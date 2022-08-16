ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

LIST: Top 5 chocolate haupia pie spots on Oahu

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tXLA9_0hIlLamw00

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world.

While many people are excited to try local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork, Spam fried rice, and the classic island loco moco many people want to get their hands on a popular dessert dish called chocolate haupia pie.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Chocolate haupia pie is something you’ll definitely want to try while visiting Hawaii. It is a traditional Hawaiian dessert made of thickened coconut milk and chocolate. It’s then layered into a pie crust and topped with whipped cream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDVvH_0hIlLamw00

Yelp ranks the best chocolate haupia pie within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for August 2022.

They take into consideration reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.

Liliha Bakery came in first on Yelp’s list of best Chocolate Haupia Pie on Oahu. Liliha Bakery is a popular spot to eat at for both locals and tourists and has even been featured on Food Network shows.

Best Chocolate Haupia Pie on Oahu:

  1. Liliha Bakery – Kalihi
  2. Leonard’s Bakery – Kaimuki
  3. Pipeline Bakeshop & Creamery – Honolulu
  4. Foodland Farms– Ala Moana
  5. Ani’s Bake Shop – Aiea

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO , KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

To read the full list and see when these chocolate haupia pie eateries are open, head to Yelp’s website.

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beer Lab Hawaii is opening a new craft brewery on Oahu, this time on busy Beretania Street in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Oishii Family Restaurant, the parent company of Beer Lab, is building out a new location at 1318 Beretania St. next to Grace’s Inn and Central Pacific Bank.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Restaurants
Honolulu, HI
Food & Drinks
Local
Hawaii Restaurants
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Food & Drinks
City
Aiea, HI
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
honolulumagazine.com

Style Scoop: These Are the Trendiest Houseplants in Honolulu

There’s no denying that houseplants are having a moment right now. To get the scoop on what the buzz is all about, we chatted with Erica Mangus, manager of Mari’s Urban Garden, a little oasis of a botanical shop in Kaka‘ako and one of our new favorite spots to pick up a plant baby or two.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: DIY Fall Eats

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chocolate#Pie Crust#Food Drink#Hawaiian#Android#Food Network
KHON2

Island Slipper Presents: The End of Summer Sale

Honolulu (KHON2) – Island Slipper offers a “Summer End Sale” for those looking to head into the weekend in style. Island Slipper provides a range of products and accessories catered to both women and men. “Our slippers are made with strong fabric. They are perfect for all...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Most Popular Dishes and Treats at Liliha Bakery

Just as every Zippy’s and every Rainbow Drive-In is a little bit different, every Liliha Bakery location is different. Only “original” Liliha (the true original opened around the corner on Liliha Street in 1950) has beef curry and beef stew—and the best counter diner experience in town. The Nimitz Highway restaurant has Waffards, which are waffles layered with dollops of custard; Ala Moana Center’s one has mimosas (!); and the Waikīkī location, at posh International Market Place, has carved prime rib and milkshakes.
PEARL CITY, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KHON2

KHON2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy