Bulldogs get votes, would be 31st in AP Poll

FRESNO, Calif. – Fresno State got the most votes of any Mountain West team in the AP Top 25 poll released on Monday.

The Bulldogs got 32 votes in the poll, and would be ranked 31st overall, if the poll included every team that was getting votes.



This is a slightly better ranking than they received in the previously-released Coaches Poll, where the Bulldogs would be ranked 35th overall.



Boise State (No. 40), Air Force (No. 42), Utah state (No. 44), and San Diego State (No. 46) also got votes in the AP poll.

The Aztecs were one spot ahead of the Bulldogs in the Coaches Poll, but were picked second behind the Bulldogs in the West Division, in the preseason Mountain West media poll.

The Bulldogs visit Boise State on Oct. 8 and host San Diego State on Oct. 29.

USC, under new coach Lincoln Riley, is ranked 14th.



The Bulldogs travel to the L.A. Coliseum on Sept. 17 to face the Trojans.

