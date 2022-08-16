ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City eco-friendly salon owner has baby, opens in Tigard

By Ray Pitz and Raymond Rendleman
Oregon City News
Oregon City News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46X3I1_0hIlOatZ00 Female-owned business plans donation to National Network of Abortion Funds.

Oregon City LiveEdge Eco Salon owner Sydnie Bray has had an eventful year after opening a second location in Tigard in March.

A graduate of Oregon City High School, Bray and her wife, Ruby, welcomed their child Lucia Bear Bray on July 27. Born at 7:41 p.m., Lucia was 18.5 inches and 7.6 pounds at birth. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e5wcS_0hIlOatZ00

"I am so incredibly excited to be a mom," Bray said. "As a lesbian couple and two parents, we are very fortunate and lucky to be able to have the reproductive medicine and the reproductive rights in order to be able to create the family when we wanted to create a family."

While announcing her maternity leave, Bray said her salons will be making a large donation to the National Network of Abortion Funds to protect women's reproductive rights, based on the number of customers supporting the efforts from July through September. Each appointment at Live Edge collects a $1.89 fee from customers to support recycling hair and foil, with leftover funds going to a social justice organization. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbPbP_0hIlOatZ00

"Access to abortion is access to health care; it is essential to the physical, emotional and financial well-being of women and pregnant people," Bray said. "We are not going to change who we are or what we believe in, because when it comes down to it, it has nothing to do with faith or religion, or sexual orientation, skin color … none of that matters if we are humans."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hIlOatZ00

After some backbreaking remodeling to the former Café Allegro in downtown Tigard, Bray's second eco-friendly, female-owned salon and spa opened its doors in March.

Construction was a family affair, Bray said, who has operated the salon in Oregon City since 2014.

"My dad was our main contractor, and he really helped me," she said.

Bray grew up on a 29-acre farm in Beavercreek, so she's no stranger to hard work. Her father, Nigel, who is also a woodworker, did extensive refurbishing of the 3,000-square-foot building in Tigard. Bray said anything made of wood inside was likely built by her father.

The term "live edge" generally refers to a large slab of wood that keeps a tree in its circumferential entirety, displaying the outer corners of the tree trunk. And Bray's salon has one such piece, created by her father.

The building housing LiveEdge was built in 1918, making it the second-oldest extant building on Tigard's Main Street.

The restoration made Bray's business eligible for a Tigard business grant. That grant helped in restoring the building to the tune of $25,000.

"I love Tigard. I love the Main Street down here (and) I was looking for that same Main Street (similar to Oregon City) and having that association," she said.

Bray is inspired by both her rural upbringing and her complicated feelings about the hairstyling industry.

"I think the big reason why I even started my own company, and it's just a super-important thing to kind of touch on, was I love doing hair," she said. "I love to be a service provider, but there were things about our industry that I really, really, really disapproved of and really didn't like and were big reasons why I decided to own a company."

One is that when it comes to sustainability, the salon industry has massive amount of waste.

"I was like, 'There's gotta be other ways to do this.' I just grew up on a farm … very sustainable lifestyle in general," Bray said.

The salon is Green Circle Certified, meaning it recycles and reuses more than 95% of its waste products.

The salon also features a small retail eco-market space that includes not only hair products, but also other items such as jewelry, candles and more.

LiveEdge Eco Salon

Where: 613 Railroad Ave., Oregon City; 12394 S.W. Main St., Tigard

Call: 503-722-2111

Comments / 0

 

