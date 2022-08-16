ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
srnnews.com

Denmark to invest $5.5 billion in new warships

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Denmark expects to invest 40 billion Danish crowns ($5.47 billion) in new warships as the NATO member seeks to bolster its maritime security in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Thursday. As part of the investments due over the next 20...
ECONOMY
srnnews.com

China’s cyber watchdog wants ‘affectionate’ ties with domestic internet firms

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s cyberspace watchdog wants to build an “affectionate” relationship between internet enterprises and the government, a senior official said on Friday, the latest verbal assurance to an industry still on edge after a long and bruising regulatory crackdown. Niu Yibing, vice minister of the Cyberspace...
INTERNET
srnnews.com

Australia to target vehicle emissions to boost electric car supply

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia’s government said on Friday it plans to introduce new regulations targeting vehicle carbon emissions to boost the uptake of electric cars, as it looks to catch up with other developed economies. Just 2% of cars sold in Australia are electric compared with 15% in Britain and...
CARS

