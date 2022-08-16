Andy Jones resigns as Oregon City High School athletic director

Exit is part of a major turnover in educational leadership, including principal and superintendent.

Andy Jones, Oregon City High School's athletic director and associate principal since 2014, resigned effective July 29 so he could accept the same position at Silverton High School.

Jones, who lives in Silverton and graduated from high school there, said losing OCHS relationships was the most difficult thing about leaving after eight years.

"I will miss those relationships (as well as many other things) very much as well as the conversations I had with staff, coaches, students, student/athletes and even parents," Jones wrote in his resignation letter.

Jones is remembered for his controversial decision to fire Kurt Guelsdorf as the OCHS girls' basketball coach in 2018. In 15 seasons with the Pioneers, Guelsdorf compiled a 355-64 record and led the team to winning OSAA state titles in 2004, 2009 and 2014.

The Pioneers girls' basketball team finished with a 7-8 record in the 2020-21 season, their first losing record since 1978-79.

Then the OCHS equestrian coach who was found in violation of state laws related to self-dealing apparently wrote portions of Jones' investigatory report that led to the school board's decision not to fire her. Jones' report contains references to "I" or "me" that refer to the coach rather than Jones, although Jones was the purported author of the report.

Responding to the complaints of 20 students , Jones said the coach "received training on the effects and impact of poor social media habits." Jones' report admits he was in the habit of going to the equestrian coach after receiving any complaint.

Jones' exit is part of a major turnover in administration in the Oregon City School District, which as Pamplin Media Group previously reported , also has a new superintendent and OCHS principal this school year. The OCHS position for an athletic director is currently listed as vacant, and Oregon City schools are advertising for applicants to replace Jones .