ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno’s Quinn earns runner-up finish at USTA Junior Nationals

By Scott Bemis
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AloT0_0hIlMpoo00

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (KGPE) – Ethan Quinn, the 18-year-old tennis sensation out of San Joaquin Memorial High School, lost a tough, hard-fought championship battle Monday, that would have earned him a spot in the singles main draw at the upcoming U.S. Open.

Quinn, the No. 2 seed in the 18-and-under singles division at the USTA Junior National Championships, fell to No. 8 seed Learner Tien, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5, 3-6, in the final.

As the champion, Tien earned direct entry into the main draw at the U.S. Open, but there are still possibilities for Quinn.

As the runner-up in this event, Quinn gets a spot in the U.S. Open Qualifying tournament, beginning Tuesday Aug. 23 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York.

The qualifying tournament takes place over four days, starting with 128 players, with the final 16 advancing into the main draw of the U.S. Open.

The U.S. Open starts Monday Aug. 29.

Quinn is guaranteed a spot in the doubles main draw in New York, because he and partner Nicholas Godsick won the 18-and-under doubles title in Kalamazoo on Saturday.

Quinn has had an impressive summer on the courts, competing against some of the better college players in the country. He won the title at the Champaign 25K, and knocked off four players ranked in the top-10 of last season’s final ITA rankings, which has raised his ATP world ranking to No. 501.

He was one of the top, if not the top, tennis recruits in the country last year, and enrolled early at the University of Georgia in January of 2022.

Georgia men’s tennis has won 8 national championships in its history.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State adds Kent State to 2023 football schedule

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In 2019, Kent State won the Frisco Bowl. That was the first bowl game win in Kent State football history. Kent State will make more history in 2023, when the Golden Flashes visit Fresno; it will be their first-ever game against Fresno State. The Bulldogs announced on Friday that they will […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New-look Clovis gets mighty challenge in opener

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – The high school football season officially kicks off on Thursday night, and the marquee game has Clovis High welcoming Long Beach Poly to the Central Valley. The game will feature the debut of new Clovis head coach Aaron Wilkins. After he was hired in February, Wilkins jumped at the opportunity to […]
CLOVIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Joaquin, CA
Fresno, CA
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
New York State
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Central Valley Christian DE Jaeden Moore commits to Oregon

Central Valley Christian defensive end Jaeden Moore announced where he’ll be playing college football. The 3-star Edge will be an Oregon Duck next fall. Moore had 17 division one offers including UCLA, Cal, Arizona, Washington and more. His top four included Oregon, Arizona, Washington, and Cal. His top four were based on schools that were […]
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Jean King
thesungazette.com

VOLLEYBALL: Marauders clobber Lions blockers for 3-0 sweep

PORTERVILLE – Monache volleyball beats Kerman in a battle of the blockers for a 3-0 sweep. Both the Marauders and the Lions finished first in their leagues last year and both teams lost their first game, leaving each side hungry for a win. Despite losing their star player, Morgan Hunter, to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in a scrimmage last week, and the Lions putting up excellent blocks, the Marauders pulled out three sets in a row.
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

HS football player to watch: Marshel Sanders

FRESNO, Calif. – Clovis West junior receiver Marshel Sanders has several siblings that have gone on to play at the next level, and Marshel appears to be next in line. Sanders, who is also a good basketball player for the Golden Eagles, currently holds four football scholarship offers, including one from Fresno State. According to […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Crop shows off acting chops in new commercials

FRESNO, Calif. – Fresno State senior receiver Jalen Cropper stars in a couple new commercials for Fresno First Bank. Wearing a business work outfit, along with football gloves, Cropper makes some one-handed catches in the street in one of the commercials, and in the other commercial, Cropper gets a new customer for the bank by […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Bulldogs get votes, would be 31st in AP Poll

FRESNO, Calif. – Fresno State got the most votes of any Mountain West team in the AP Top 25 poll released on Monday. The Bulldogs got 32 votes in the poll, and would be ranked 31st overall, if the poll included every team that was getting votes. This is a slightly better ranking than they […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Ita
yourcentralvalley.com

Kings River Winery; one of the stops on local ag tour

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — The Kings River Winery in Kingsburg has been operating for nine years. Wine grapes are grown and processed into wine on the winery property. “We make pretty much everything from A to Z,” said owner, Bob Bagbasarian. That includes the Teroldego variety...
KINGSBURG, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia lands its first HAWK crosswalk

VISALIA – Almost three months ago, a HAWK touched down in Visalia, taking pedestrians under its protective wing as they cross Lovers Lane along the Packwood Creek Trail. On May 18, the first-ever High-intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) in Visalia was unveiled on Lovers Lane (Highway 216) at the Packwood Creek Trail Crossing, located between Tulare and Walnut Ave. According to the City of Visalia website, HAWK appears more like a beacon and functions like any other crosswalk traffic light, with either a button or sensor available for pedestrians to use when they need to cross.
VISALIA, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Unified Holds General Session Rally

Clovis Unified School District held their annual back to school General Session Rally on Tuesday August 16th. Held at the Save Mart Center, different school staff from all areas in the Clovis Unified School District were in attendance to celebrate the coming of the new school year. The Clovis East Marching Band and their director Marco Malone, opened the ceremony with a playing of the National Anthem. Then speakers including Deputy Superintendent Norm Anderson spoke about how the district feels beginning the 2022-2023 school year.
CLOVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
YourCentralValley.com

Up to $2K for water-efficient landscaping in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is offering a series of rebates to eligible residents to cover the cost of replacing their landscape with a water-efficient one. The Water Conservation Rebate Program will provide $1 per square foot where the existing lawn is removed and replaced with water-efficient options up to 1,500 square […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy