ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Andy Jones resigns as Oregon City High School athletic director

By Raymond Rendleman
Oregon City News
Oregon City News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DQFki_0hIlOZxi00 Exit is part of a major turnover in educational leadership, including principal and superintendent.

Andy Jones, Oregon City High School's athletic director and associate principal since 2014, resigned effective July 29 so he could accept the same position at Silverton High School.

Jones, who lives in Silverton and graduated from high school there, said losing OCHS relationships was the most difficult thing about leaving after eight years.

"I will miss those relationships (as well as many other things) very much as well as the conversations I had with staff, coaches, students, student/athletes and even parents," Jones wrote in his resignation letter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hIlOZxi00

Jones is remembered for his controversial decision to fire Kurt Guelsdorf as the OCHS girls' basketball coach in 2018. In 15 seasons with the Pioneers, Guelsdorf compiled a 355-64 record and led the team to winning OSAA state titles in 2004, 2009 and 2014.

The Pioneers girls' basketball team finished with a 7-8 record in the 2020-21 season, their first losing record since 1978-79.

Then the OCHS equestrian coach who was found in violation of state laws related to self-dealing apparently wrote portions of Jones' investigatory report that led to the school board's decision not to fire her. Jones' report contains references to "I" or "me" that refer to the coach rather than Jones, although Jones was the purported author of the report.

Responding to the complaints of 20 students , Jones said the coach "received training on the effects and impact of poor social media habits." Jones' report admits he was in the habit of going to the equestrian coach after receiving any complaint.

Jones' exit is part of a major turnover in administration in the Oregon City School District, which as Pamplin Media Group previously reported , also has a new superintendent and OCHS principal this school year. The OCHS position for an athletic director is currently listed as vacant, and Oregon City schools are advertising for applicants to replace Jones .

Comments / 0

Related
Oregon City News

Kelsey Birsa presents paintings at Stevens-Crawford house

Leah Faure, current Art in Oregon artist in residence, also on display at historic residence.Art is alive and thriving in Oregon City, with Kelsey Birsa's paintings on view from now through Sept. 17, in the Mary Elizabeth Gallery inside the historic Stevens-Crawford House. In addition, Leah Faure, the August artist in residence, has paintings hanging in the studio space there and plans to show pieces in progress throughout the month. Both women support Art in Oregon's goal to "build and sustain art patronage through pride in Oregon artists and pride in art ownership," noted AiO co-founder Tammy Jo Wilson, an...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City's Ermatinger House to host 3rd Brigade Band

Free concerts on Aug. 27 to showcase military music from the 1860s to the 1940s.Take a musical journey back in time with the 3rd Brigade Band on Aug. 27 at the Ermatinger House, 619 Sixth St., in Oregon City. The band will hold two free concerts on the lawn, one from 11 a.m.-noon and another from 1-2 p.m. Sponsored by the Friends of the Ermatinger House, this event will showcase military music from the 1860s to the 1940, noted Cheryl Rice, president of the friends group. She said that band members will play instruments from the period and will also talk about the music and the instruments they play. "History spans all things. It's not just dates and places but the culture and the people," Rice said. She added, "If we can make these things come to life, everyone can learn some history." The Ermatinger House was built by Francis Ermatinger in 1843 and is the oldest house in Clackamas County. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977. For more information, visit orcity.org/parksandrecreation/ermatinger-house. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Johnny Limbo to close out Oregon City concert season

Concerts in the Park series ends Aug. 25; last free Movies in the Park event for the season is Aug. 26.Johnny Limbo & the Lugnuts is closing out the 2022 season of Oregon City's Concerts in the Park series. The band will be playing hits of the 1950s and '60s at the End of the Oregon Trail on the evening of Aug. 25. It's the seventh concert this year as part of the free series. This week will also be the last free Movies in the Park event for the season. "Sing 2" will be showing at dusk (about 8:30 p.m.) on Friday, Aug. 26, at Welsey Lynn Park, 12901 Frontier Parkway, Oregon City. Due to limited parking for these events, Oregon City parks department officials "highly suggest" carpooling, taking public transportation, calling a cab/ride share or other options you can think of. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 Where: End of the Oregon Trail, 1726 Washington St., Oregon City Admission: Free Offsite parking: Free Onsite parking: $5 cash only; lot opens at 4 p.m. Food/beer sales: Starting at 5:30 p.m. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair

He has had other brushes with the law, and faces charges of disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer. State Rep. James Hieb of Clackamas County is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Clackamas County Fair. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says Hieb, R-Canby, was arrested and released. He faces charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer. KOIN 6 News reached out to the lawmaker about the charges but had not heard back. Hieb was appointed to represent Oregon House District 39 by Clackamas and Marion County commissioners --...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silverton, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
Silverton, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Education
Oregon City, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Silverton, OR
Education
Oregon City News

Greg Chaimov vacates Clackamas Community College Board seat

Retired attorney, former Milwaukie councilor moves to Washington state to spend more time with his grandchildAfter 10 years on the Clackamas Community College Board of Education, Greg Chaimov resigned his position as he moves to Washington state to spend time with his grandchild. "I will miss the professionalism and cordiality of my colleagues," Chaimov wrote in his resignation letter. "I will miss the reward that comes from playing a role in the education of a community. And I will miss the passion I've been privileged to observe — the passion for bettering the lives of the students exhibited by the...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City eco-friendly salon owner has baby, opens in Tigard

Female-owned business plans donation to National Network of Abortion Funds.Oregon City LiveEdge Eco Salon owner Sydnie Bray has had an eventful year after opening a second location in Tigard in March. A graduate of Oregon City High School, Bray and her wife, Ruby, welcomed their child Lucia Bear Bray on July 27. Born at 7:41 p.m., Lucia was 18.5 inches and 7.6 pounds at birth. "I am so incredibly excited to be a mom," Bray said. "As a lesbian couple and two parents, we are very fortunate and lucky to be able to have the reproductive medicine and the...
TIGARD, OR
Oregon City News

Statewide award for Oregon City News writing on Native memorial

Coverage helps explain why publicly funded walkway project to Willamette Falls is delayedThe Oregon City News was honored with an award for excellence in writing at the state level. In the 2022 Better Newspaper Contest sponsored by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association, the Oregon City News received a second-place award for best feature writing, honoring the news article "Oregon City memorial site to Natives hanged in 1800s delayed." Raymond Rendleman, editor of the Oregon City News, wrote about how intertribal disagreements have pushed back the construction timeline for a $65 million public walkway, with $12.5 million in state funding on...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Citizen: Let's make November election Sherry Hall's last as clerk

Leah Nagely Robbins: Catherine McMullen will restore integrity, transparency and quality to Clackamas County elections.I'm writing to urge all Clackamas County voters, regardless of party, to vote for Catherine McMullen for county clerk. Catherine is a certified elections administrator, with years working in the busiest, most populous county in Oregon ensuring quality processes are in place that result in election results voters can trust. I haven't trusted Sherry Hall with Clackamas County elections since as far back as 2010, when a ballot misprinting included a race that should have been in a different election. Or in 2012, when one of...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Oregon City High School#School Board#Highschoolsports#Exit#Silverton High School#Osaa#The School Board
Oregon City News

Oregon City disqualifies Leslie Wright for November ballot

Mayoral candidate hasn't lived in the city for the required 12 months, city recorder writes.Oregon City mayoral candidate Leslie Wright was deemed ineligible for the November ballot because he allegedly failed to prove that he was a resident of the city for at least 12 months prior to the election date, as required by city charter. Oregon City officials have notified Wright of the potential issues with him qualifying for the election while carrying a Washington state driver's license. On July 25, he obtained an Oregon temporary driver's license that lists an Oregon City address. While this new license...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Portland area set to sizzle this week as heat builds

Much of the Western United States should be close to 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Summertime heat is set to build across the West as a gradual shift in the weather pattern occurs the week of Aug. 15. Forecasters say temperatures will climb steadily between 10 and 18 degrees Fahrenheit above average in the upcoming days in Portland, as well as Medford and Seattle. "Much like recent hot stretches, this will be caused by a large bulge in the jet stream, acting to keep the storm track lifted north and allowing temperatures to surge in the...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

ODOT progresses on Abernethy Bridge construction beneath I-205

Travelers can expect intermittent closures on and around the bridge in West Linn and Oregon CityWork beneath the Abernethy Bridge is well underway, with construction crews preparing the area around the bridge and in the river to build a temporary work bridge in the water. The Oregon Department of Transportation began construction earlier this year as part of the I-205 improvements project, which will see the freeway, including the bridge, widened and seismically retrofitted. For now, the project requires single-lane closures of Highway 43 near the I-205 on-ramp as well as single-lane closures on Clackamette Drive. Later this month,...
WEST LINN, OR
Oregon City News

'The Fever' plays in Lloyd Center, Lake Oswego

Clackamas County resident Patrick Walsh directs one-man show by Wallace Shawn starring Paul SusiDuring the pandemic, Patrick Walsh, board member of Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative, went through a lot of soul-searching and came to realization that theater is something he can't do without. "It is like water to me. To say I am happy to be back in rehearsal would be a vast understatement," the Clackamas County resident added. Walsh is directing the one-man show "The Fever," with performances at 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 18, 19, 20, 21, 25 and 27 and Sept. 4 and 8, at Lloyd Center and...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Oregon City News

Clackamas County board expands emergency authority

Split vote arises from faulty printing of primary ballots and extra efforts; critics call change an overreach.Clackamas County commissioners have extended their authority to intervene in emergencies when they decide another public official is falling short in carrying out duties. The commissioners split 3-2 on a vote Aug. 11 to approve changes in the county code that will take effect immediately. Voting for the changes after an hourlong discussion and hearing were board Chair Tootie Smith, Commissioners Sonya Fischer and Martha Schrader. Voting against were Commissioners Paul Savas and Mark Shull. The issue arose after faulty printed bar codes required...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Opera a la Cart to serenade picnickers in Clackamas County

Singers, piano player to perform live outdoors during Aug. 20 event outside Oregon City Public Library.Music lovers of all ages are invited to grab a blanket, a picnic lunch and prepare to enjoy opera on Saturday, Aug. 20 in Oregon City's Library Park. "We're excited to present Opera a la Cart and are looking forward to welcoming people to Library Park for an afternoon of music, learning and community," said Greg Williams, library director. "We are absolutely thrilled to once again be able to offer live, in-person summer programming, which we haven't been able to do since 2019," he added....
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Clackamas County may seek outside review of election flaws

County clerk blames printing and mailing errors on contract firms, but board chair says, 'it happened to us'Clackamas County commissioners are considering a third-party review of what went wrong in the May 17 primary and Aug. 23 special elections, in order to insure that things go right for the Nov. 8 general election. They also said they want a written report from County Clerk Sherry Hall, who defended her corrective actions for both elections during an Aug. 10 session with the commissioners. Commissioner Paul Savas, who is up for re-election, supports such a review — he does not want to...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Small Farm School for beginners set for September

Clackamas Community College event, aimed at new small-acreage farmers, will offer classes, information on how to succeedSmall Farm School, an educational program for small-acreage farmers, is taking registrations for its Sept. 12 event at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City. Small Farm School is aimed at beginning small-scale commercial farmers in the Willamette Valley. Workshop topics include poultry processing, no-till farming, winter vegetable crop planning, funding opportunities, land access, disaster preparedness, dry farming, soil health, renewable energy options and more. Featured presenters include Jen Aron of Blue Raven Farm, Mike Guebert of Terra Farma, and Mia Devine of Spark Northwest. Small Farm School is a collaboration between OSU Extension, Clackamas Soil and Water Conservation District, Clackamas Community College, Friends of Family Farmers, and Rogue Farm Corps. Early bird registration is open through Aug. 30. There is an $80 registration fee for adults and reduced registration for college students. Scholarships are available for farmers who are veterans, Black, Indigenous or farmers of color. Registration covers class materials, morning refreshments and lunch. Pre-registration is required. Class offerings and registration details can be found . {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City cop hit by suspect's bullet returns to force

Officer Chris Brosseau, partially blinded by gunfire, is back after eye surgery and 435 days of recovery.After 435 days and many surgeries, the men and women of the Oregon City Police Department welcomed Officer Christopher Brosseau back to patrol duties. A fleeing suspect's gunfire injured Brosseau during an incident in May 2021, police said. Brosseau, a veteran OCPD officer since 2018, underwent surgery to remove a metal object from his eye and was released from the hospital the following morning. Brosseau received medical care from eye specialists who worked to restore his vision as he recovered from home. "While...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Clackamas County clerk deflects blame for election errors

The county commission questions Sherry Hall about election problems in her office.About three months after an election snafu misprinted more than half of Clackamas County primary ballots, diverted hundreds of county employees from their normal jobs, and cost taxpayers $600,000, Clerk Sherry Hall addressed the county Board of Commissioners on Wednesday with her summary of what went wrong. "It's humans," Hall said. "Things happen." Hall told the board that "everything with this election was done correctly and on time" — even though, in May, Hall said her office didn't act urgency enough when it became clear that tabulator machines weren't processing many returned ballots. Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan also criticized Hall for an apparent lack of urgency. Then this month, Hall's office again came under fire after thousands of voters in Oregon City, who were set to vote on their next mayor, didn't received voters pamphlets along with their ballots. About 3,800 households were impacted by the mistake. In both instances, Hall blamed the third-party businesses handling the county's ballot printing and mailing. Oregon Public Broadcasting is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. Their full story can be found here. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Creative exhibits will inspire fairgoers in Clackamas County

Something for everyone, from baked goods to quilts, is coming to the event center in CanbyIt's time to "See the old and new in 2022" at the Clackamas County Fair opening Aug. 16 and continuing through Aug. 20. There is so much to choose from: livestock, live entertainment, rodeo events, a carnival, food vendors and more. But after seeing the alpacas, piglets and chickens, and chowing down on fair food, be sure to check out the Creative Exhibits in the air-conditioned Main Pavilion. These include the Kitchen Cupboard, photography, quilts, hobby hall, textiles and wool. Floral entries may be seen...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Bob's Red Mill: Employee owners boost retention, recruitment

CEO Trey Winthrop: Oregon businesses are facing historic labor shortages, but employee stock ownership plans can help.Businesses in Oregon and across the country are facing historic labor shortages. In a new report, the Oregon Workforce and Talent Development Board called the state's labor market "highly unusual," with 84% of businesses reporting difficulties finding workers. As businesses try to fill open positions, workers are growing more concerned about the cost of inflation, how to save for retirement, and their overall quality of life. With unemployment at record lows, workers are expecting more out of their employers. While many employers are finding...
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Oregon City News

Oregon City, OR
775
Followers
1K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon City News' local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.oregoncitynewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy