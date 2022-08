Alex Jones is set to publish a new book focusing on the alleged ways the world’s globalists plan to control human behavior and usher in "The Great Reset,” Radar has learned.In the new book, The Great Reset: And the War for the World, Jones focuses on the titular “Great Reset” – an alleged event that he describes as “the global elite's international conspiracy to enslave humanity and all life on the planet.”The 48-year-old conspiracy theorist explores “ten crazy things the globalists say about themselves and how to fight them." For example, according to Jones, the globalists “might one day use...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO