of the summer
The Boys composer Christopher Lennertz has worked on a wide range of projects over the years, from Alvin and the Chipmunks to Agent Carter, but none of that prepared him for his most unusual request yet. During production of Eric Kripke’s superheroes-gone-bad series, he was asked to write a pop song.
NME
Iceage announce rarities collection ‘Shake the Feeling’ and share title track
Danish post-punks Iceage have announced they’ll release a new rarities collection titled ‘Shake the Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015–2021’ next month. The collection, out September 23 via Mexican Summer, will contain 12 non-album cuts (songs frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt describes as “misfit children”) including covers of Bob Dylan‘s ‘I’ll Keep It With Mine’ and Abner Jay’s ‘My Mule’.
NME
Hit-Boy says Beyoncé’s ‘Thique’ was originally made in 2014
Hit-Boy has revealed Beyoncé‘s ‘RENAISSANCE‘ single ‘Thique’ was originally put together back in 2014. The guest-heavy 16 track album was released last month and featured the likes of AG Cook, Skrillex, Giorgio Moroder, Grace Jones, Tems and Jay-Z. Now, Hit-Boy has told a Rolling...
NME
Mark Hoppus plays first live show since 2020 by joining Beauty School Dropout on stage
Mark Hoppus has played his first live show since 2020, joining Beauty Schoo Dropout on stage – check out the moment below. Last June, the singer/bassist revealed he was diagnosed with cancer – a stage 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Following intensive treatment, he later shared the news that he was cancer-free last September.
NME
Martin Scorsese’s film about the New York Dolls’ David Johansen will premiere next month
Martin Scorsese’s new documentary film about the New York Dolls’ David Johansen will premiere next month, it’s been announced. READ MORE: “There’s no end in sight”: what we learned from Martin Scorsese’s BBC short film about lockdown. The documentary film, called Personality Crisis:...
NME
Watch Zayn Malik cover One Direction’s ‘Night Changes’
Zayn Malik has taken to Instagram to share a home recording of a cover of One Direction‘s ‘Night Changes’ – check it out below. The singer left the boy band in 2015 after the release of their album ‘Four’, and earlier this summer shared a video of himself covering the band’s track ‘You and I’.
NME
Björk reveals that her name album is called ‘Fossora’
Björk has revealed the title of her new album ‘Fossora’, and discussed how it concerns the death of her mother in 2018. In a new interview with The Guardian, the Icelandic singer officially announced the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Utopia’, which is touted to arrive this autumn.
NME
Listen to PJ Harvey’s haunting cover of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Who By Fire’
PJ Harvey has shared a haunting new cover of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Who By Fire’ – listen to it below. The song was recorded with composer Tim Phillips for the new Apple TV+ series, Bad Sisters. The first two episodes of Bad Sisters are available on Apple...
NME
BLACKPINK enter a world-conquering era with unapologetic new single ‘Pink Venom’
In a press conference ahead of the release of new single ‘Pink Venom’ – their first new song in two years – Jennie summed up the ethos of BLACKPINK in a single word: “Confidence.”. Since their debut, BLACKPINK have championed holding your head high and...
NME
Demi Lovato – ‘Holy Fvck’ review: a sonic middle finger and a bold return to rock roots
Earlier this year Demi Lovato posted a picture on Instagram captioned: “A funeral for my pop music”. Flanked by their team all dressed in black, Lovato is seen raising both middle fingers, defiantly staring down the camera. This picture was later revealed to be a breadcrumb for their eighth studio album ‘Holy Fvck’, one which sees the star swap epic pop balladry and earworm summer smashes for head-banging guitar solos, ferocious riffs and roaring vocals.
