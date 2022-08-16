ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Goodbye Horses’ musician Q Lazzarus has died, aged 61

Q Lazzarus, the musician best known for her 1988 hit song ‘Goodbye Horses’, has died. Lazzarus, real name Diane Luckey, passed away last month at the age of 61 following a short illness. Her death was confirmed by an obituary that was posted on the website of the Jackson Funeral Home in New Jersey.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Vallance
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Lily Allen
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Alessia Cara
Person
Bryan Adams
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Natalie Imbruglia
Person
Daniel Lavoie
NME

T.I. confirms he punched The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart in the face over kiss

T.I. has responded to The Chainsmokers singer Drew Taggart’s claim that he was struck in the face by the rapper after giving him a kiss on the cheek. “T.I. just literally punched me in the face,” Taggart said in a clip posted on TikTok yesterday (August 16) that shows the duo performing at a nightclub alongside T.I. and others. “We’re in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek. It was totally my fault,” while Taggart’s Chainsmokers bandmate Alex Pall can be heard laughing in the background.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Quavo explains why Takeoff was left out of Migos’ hit song ‘Bad and Boujee’

Quavo has revealed the reason behind Takeoff’s absence on the Migos song ‘Bad & Boujee’. The rappers — who form two-thirds of the Migos trio alongside Offset — discussed the 2016 song in a teaser clip for the music podcast Rap Radar. During the snippet of the interview published Wednesday (August 17), podcast host Elliot Wilson questions why Takeoff wasn’t included on the track, which was the lead single of Migos’ sophomore album, ‘Culture’.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Pixies

When Black Francis recorded a version of David Bowie’s ‘Fashion’ as a gift for The Thin White Duke’s 50th birthday, what did he alter the lyric to?. How did it feel when Bowie recorded a version of Pixies’ ‘Cactus’ for his 2002 ‘Heathen’ album?
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Here’s Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the style of Slipknot

A YouTuber has reimagined Metallica’s legendary track ‘Master Of Puppets’ as if it were written by Slipknot – check out the result below. Streams of the original song have increased significantly following its recent use in the finale of Stranger Things season four. In the finale, titled The Piggyback, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played the 1986 track on a rooftop to distract a horde of demonic bats protecting the lair of main villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Songwriting#Jagged Little Pill#Rolling Stone#The Hall Of Fame#Nickelback
NME

Julian Lennon was “shocked” by Paul McCartney’s virtual John Lennon duet

Julian Lennon has discussed how he was initially “shocked” by Paul McCartney‘s recent virtual duet with his late father, John Lennon. At the start of his North American tour and again at Glastonbury, McCartney performed a virtual duet with his former Beatles bandmate courtesy of technology created by The Lord Of The Rings and Get Back director Peter Jackson.
MUSIC
NME

Iceage announce rarities collection ‘Shake the Feeling’ and share title track

Danish post-punks Iceage have announced they’ll release a new rarities collection titled ‘Shake the Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015–2021’ next month. The collection, out September 23 via Mexican Summer, will contain 12 non-album cuts (songs frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt describes as “misfit children”) including covers of Bob Dylan‘s ‘I’ll Keep It With Mine’ and Abner Jay’s ‘My Mule’.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Hit-Boy says Beyoncé’s ‘Thique’ was originally made in 2014

Hit-Boy has revealed Beyoncé‘s ‘RENAISSANCE‘ single ‘Thique’ was originally put together back in 2014. The guest-heavy 16 track album was released last month and featured the likes of AG Cook, Skrillex, Giorgio Moroder, Grace Jones, Tems and Jay-Z. Now, Hit-Boy has told a Rolling...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Mark Hoppus plays first live show since 2020 by joining Beauty School Dropout on stage

Mark Hoppus has played his first live show since 2020, joining Beauty Schoo Dropout on stage – check out the moment below. Last June, the singer/bassist revealed he was diagnosed with cancer – a stage 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Following intensive treatment, he later shared the news that he was cancer-free last September.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Zayn Malik cover One Direction’s ‘Night Changes’

Zayn Malik has taken to Instagram to share a home recording of a cover of One Direction‘s ‘Night Changes’ – check it out below. The singer left the boy band in 2015 after the release of their album ‘Four’, and earlier this summer shared a video of himself covering the band’s track ‘You and I’.
MUSIC
NME

Björk reveals that her name album is called ‘Fossora’

Björk has revealed the title of her new album ‘Fossora’, and discussed how it concerns the death of her mother in 2018. In a new interview with The Guardian, the Icelandic singer officially announced the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Utopia’, which is touted to arrive this autumn.
MUSIC
NME

Demi Lovato – ‘Holy Fvck’ review: a sonic middle finger and a bold return to rock roots

Earlier this year Demi Lovato posted a picture on Instagram captioned: “A funeral for my pop music”. Flanked by their team all dressed in black, Lovato is seen raising both middle fingers, defiantly staring down the camera. This picture was later revealed to be a breadcrumb for their eighth studio album ‘Holy Fvck’, one which sees the star swap epic pop balladry and earworm summer smashes for head-banging guitar solos, ferocious riffs and roaring vocals.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy