4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio State lays out plans for new rehab hospital in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center announced its plans to build a new 86,000 square feet adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital in east Columbus through a partnership with Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS). The new 80-bed facility specializing in treatment and research for patients with brain, stroke...
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season kicks off this week and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Olentangy Berlin for their matchup against Hilliard Bradley. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Intel will become Columbus' largest water user
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus has a lot of major water users, but none will compare to the amount of water Intel will use per day. According to the city water department, Ohio State uses 2.8 millions of gallons of water per day. Anheuser Busch consumes 2.3 million gallons and Abbot Labs takes in 1.1 million gallons.
Get out and do something in central Ohio: Aug. 19-21
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From food truck festivals to Soul Family Fun Day, there is no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. The Kid Laroi: Aug. 19 The Kid Laroi brings his “End of the World” tour to Columbus, with special guest Ericdoa. Kemba Live! – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 6 p.m. Columbus […]
Eleven Warriors
Arvell Reese Says He Committed to Ohio State Early Because He "Felt Like It Was the Right Time for Me"
AKRON — When Glenville linebacker Arvell Reese ended his recruitment on Aug. 6 and became the 20th commitment in Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class, it caught a lot of people off guard. Including his own high school teammate, Bryce West. West, a four-star cornerback in the 2024 class...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State in-state commits, targets kick off prep seasons
Three weeks from tomorrow, Ohio State kicks off with Notre Dame coming to town. As a result, it’s a little bit of a slow period when it comes to recruiting. With the Buckeyes in the middle of preseason camp and with recruits themselves starting their own respective seasons, recruiting takes a back seat to prepping for the actual season.
Hilliard alum becomes teacher at preschool she attended
HILLIARD, Ohio — You don’t always get a chance to return to preschool but one Hilliard graduate is returning to hers – for the entire year. Not as a student, but as the teacher. "I'm really excited,” Emma Gill said. “I'm excited to meet my students and...
Franklin County drops mask advisory, COVID-19 transmission level
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s indoor mask advisory has been rescinded, the health commissioner announced Friday. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention downgraded the county’s COVID-19 community transmission level from high to medium, or orange to yellow on the department’s nationwide map, Franklin County Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola said in a news […]
Frustrated pharmacists are opting out of the insurance system, saving some customers hundreds of dollars a month
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — For years, Sharon Kitchen and her husband, Mike, went to the same pharmacy just 2 miles from their house in this suburb of Columbus. But last June, their pharmacist, Nate Hux, suggested that Sharon switch to a new pharmacy he had opened — right next door to his old one — which he said would save her more than $500 a year.
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
Columbus teachers' union, school board do not reach deal during Thursday meeting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus teachers' union and the school board failed to reach an agreement Thursday after a meeting that lasted approximately 12 hours. The Columbus Education Association said the attorney for the Columbus Board of Education came to them with another "final offer" which the union claimed was "substantially unchanged" from a previous offer.
Columbus parents gear up for school year as teacher strike looms
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Friday, hundreds of bookbags and other items were donated at Trevitt Elementary School to families in need. "We have uniforms for the kids, we have backpacks full of supplies, baby items," said Tiffany Smith, founder of Evelyn's Heart Foundation. "My foundation is named after my mom. She was actually a teacher at Tevitt Elementary. I started my foundation after her death and so everything that i do as far as this foundation is concerned is for her."
Ohio’s on the decline for new COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 24,067 COVID-19 cases for the past week, ending a streak of week-over-week rising infections. While less than the previous week, Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week six times in a row. The state broke 3 million all-time cases last week. The level of spread […]
Ohio State families prepare students for move-in day
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monday marks the start of move-in day for Ohio State University students!. Dave Isaacs, a spokesperson with the Office of Student Life, told 10TV that move-in 'day' for students who will live in residence halls will be a staggered process throughout the week. “We'll have about...
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
Eleven Warriors
TBDBITL is Ready for Football, A New Development in Campus Parking and Ohio State Welcomes Former Players To Practice
Ohio State football is Todd Boeckman days away. Did you think former Ohio State quarterback Todd Boeckman would be in this Skull Session? Neither did I until I wrote the introduction. but there are 17 days until the Buckeyes play their first game of the 2022 season, and he was the first player who wore that number that came to mind.
WNDU
Patterson suffers foot sprain; questionable for Ohio State game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Lineman and offensive captain Jarrett Patterson suffered a foot sprain during practice on Monday and is officially listed as questionable for the season opener at Ohio State. Head Coach Marcus Freeman says they’ll rest him for ten days before getting him back on the field....
One-handed Beechcroft receiver thrives at new school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Last year, in Beechcroft’s second year under Humphrey Simmons, the Cougars went 6-0 in league play winning the City League North Division. Beechcroft lost a big senior class from that team, but they also return some key pieces this year. They also added a new player from Westerville Central who brings […]
Look inside: $1.5 million Ohio condo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A little bit of history and a lot of posh combine to make a $1.55 million listing price for a three-bedroom condominium across the street from Goodale Park. The home features a three-floor elevator, and there’s a whole-house sound system that includes the rooftop lounge with space for dining and park […]
New Licking Heights Superintendent anticipates district to grow as Intel moves in
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Students and parents were welcomed inside Licking Heights classrooms, Tuesday, getting a lay out for what to expect when the bell rings on Wednesday. Superintendent Dr. Kevin Miller is ready to begin his new role, too. “Can’t wait to see the kids,” he said. “That’s...
