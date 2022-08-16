ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Bulldogs get votes, would be 31st in AP Poll

By Scott Bemis
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPQpx_0hIlRFEP00

FRESNO, Calif. – Fresno State got the most votes of any Mountain West team in the AP Top 25 poll released on Monday.

The Bulldogs got 32 votes in the poll, and would be ranked 31st overall, if the poll included every team that was getting votes.

This is a slightly better ranking than they received in the previously-released Coaches Poll, where the Bulldogs would be ranked 35th overall.

Boise State (No. 40), Air Force (No. 42), Utah state (No. 44), and San Diego State (No. 46) also got votes in the AP poll.

The Aztecs were one spot ahead of the Bulldogs in the Coaches Poll, but were picked second behind the Bulldogs in the West Division, in the preseason Mountain West media poll.

The Bulldogs visit Boise State on Oct. 8 and host San Diego State on Oct. 29.

USC, under new coach Lincoln Riley, is ranked 14th.

The Bulldogs travel to the L.A. Coliseum on Sept. 17 to face the Trojans.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 2

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State adds Kent State to 2023 football schedule

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In 2019, Kent State won the Frisco Bowl. That was the first bowl game win in Kent State football history. Kent State will make more history in 2023, when the Golden Flashes visit Fresno; it will be their first-ever game against Fresno State. The Bulldogs announced on Friday that they will […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New-look Clovis gets mighty challenge in opener

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – The high school football season officially kicks off on Thursday night, and the marquee game has Clovis High welcoming Long Beach Poly to the Central Valley. The game will feature the debut of new Clovis head coach Aaron Wilkins. After he was hired in February, Wilkins jumped at the opportunity to […]
CLOVIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Sports
City
Lincoln, CA
Fresno, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
Fresno, CA
College Sports
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Central Valley Christian DE Jaeden Moore commits to Oregon

Central Valley Christian defensive end Jaeden Moore announced where he’ll be playing college football. The 3-star Edge will be an Oregon Duck next fall. Moore had 17 division one offers including UCLA, Cal, Arizona, Washington and more. His top four included Oregon, Arizona, Washington, and Cal. His top four were based on schools that were […]
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
thesungazette.com

VOLLEYBALL: Marauders clobber Lions blockers for 3-0 sweep

PORTERVILLE – Monache volleyball beats Kerman in a battle of the blockers for a 3-0 sweep. Both the Marauders and the Lions finished first in their leagues last year and both teams lost their first game, leaving each side hungry for a win. Despite losing their star player, Morgan Hunter, to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in a scrimmage last week, and the Lions putting up excellent blocks, the Marauders pulled out three sets in a row.
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Crop shows off acting chops in new commercials

FRESNO, Calif. – Fresno State senior receiver Jalen Cropper stars in a couple new commercials for Fresno First Bank. Wearing a business work outfit, along with football gloves, Cropper makes some one-handed catches in the street in one of the commercials, and in the other commercial, Cropper gets a new customer for the bank by […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

HS football player to watch: Marshel Sanders

FRESNO, Calif. – Clovis West junior receiver Marshel Sanders has several siblings that have gone on to play at the next level, and Marshel appears to be next in line. Sanders, who is also a good basketball player for the Golden Eagles, currently holds four football scholarship offers, including one from Fresno State. According to […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Poll#Election Local#Ap Top 25#Fresno State#Air Force#Ap#Aztecs#Usc#The L A Coliseum#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
YourCentralValley.com

Up to $2K for water-efficient landscaping in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is offering a series of rebates to eligible residents to cover the cost of replacing their landscape with a water-efficient one. The Water Conservation Rebate Program will provide $1 per square foot where the existing lawn is removed and replaced with water-efficient options up to 1,500 square […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
YourCentralValley.com

Interior secretary focuses on drought in Central Valley visit

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The leaders of both the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation came to the Central Valley on Wednesday to see for themselves the impacts of climate change on local farms and communities. President Biden’s signature on the “Infrastructure Law” and “Inflation Reduction Act” provides funding for […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Kings River Winery; one of the stops on local ag tour

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — The Kings River Winery in Kingsburg has been operating for nine years. Wine grapes are grown and processed into wine on the winery property. “We make pretty much everything from A to Z,” said owner, Bob Bagbasarian. That includes the Teroldego variety...
KINGSBURG, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Miami Mountain Fire Lookout Needs YOU!

SIERRA NATIONAL FOREST—The Sierra National Forest, in conjunction with the Miami Lookout Group, is soliciting for volunteers to staff the Miami Mountain Fire Lookout for the remainder of the 2022 fire season. The opening of the lookout for the 2022 season was delayed 2 months due to damage to...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy