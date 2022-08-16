LIST: Top 5 chocolate haupia pie spots on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world.

While many people are excited to try local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork, Spam fried rice, and the classic island loco moco many people want to get their hands on a popular dessert dish called chocolate haupia pie.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Chocolate haupia pie is something you’ll definitely want to try while visiting Hawaii. It is a traditional Hawaiian dessert made of thickened coconut milk and chocolate. It’s then layered into a pie crust and topped with whipped cream.

Yelp ranks the best chocolate haupia pie within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for August 2022.

They take into consideration reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.

Liliha Bakery came in first on Yelp’s list of best Chocolate Haupia Pie on Oahu. Liliha Bakery is a popular spot to eat at for both locals and tourists and has even been featured on Food Network shows.

Best Chocolate Haupia Pie on Oahu:

Liliha Bakery – Kalihi Leonard’s Bakery – Kaimuki Pipeline Bakeshop & Creamery – Honolulu Foodland Farms– Ala Moana Ani’s Bake Shop – Aiea

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO , KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

To read the full list and see when these chocolate haupia pie eateries are open, head to Yelp’s website.