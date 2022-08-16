Read full article on original website
Inflation makes recovery from California fires and other disasters more difficult
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — In remote northern California, only a few miles from the Oregon border as the crow flies, a troubling but all too familiar scene is unfolding. Another deadly wildfire has upended the lives of people who lived here because they liked the woods and seclusion, but also because they had few other options: It's one of a few places left on the West Coast that's still affordable.
The world's smallest sea turtle nests in Louisiana for the first time in 75 years
NEW ORLEANS — The world's smallest and most endangered sea turtles have hatched in Louisiana's wilds for the first known time in more than 75 years, officials said Wednesday. "Louisiana was largely written off as a nesting spot for sea turtles decades ago, but this determination demonstrates why barrier...
What a pest! Spotted lanternflies are spreading in the U.S.
Ever since the spotted lanternfly first appeared in Berks County, Pa., in 2014 (arriving from its home in Asia), this invasive species has been booking it across the United States. Recent reports indicate the bugs have settled in New York, Canada, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina, and now, according to...
Judge declines to block ban on giving food, water to voters
Voters stand in a line as they wait to vote early on Oct. 19, 2020, in Athens, Ga. Lawyers on Monday, July 18, 2022, asked a federal judge to block Georgia's 2021 ban on giving gifts including food and water to voters waiting in line.
A Texas county's election administrators all resigned, leaving the state to step in
In Texas, a county elections administrator and her two deputies have resigned, with at least one citing threats fueled by misinformation, as former President Donald Trump and his supporters continue to spread baseless claims about the 2020 election. "The threats against election officials and my election staff, dangerous misinformation, lack...
Michigan's abortion ban is blocked for now
LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state's 1931 ban on abortion for the foreseeable future after two days of witness testimony from abortion experts, providers and the state's chief medical officer. The ruling comes after the state Court of Appeals said...
Federal judges deal the oil industry another setback in climate litigation
A federal appeals court has ruled that a pair of lawsuits that seek to hold oil companies accountable for the effects of climate change should be heard in state courts, striking down efforts by the fossil fuel industry to get the cases in front of federal judges. While climate change...
Judge clears way for implementation of Georgia’s narrow expansion of Medicaid
A federal judge has rejected the Biden administration’s rationale for blocking Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan for partial Medicaid expansion, allowing the program to be implemented. Judge Lisa G. Wood ruled Friday that the federal government’s decision to take back approval for key eligibility requirements was unlawful, calling the...
Political Rewind: Abrams on Fulton probe; Mexicans trafficked to Georgia; CFP returns to ATL
Candidates for governor Stacey Abrams (left) and Gov. Brian Kemp separately address educators in June 2022 at the Georgia School Boards Association conference in Savannah. The two released different plans for a state surplus.
How inflation is influencing politics in a bellwether Florida county
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Americans consistently say the economy is their biggest concern — specifically, the soaring cost of living. For months, polls have indicated that a majority of Americans do not approve of how President Biden has handled the economy. "The cost of living — it's just...
Can a teen be too immature to choose abortion? This court case shows the complexities
A Florida court effectively blocked a pregnant, parentless 16-year-old from getting an abortion, saying she is not mature enough to make that decision despite her own acknowledgment that "she is not ready for the emotional, physical, or financial responsibility of raising a child." News of the case blazed a trail...
Georgia state school superintendent candidates lay out visions for teacher retention, funding
The two candidates vying to lead Georgia’s public schools shared a stage Thursday to sound off on the top issues facing teachers and students at a forum sponsored by the Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education. Incumbent Republican Superintendent Richard Woods listed his achievements over his eight years in...
Gullah Geechee community reaches a deal with Ga. county in a fight for services
Sapelo Island, sitting off the coast of Georgia, has been home to one of America's last intact Gullah Geechee communities. The Gullah Geechee is a community of descendants of enslaved people who arrived before the start of the Civil War. The island was also the focus of a legal battle between its residents and local and state governments.
Graham appeals order to testify in Georgia election probe
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has formally appealed a judge's order requiring him to testify before a special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally sought to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. The South Carolina Republican's appeal had been expected following a judge's Monday ruling...
Suspended Florida prosecutor sues Gov. Ron DeSantis to get his job back
MIAMI — A Florida prosecutor is suing Gov. Ron DeSantis for removing him from office. The state attorney from Tampa, Andrew Warren, was ousted earlier this month by DeSantis. The Republican governor said he acted because of statements Warren had signed pledging not to prosecute people for violating abortion restrictions or a law prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors.
GPB morning headlines for August 19, 2022
Georgia U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock is praising a recently passed bill as a big win for the state's Historically Black Colleges and Universities. New numbers from state health officials detail just how much the racial disparities are between white and Black Georgians getting the monkeypox vaccine. Tagged as:. GPB evening...
Political Rewind: Kemp files to block Fulton subpoena; Biden signs new law; Pence calls for calm
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Maya Prabhu, @MayaTPrabhu, reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sam Olens, @samolens, former Georgia attorney general. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp has filed to block a subpoena summoning him to provide testimony to the Fulton County special grand jury. Internal tensions have gone public as District...
Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe
Rudy Giuliani faced several hours of questioning Wednesday before a special grand jury in Atlanta as a target of an investigation into attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. The former New York mayor and Trump attorney left the Fulton County...
Kemp blasts subpoena in Fulton election probe as tensions mount
Lawyers for Gov. Brian Kemp are seeking to quash a subpoena to appear before a Fulton County special grand jury investigating election interference as the largely secret proceedings are entering a new phase of bitter public fights over questioning. The 121-page filing also accuses the Fulton County district attorney's office...
Herschel Walker declines invitation to debate Senator Warnock in Macon
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker says he's declined an invitation to participate in a debate in Macon against Senator Raphael Warnock. During an appearance in Wrightsville on Friday, Walker said he has no plans to attend the Oct. 13 debate. Warnock accepted the invitation to participate about a month...
