SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’
Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
