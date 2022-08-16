ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INXS Celebrates 45th Anniversary With Catalog Reissues, TikTok Streaming Event

By Lars Brandle
 3 days ago

INXS turns 45, and in a twist to the finest of traditions, the Australian new wave act is handing out the presents.

The alternative rock outfit announces INXS Day and, to celebrate, is preparing a slew of physical and digital releases, merch and a special TikTok streaming party.

All of it swings back to Aug. 16 , 45 years ago, when INXS sprung to life with a debut performance at a house party in Whale Beach, Sydney.

The group was then known as The Farriss Brothers, after the founding core of Andrew, Jon and Tim Farriss. The name INXS (pronounced in-excess) came later, and stuck.

INXS Day, launched in association with Petrol Records, Universal Music Group and Rhino Records, kicks off Tuesday with an exclusive TikTok live stream commemorating 35 years since the release of sixth studio album Kick. The hour-long global event includes a track-by-track on the album, interviews with the band and with executive music producer, Giles Martin.

Kick went on to become the group’s highest and longest-charting album in the U.S., with a peak of No. 3 on the Billboard 200. It remained on the chart for 81 weeks, and four of its singles – “New Sensation,” “Never Tear Us Apart,” “Devil Inside” and the No. 1 “Need You Tonight” – cracked the top 10.

“I take my hat off to Giles, who has been able to process the sounds accurately with today’s technology,” comments INXS’ founding saxophonist and guitarist Kirk Pengilly. “It sounds like the original album but now, spread out over a 3D space. It sounds incredible.”

Joining team INXS in 2018 , Martin is also on production duties for a new Dolby Atmos remix of The Very Best , the 2011 compilation which gathers such classics as as “Never Tear Us Apart,” “Original Sin” and “What You Need” and recently celebrated 500 weeks on the ARIA Albums Chart. The Very Best has been awarded Diamond status, for 500,000 chart sales.

Later, during the month of August, five official music videos from the 1992 set Welcome to Wherever You Are will be upgraded to HD for release on YouTube (“Heaven Sent,” “Baby Don’t Cry,” “Taste It,” “Beautiful Girl,” and “Not Enough Time”).

And to mark the 40th anniversary of the band’s breakthrough LP Shabooh Shoobah , a three-tiered release arrives on Oct. 28, including a digital deluxe edition of the 1982 album, and a limited-edition release on clear vinyl via INXS.com, along with a vintage Shabooh Shoobah T-shirt. Also in October, the band’s nine-track set recorded at Steve Wozniak’s Live at the U.S. Festival from May 1983 will be officially released for the first time.

Thanks to the “hard work of visionary manager Chris Murphy, his team and the band, INXS’ legacy and influence are still seen every day around the globe,” comments executive VP international marketing (UMe), Universal Music Group, Andrew Daw. “Now, new fans are discovering the band and music through new platforms, non-traditional media and even an art/dance/visual short film based on their songs. We have found audiences are reacting, enjoying, and engaging.”

Led by late frontman Michael Hutchence, INXS would conquer sales charts and stadiums around the globe during a golden run in the 1980s.

The band scored six U.K. top 10 albums (including a No. 1 with Welcome to Wherever You Are from 1992) and five U.S. top 20 albums, with worldwide album sales topping 70 million, according to Petrol.

INXS was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2001, four years after the death of Hutchence at age 37.

Though the band called time on touring in 2012, the surviving members continue to add new chapters to the INXS story with catalog reissues and special projects, from documentaries to docudramas and a short film, Original Sin – The 7 Sins.

Jelly Roll Hits No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart, Thanks to New LP ‘Ballads of the Broken’

Singer and rapper Jelly Roll rises to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated Aug. 20), leading as the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time thanks to his new album, Ballads of the Broken. The LP, released via Bailee & Buddy/Broken Bow/BMG/BBMG, debuts at No. 166 on the Billboard 200 with 8,000 equivalent album units earned in the Aug. 5-11 tracking week, according to Luminate. It’s his third entry on the chart, after A Beautiful Disaster (No. 97 peak) and Self Medicated (No. 110), both in 2020. The Nashville native became a Hot 100 First-Timer in July...
ENTERTAINMENT
Red Hot Chili Peppers to Receive Global Icon Award and Perform Live at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive the Global Icon Award and perform live at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which are set to air Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Foo Fighters were the recipients of the Global Icon Award last year. Lady Gaga won a similar award in 2000. Hers was dubbed the MTV Tricon Award. The Global Icon Award, which the VMAs imported from MTV’s Europe Music Awards (EMAs), “celebrates an artist or band whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond, leaving an indelible mark...
NEWARK, NJ
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert: Full London Lineup, Broadcast Partners Revealed

Taylor Hawkins will be remembered next month with an all-star salute, featuring a suitably noisy lineup of rock and pop legends, collaborators, his surviving Foo Fighters bandmates and with support from Paramount and its global network of channels.Airing Sept. 3 across multiple platforms, the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will be captured live from London’s iconic Wembley Stadium, and boasts a mindboggling bill.Performers on the day include Travis Barker, Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Omar Hakim, Josh Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Brian Johnson, John Paul Jones, KESHA, Geddy Lee, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Lars Ulrich and many more. The...
MUSIC
Lorde Drops ‘Oceanic Feeling’ Music Video for ‘Solar Power’ Anniversary

Lorde just put a beautiful punctuation mark on her Solar Power era. One day before the one-year anniversary of her third studio album’s release, the 25-year-old pop star dropped a stunning music video for her song “Oceanic Feeling,” filmed on the beach and co-starring her little brother Angelo. In the video, which arrived Friday (Aug. 19), Lorde and Angelo sunbathe together on a raft in the middle of the ocean, glowing bright blue from the sun. Side by side, they also go fishing and sit in a patch of grass while watching the waves go by. And when the two-time Grammy winner...
MUSIC
Michael Hutchence
Kirk Pengilly
Steve Wozniak
Giles Martin
BLACKPINK Takes Blinks Behind the Scenes of ‘Pink Venom’ Video: Watch

BLACKPINK are taking their devoted Blinks behind the scenes of their recently released music video for their comeback single “Pink Venom” — and spoiler alert, the making of the visual is equally as flashy as the end result. The inside look at the video shoot arrived Friday (Aug. 19), hours after the “Pink Venom” video arrived on YouTube, and features members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé in a playful mood on the many elaborate sets, smiling and giggling together after the cameras stop rolling — a much different energy than the fierce choreography and fashion looks in the video display. In the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
How SEVENTEEN Navigated Contract Negotiations & Pandemic Concerns to Arrive at Their Celebratory Albums & Tour

SEVENTEEN made their post-pandemic return to international fans with the Aug. 10 Vancouver kick-off concert of their “Be the Sun” world tour. While the arena show focused on high-cardio and intricate performances from the six albums the K-pop powerhouses churned out these last two years, there was an undeniable sentimentality for this stage comeback. “We’re really, really happy to be here,” member Joshua told the Canadian crowd, his doe eyes sparkling when addressing the fans ahead of their encore. “We had a great time here while resting and an even more amazing time with you guys — the energy out here...
MUSIC
Jack White, Sam Fender and More Set For New Australian Fest Harvest Rock

Jack White, The Black Crowes, Groove Armada and Sam Fender will make the long haul to Adelaide, Australia this November for Harvest Rock, a new festival split over two sites. Produced by Jess Ducrou and Paul Piticco’s Secret Sounds, the inaugural two-day event will also feature Khruangbin, The Lumineers, Kurt Vile and a lineup of homegrown stars, from Crowded House to Tones And I, The Avalanches, Courtney Barnett, Angus & Julia Stone, The Teskey Brothers and more. Adelaide’s Rymill and King Rodney Parks will host the fest across Nov. 19 and 20. The general onsale starts next Wednesday (Aug. 24).   ...
WORLD
Blinks Are Having a Blast as Blackpink’s ‘Pink Venom’ Arrives

It’s “Pink Venom” Day, which means Blackpink is back. And Blinks are virtually painting the town in their favorite color — Blackpink. The K-pop group dropped “Pink Venom” at midnight, the first sting from their second studio album, Born Pink due out Sept. 16. When Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are in release mode, the action is nothing less than a blockbuster. The new release was powered by the #PinkVenomChallenge on YouTube, the Light Up the Pink campaign, which saw Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, Bangkok, New York and Los Angeles to see towers and city landmarks glow in Blackpink’s signature colors; and, of course, fans...
MUSIC
NCT 127 Is Racing Back With a New Album: Here’s When It Arrives

Buckle up! NCT 127 has announced that its fourth studio album is at the finish line. The K-pop group revealed Thursday (Aug. 18) that the upcoming release, titled 2 Baddies, will arrive Sept. 16; pre-ordering is already available. Per the press release, 2 Baddies will be a 12-track set featuring tunes whose genres range from R&B and hip-hop to electronic dance to pop. The album will also receive supporting bi-coastal North American shows by the group, which includes members Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan, per the announcement. Details of the concerts in Los Angeles and New...
MUSIC
Ronnie James Dio Documentary ‘Dio: Dreamers Never Die’ Set for Theatrical Release

Dio: Dreamers Never Die, a career-spanning documentary about heavy metal legend Ronnie James Dio, will come to theaters worldwide for two days only Sept. 28 and Oct. 2 via BMG and Trafalgar Releasing. The documentary follows Dio’s unlikely rise from a ’50s doo-wop crooner to frontman of some of the most formidable and influential outfits in metal, including Rainbow, Black Sabbath (where he replaced Ozzy Osbourne) and his namesake Dio. He died of stomach cancer in 2010 at age 67. Executive produced by his widow and longtime manager Wendy Dio, the film includes never-before-seen footage, as well as interviews with bandmates and...
MOVIES
Coldplay Lights Up Mexico City in Cinematic ‘Humankind’ Video: Watch

Coldplay unfurled a cinematic music video for their song “Humankind” on Wednesday (Aug. 17). Shot in Mexico City during the band’s ongoing world tour, the visual features Chris Martin and his bandmates performing the track from 2021’s Music of the Spheres for a massive crowd of nearly 260,000 fans inside Foro Sol. “I know, I know, I know/ We’re only human/ I know, I know, I know/ How we’re designed, yeah/ I know, I know, I know/ We’re only human/ But from another planet/ Still they call us humankind,” Martin crows on the chorus as the audience chants along with every...
MUSIC
Watch J-Pop Singer/Songwriter Motohiro Hata’s English-Language ‘Trick Me’ Lyric Video

J-pop singer-songwriter Motohiro Hata digitally released the English-language version of his song “Trick Me,” along with the accompanying lyric video. The track, originally released in April, was featured in a collaborative campaign for the Japanese fashion company United Arrows’ “green label relaxing” brand. The English version could only be heard in stores around the country and was only included in the fan club-exclusive CDs until now. The lyric video was helmed by up-and-coming Japanese visual artist Aonisai Takada, and the striking, stylish visuals express the lyrics as vividly flashing neon lights. More from BillboardAdo Dominates Top Three Slots on Japan Hot 100 -- A Chart FirstPerfume Talk In-Person Shows, Latest Album 'PLASMA' & More: 'Our Purpose in Life Is to Perform Live'Johnny's WEST Debuts at No. 1, GENERATIONS From EXILE TRIBE at No. 2 on Japan Hot 100
BEAUTY & FASHION
Emilia, Myke Towers & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

Another Friday, another round of new releases in Latin music. This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors — was charged with girl-power anthems, including Ptazeta and Villano Antillano’s “Mujerón,” a track by women for women. Loosely translated to “too much woman,” the trap-perreo is an ode to badass girls who are independent and confident and date on their own terms. Argentine singer-songwriter Emilia is also feeling ultra-empowered in her hip-hop track “La Chain,” on which she declares, “Don’t talk about me if...
MUSIC
Bad Bunny Tops 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards Finalists: Complete List

Puerto Rican hitmaker Bad Bunny leads the list of finalists for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, with a staggering 23 nods across 13 categories. (The only other artist to ever score that many is Ozuna in 2019.) Bad Bunny is up for artist of the year, tour of the year, Hot Latin Songs artist of the year, male, and top Latin album of the year for his chart-topping album Un Verano Sin Ti, which is back at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart this week for an eighth nonconsecutive frame on top. Following Bad Bunny is Colombian star Karol G...
MUSIC
BLACKPINK Explain ‘Pink Venom’ Meaning, Tease New Album & Tour: ‘All Our Songs Are Really Good’

BLACKPINK celebrated their long-awaited new single “Pink Venom” by holding a private online press conference in Seoul on Friday (Aug. 19) to share more about the track, their group’s musical identity, and preview their upcoming Born Pink album and tour. Looking sophisticated in black dresses that each member added her own sparkle to (Jennie’s strapless dress incorporated a multicolored-gray pattern while Lisa donned knee-high boots), BLACKPINK spoke excitedly about being back together for new music and how “Venom” represents them as a group. “Since our album’s title is Born Pink, we wanted to relay our identity in the song as much as we could,” Jennie said....
MUSIC
‘Selena + Chef’ Season 4: All the Ways to Stream the Show for Free

Selena Gomez is back in the kitchen for the fourth season of Selena + Chef on HBO Max. The first three episodes from season 4 were released Thursday (Aug. 18). Chefs featured in the new season include Adrienne Cheatham, Devonn Francis, Gordon Ramsay, Kristen Kish, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Nick DiGiovanni, Paola Velez, Priya Krishna and Rachael Ray. Selena + Chef  is executive produced by Gomez for July Moon Productions, along with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), which is a division of Sony Pictures Television. Leah Hariton and Melissa Stokes are showrunners. How to Watch...
TV SERIES
BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ Has Officially Arrived: Stream It Now

Blinks, the wait is finally over. BLACKPINK‘s highly anticipated comeback single, “Pink Venom” arrived on Friday (Aug. 19), and is now available for fans to stream. The fiery, anthemic track serves as the first formal introduction to the K-pop group’s second studio album, Born Pink, which is set to arrive on Sept. 16. “Pink Venom” was released to a series of corresponding events, starting with the launch of the girl group’s Light Up the Pink campaign, which saw Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, Bangkok, New York and Los Angeles to see towers and city landmarks glow in BLACKPINK’s signature colors. Seoul’s Namsam tower was...
MUSIC
Will Fans Pay More for Early Access to Music? Audiomack Is Banking On It

With Premiere Access, artists using Audiomack can monetize exclusive access to new music before its broader release. Audiomack debuted a new feature on Thursday (Aug. 18) called Premiere Access that allows artists to reward their biggest fans by making an upcoming song or album available on the music streaming and discovery platform before its broader release.
MUSIC
