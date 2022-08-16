ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State
California State
Daily Mail

How China sunk its teeth into US farmland: Firms tied to communist regime own 192,000 agricultural acres across America worth $1.9bn and purchased 300 acres in North Dakota 20 minutes from military base

A Chinese company purchased hundreds of acres of North Dakota farmland mere minutes from a major US Air Force base, prompting national security fears as the communist country adds to its nearly 200,000 acres of US agricultural land worth $1.9 billion. The China-based food producer, Fufeng Group, plans to build...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Elon Musk
Ralph Nader
Stephen Silver
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

China made huge land purchase just minutes from top secret US military drone base

A Chinese government-linked company bought a huge plot of land just miles from a crucial military drone base in North Dakota. Fufeng Group, a massive agricultural company with strong ties to Beijing, purchased 370 acres as a location for its new wet corn mill in the agribusiness park in Grand Forks, a short distance from Grand Forks Air Force Base.
GRAND FORKS, ND
americanmilitarynews.com

US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is

Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
mansionglobal.com

Jeff Bezos’s Parents Buy Miami Megamansion for $34 Million

Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. The Amazon founder’s parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, closed on the deal for the 12,829-square-foot home last week, property records show. The couple purchased the property through a Delaware-based limited liability company, Forgotten Fountain. The LLC shares an address with Bezos Family Foundation, and Mr. and Ms. Bezos are co-founders of the Washington state-based organization.
MIAMI, FL
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
BUSINESS
China
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
BUSINESS

