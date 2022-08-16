Read full article on original website
Related
localocnews.com
City of Cypress responds to demand to move to district-based elections
The City of Cypress sent out the letter below in response to a demand letter alleging that the City is in violation of the California Voting Rights Act:. The City of Cypress has been sued for an alleged violation of the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA). First and foremost, the City has received no evidence supporting such a claim and therefore we emphatically disagree that a violation exists. Despite this, attacks in the media and online have fueled misinformation in our community. It’s time to set the record straight.
localocnews.com
Rotary Club of Newport Beach Hosts “Source to Sea” Summit Sept. 10 & 11
On September 10 and 11, thousands of Rotary Club members in 10 western states will be participating virtually in the Source to Sea Summit, held at the Newport Beach Public Library Friends Room and hosted by the Rotary Club of Newport Beach. Source to Sea is part of the People...
localocnews.com
Capo Unified Board Elections Draw Candidates Looking to Address Educational Policy, COVID Measures
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Southbound I-405 in Costa Mesa to close overnight on August 19-20 and August 26-27
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) is continuing work on the NEW I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes connector. This work will require two 12-hour closures of southbound (SB) I-405 in Costa Mesa. The SB I-405/SR-73 on-ramp from Fairview Road will also be closed. Northbound (NB) I-405, the existing SR-73 connector, and Fairview Road bridge will remain open.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localocnews.com
L.A. Metro Partners with Strive for Innovative Transit Ambassador Program as Strategy, Reinforcing Public Safety
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) approved a bold initiative to pioneer a multi-year transit ambassador program throughout its bus and rail system. Metro is contracting with Strive, a reputable and experienced wellness and community health partner, to implement and manage a diverse team of transit ambassadors.
localocnews.com
City Adds Further Housing Element Updates in Attempt to Meet State Requirements
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
American Lung Association seeks grant applications from innovative researchers throughout California
The American Lung Association in California announced the start of its 2023-2024 research awards and grants cycle. The organization is now accepting research grant applications from researchers here in California and across the nation with the potential to improve prevention, detection and treatment options for all lung diseases including lung cancer.
localocnews.com
Orange County Professional Firefighters Association endorses Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen for State Assembly
Garden Grove Mayor Pro Tem and cancer researcher Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen reports an endorsement from the Orange County Professional Firefighters Association in her race for California State Assembly District 70. “Keeping people safe is the most fundamental responsibility elected leaders have,” said Diedre. “At the City of Garden Grove, I...
RELATED PEOPLE
localocnews.com
Huntington Beach State Park sees 190 volunteers at beach cleanup during busy summer season
On Saturday, August 13, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris along with OC Coastkeeper hosted a beach cleanup at the Huntington Beach State Park. The event saw a large turnout of 190 volunteers who quickly geared up and spread out across the coast to collect trash. Nearly 200 pounds of trash ranging from bags, bottles, cigarettes and other micro plastics.
localocnews.com
Trustees Consider Resolution Calling for Local Control over COVID Guidelines, Push Final Vote to September
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Steel, U.S. Army Corps, local officials share update on Sand Replenishment Project
Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Mayors of Orange County’s coastline cities, and local officials from the Orange County Board of Supervisors joined Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA) to share an update on the Surfside-Sunset & Newport Beach Replenishment Project, and to highlight the funding secured earlier this year in a major piece of legislation. Championed by Rep. Steel, $15.5 million in funding for the much-needed project was approved by Congress and signed into law in March. Col. Julie A. Balten from the USACE provided an update on the project’s timing, sharing that the sand replenishment will begin in 2024.
localocnews.com
Ueberroth Family Foundation of Newport Beach Gives $15K Grant to Beyond Blindness
August is Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month, and Beyond Blindness – a local nonprofit dedicated to serving children with visual impairments and other disabilities and their families – has received a $15,000 grant from the Ueberroth Family Foundation, based in Newport Beach. The grant was awarded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localocnews.com
Randy Hill is running for Los Alamitos City Council in District 5
Diana and I moved to Los Alamitos in 1992 with two sons nearing school age. Our goal was a great school district in a safe community. We found that and much more. Upon meeting a neighbor, I found myself on the Board of Los Alamitos Youth Baseball for 11 years and I have served this community ever since.
localocnews.com
Laguna Beach Filmmaker Releases 50th Anniversary Edition of Classic Surf Film ‘Five Summer Stories’
Before Laguna Beach resident Greg MacGillivray was nominated for Academy Awards for his IMAX films “Dolphins” and “The Living Sea,” before he managed to haul a huge, heavy camera up an icy mountain slope to film scenes for the IMAX film “Everest,” before he went to Hollywood and worked on such films as Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” surf culture ruled his life.
localocnews.com
Governor Gavin Newsom endorses Rex Richardson for Long Beach Mayor
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced his endorsement of Vice Mayor Rex Richardson in the race for Long Beach’s next Mayor. “I’m proud to endorse Vice Mayor Rex Richardson because he has a proven track record of tackling Long Beach’s biggest challenges and delivering results,” said Governor Newsom. “I’m confident in his ability as Long Beach’s next Mayor to bring solutions to homelessness, community safety, and economic recovery.”
localocnews.com
2023 brings revitalization of Fiesta Village, reimagination of coaster classic and transformation of Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel
Knott’s Berry Farm and the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel are proud to announce major changes debuting in 2023. Inside the park, Fiesta Village is being refreshed to further celebrate all the Hispanic cultural influences present in Southern California. The unveiling of the new Fiesta Village includes a reimagined Montezooma’s Revenge. The historic coaster will be renamed MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress, with an immersive storyline and new surprise thrills for its riders. And next door to the park, every aspect of the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel — from the front desk and lobby to the guest rooms and hotel restaurant — will be transformed with brand new theming based on the theme park and its founders.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localocnews.com
News Next Door: San Clemente Community Icons Don Brown, Fred Swegles Awarded Wall of Recognition Honors
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Guest Editorial: Vote (somebody) for CalPERS Board
The California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) is the nation’s largest public-employees pension fund. CalPERS is also the second largest purchaser of healthcare in the country. Only Medicare is larger. The fund manages nearly $500 billion in assets. It serves more than 2 million members and families. From...
localocnews.com
Orange County high school football scores for Thursday night, Aug. 18
Check back for updates throughout the night and game coverage later on OCSPORTSZONE.COM, a free site for Orange County high school sports. Coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter: @OCSportszone. THURSDAY, AUG. 18. LB Millikan 21, Santa Ana 0 (2nd quarter) Capistrano Valley at Tustin. LB Jordan vs....
localocnews.com
Mark your calendars for the 44th Annual Seal Beach Lions Arts and Crafts Faire
Don’t miss the 44th Annual Seal Beach Lions Arts and Crafts Faire, proudly sponsored by James R. and Judy Rodriguez Watson. The Arts & Crafts Faire will feature 100+ arts and crafts vendors. It will take place on Saturday, September 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday,...
Comments / 0