hotnewhiphop.com
Elon Musk Begged Forgiveness On One Knee After Having An Affair With Google Co-Founder's Wife: Report
Elon Musk has found himself at the centre of controversy, once again. On Sunday (July 24), the Wall Street Journal shared a bombshell report claiming that the Tesla CEO slept with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who also happens to be one of Musk's longtime friends (and was once even a major source of financial aid for him).
Elon Musk reveals he lives in a ‘very small’ $45k house and was subjected to random drug tests as he countersues Twitter
ELON Musk has said he has moved into a small home that's worth $45,000 and claimed he was subjected to drug testing. It comes after the Tesla mogul countersued Twitter after they accused him of buying the social networking giant before trying to disrupt its operations. Musk revealed on The...
How Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spends his $166 billion, from 10,000-year underground clocks to flying to the edge of space
The Amazon billionaire is one of the richest people on the planet, and spends his money on space company Blue Origin, jets, and Beverly Hills mansions.
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Panic sparked over Elon Musk’s ‘terrifying’ humanoid Tesla robot set to be unveiled next month
TESLA may be known for creating arguably sexy vehicles of Tomorrowland, but now they are set to reveal their first expansion into proper robotics. The brand's annual shareholders' meeting last week saw a sneak peek at Optimus, its premiere humanoid robot. Despite Musk's excitement to release the Tesla Bot, some...
Passengers spent 2 hours flying at low altitude because the plane took off with too much fuel, reports say
A Vueling flight flew at low altitude for two hours over a fuel issue, The Independent reported. Twitter users said the plane was carrying too much fuel and had to burn it off. It returned to London's Gatwick Airport after circling for two hours, according to flight data. Passengers had...
How China sunk its teeth into US farmland: Firms tied to communist regime own 192,000 agricultural acres across America worth $1.9bn and purchased 300 acres in North Dakota 20 minutes from military base
A Chinese company purchased hundreds of acres of North Dakota farmland mere minutes from a major US Air Force base, prompting national security fears as the communist country adds to its nearly 200,000 acres of US agricultural land worth $1.9 billion. The China-based food producer, Fufeng Group, plans to build...
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
China's Newest Threat to Western Civilization Could Be In Your Home Right Now
The U.S. and U.K. banned Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd from its 5G telecoms networks citing national security threats from China. The U.K. also cracked down on the surveillance equipment from Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, which Washington has already blacklisted. Recently, the U.S....
A French physicist posted a photo he claimed was from the James Webb Space Telescope, praising the 'level of detail' — it turned out to be a slice of chorizo
Etienne Klein posted a photo of chorizo sausage on his Twitter, joking that it was an image from the James Webb Space Telescope.
More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles
Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
Washington Examiner
China made huge land purchase just minutes from top secret US military drone base
A Chinese government-linked company bought a huge plot of land just miles from a crucial military drone base in North Dakota. Fufeng Group, a massive agricultural company with strong ties to Beijing, purchased 370 acres as a location for its new wet corn mill in the agribusiness park in Grand Forks, a short distance from Grand Forks Air Force Base.
americanmilitarynews.com
US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is
Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
Elon Musk's Alleged Ex-Lover Nicole Shanahan Demands $1 Billion In Divorce From Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin
The woman whose alleged affair with Elon Musk led to her divorce from Google co-founder Sergey Brin is reportedly demanding $1 billion as part of their settlement, Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 37-year-old Nicole Shanahan and Musk allegedly had an affair in December during a multi-day art event...
mansionglobal.com
Jeff Bezos’s Parents Buy Miami Megamansion for $34 Million
Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. The Amazon founder’s parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, closed on the deal for the 12,829-square-foot home last week, property records show. The couple purchased the property through a Delaware-based limited liability company, Forgotten Fountain. The LLC shares an address with Bezos Family Foundation, and Mr. and Ms. Bezos are co-founders of the Washington state-based organization.
Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia
Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
If You Invested $1000 In Tesla When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 37.95%, 65.14% and 21.69% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble
One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions.
Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video
Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
