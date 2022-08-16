Softball success: World Series leaves fans wanting more

The Southwest team from Hewitt, Texas, overcame the Mid-Atlantic team from Delmar, Maryland, 5-4 in extra innings on Monday, but Greenville may be the biggest winner of the Little League Softball World Series.

Crowd noise clamored from Elm Street Park to 14th Street when the first pitch was thrown out at noon for the Series’ championship game — rescheduled from a 7 p.m. slot due to expected thunderstorms. The scene was anything but a typical weekday afternoon in August. The stands at Stallings Stadium were packed to capacity and fans lined the foul line fences to watch the game.

“Complete success,” Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of the Greenville Convention and Visitors Bureau, said from Monday’s game. “We’ve had nothing but good reviews from the families and teams.”

Aside from a few weather delays, Schmidt said that the tournament was the perfect storm of excitement with teams from across the country and around the world bringing fans to the city.

Locals were enticed in part by the scale of the event and further by the Pitt County Girls Softball League All-Stars playing as the home team after winning the North Carolina region championship — the locals were a win away from the semifinals, losing a 2-1 heartbreaker to the Southeast team from Chesterfield, Virginia, on Saturday.

As Schmidt shuttled people to and from parking lots throughout the Series, he also spoke to people from South Carolina, Charlotte and Virginia who came to town just to watch softball, he said.

“You’re on ESPN, on the world stage obviously, with softball enthusiasts from around the world watching,” Schmidt said. “Our office has 126 commercials airing on ESPN throughout this process.”

Those 30-second spots broadcast in the Carolinas, Virginia and Maryland and for a total of $9,000 Schmidt said. The exposure is well worth the price, he said.

As crowds exited the stadium Monday afternoon there was, for the first time since teams arrived on Aug. 6, some stillness in the air.

The hubbub of emotion that only moments before had emanated from the packed stadium was replaced with a sense of reflection. Parents, players and coaches took photos and embraced, looking back on their first truly international series in Greenville as one to remember.

“Just the camaraderie of all these other teams coming from other countries and having a good time experiencing something like this is real good for our girls,” said Curtis Mitchell, father of Alexandria Mitchell, who plays first base for the Southwest Regional team. “With their being so young, it’s a great feeling to come see 12 teams and come out on top in the world.”

International teams were excluded from the event last year due to the pandemic. COVID canceled the Series altogether in 2020, the first year it was to be held in Greenville. The city has a five-year deal to host the series.

Lanee Brown and Tierra Ramos, whose sisters Kyndal and Ambri, respectively, play for the Texas team, led cheers in the stands and had a chance to live vicariously through their sisters’ big win.

“For us, we lost our year here due to COVID,” said Ramos. “We had a pretty good team. It was going to be our year.”

“We’re getting to experience what we didn’t get to,” Brown said. “These girls have made it this far and worked hard their whole summer to be here.”

During the game, fans of both teams were lively.

“What a great experience for these girls to get to this venue,” said Celeste Northam of Delmar. “For our local girls to have another group of girls to aspire to is magnificent.”

Addy Pearson, a friend of the Delmar team who wants to play in the series next year, said she feels great to see the team’s success. Northam said the sportsmanship on display through the series says a lot about the parents’ and players’ character. Pearson agreed.

The crowd was not all out-of-towners either, with many Pitt County residents showing up to catch the action.

“I want to support girls softball any time I can,” said Nikki Getsinger of Greenville, whose daughter plays travel ball with members of the Pitt County Softball League. “It’s really growing, it’s like a movement. We have so many talented girls here in our area.”

Getsinger said for girls like her daughter seeing the national softball stage set in their hometown is spectacular.

“It puts them on a really big stage and it’s such a big deal here in Greenville,” Getsinger said. “There are so many girls right here in our hometown who play softball and it is so great for them to come see an event this big right in their backyard.

“We come to Elm Street to watch the boys during the season and it isn’t even like this. It’s so great for Elm Street too.”

Local coaches C.J. James of Lady Pirates Fastpitch Softball and Donell Albritton of Precision Baseball were impressed with the caliber of play. Their daughters, Alana Albritton and Payton James, play for the Pitt County team. The coaches said that pitching was the real standout and that the batting average across the tournament was .189 as of Sunday, much lower than the rest of the season.

Both coaches said their younger daughters, James’ age 4 and Albritton’s age 5, are even more obsessed with softball since the Series came to town. James’ daughter is starting T-ball this season.

“Seeing Zaneria (Hughes, pitcher) from Texas ... it’s big for minorities also,” Albritton said. “Having it here, having it tangible for all the girls is incredible.”

“My 5-year-old actually said, Daddy, I’m going to get (a championship) for Alana in a few years.”

Texas parent Mitchell said he loved the scenery in Greenville and the town’s quiet feel. He hopes to experience it again next year, with the entire Hewitt team expected to return to the roster.