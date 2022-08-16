ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny start Wednesday; Stray shower late...

By Patrick Pete
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
Lots of sunshine as you head out the door in the morning, with increasing clouds through the day. Temperatures remain unseasonably cool— struggling to reach the mid 80s. A stray shower is possible late day into the evening as limited moisture will swing around the upper level low. Clearing skies through the rest of the work week as temperatures climb back into the upper 80s! Rain chances are isolated this weekend — Saturday looks mainly dry while rain chances increase Sunday evening.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 3 to 8 mph.
Wednesday A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday A chance of showers after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

