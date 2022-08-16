New: Kane County Sheriff releases details on Lake Powell crash that killed 2 French tourists, injured 4 others

Read full article on original website
sunews.net
Tour plane crashes into Lake Powell near Face Canyon
On Saturday, August 13, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office was notified about an airplane that crashed into Lake Powell, near Face Canyon. Witnesses started calling National Park Service Dispatch to report the crash at about 5:20 p.m. The tour plane out of Page, Ariz., was carrying the pilot and six French national tourists. The pilot reported an engine issue before the plane went down in the lake.
lakepowelllife.com
Person Carrying Pellet Rifle Prompts Page Middle School Lockdown
According to the Page Police Department, on Thursday just after noon they received a report of a person carrying what appeared to be a rifle, walking on Sage Avenue near Page Middle School. Page Police Officers responded, and Page Middle School was put on lockdown. The person was not located...
kslnewsradio.com
Washington County authorities investigating shooting of seven cows
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Law enforcement personnel in Washington County are investigation the shooting of seven cows over the weekend. According to Sgt. Joel Hafoka, with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were notified of the incident Sunday morning. Hafoka says witnesses heard gunshots the previous night around 11 p.m.
Gephardt Daily
Arizona man found deceased in Kane County
KANE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Kane County Sheriff officials were called to join in the search for an Arizona man Saturday evening after Garfield County officials found the man’s truck, near the county border, still running and with his deceased dog inside. The missing...
ksl.com
5 cows, 2 calves found shot dead in Pine Valley; authorities seek public's help
ST. GEORGE — Seven cows were shot and killed as the animals grazed in a massive pastureland in Washington County over the weekend — deaths authorities believe were the intentional act of an unknown suspect who shot each animal one right after the other. The Washington County Sheriff's...
KSLTV
Driver stopped with 307 pounds of pot near Cedar City
CEDAR CITY, Utah — A Utah Highway trooper foiled a shipment of more than 300 pounds of pot at a traffic stop on I-15 near Cedar City. According to court documents the trooper pulled over a Ford Transit van at approximately 5 p.m. Monday after noticing it was closely following a tractor-trailer on Interstate 15.
ksl.com
Arizona man found dead after being reported missing in Kane County
ESCALANTE, Garfield County — A man was found dead in Kane County on Sunday morning after his family reported him missing the night before. The family of Roger Stricklett, an 80-year-old man from Phoenix, reached out to Garfield County officials on Saturday and said they had been tracking his phone's location and its last location was on Hole in the Rock Road. Garfield County deputies contacted Kane Counties at about 6:10 p.m. to report they had found Stricklett's truck in Kane County, two miles south of the Dry Fork turnoff.
Plane plunges into lake at Utah-Arizona border, killing two people
PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — A small plane plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line over the weekend, killing two people and injuring five, authorities said Monday. The pilot of the single-engine plane reported an engine problem late Saturday afternoon before the Cessna 207 went down in Lake Powell National Park near the […]
kjzz.com
Search operation underway after flash flooding at Zion National Park
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Crews have been called to Zion National Park after officials reported a search and rescue operation along the Virgin River in the area of the Narrows. Officials with the park said staff were responding to the area, and around six members of the Washington County...
AZFamily
2 dead, 5 injured after plane crashed into Lake Powell, FAA says
PAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The FAA says two people are dead and five others were hurt when a plane crashed into Lake Powell over the weekend. Authorities said a single-engine Cessna 207 crashed into Lake Powell National Park northeast of Page around 5:30 p.m. Authorities said seven people were on board when the pilot reported a problem with the engine. Exact details about the circumstances that could have led up to the crash have not been released. Arizona’s Family is working to learn more about the owner of the plane and the pilot on board.
2 dead, 5 injured after plane plunges into lake at Arizona-Utah border
PAGE, Ariz. — Two people have died and five others have been injured after a plane plunged into a lake at the Arizona-Utah border over the weekend. According to The Associated Press, a pilot of a single-engine Cessna 207 plane on Saturday reported an engine problem. Moments later, it plunged into Lake Powell National Park, which is near Page, Arizona.
Utah restaurant named among most photogenic in the nation by Yelp
UTAH (ABC4) – Foodies who love photographing their culinary adventures constantly add to the plethora of mouth-watering images that feed into the popular food review app, Yelp. In its latest roundup of the most noteworthy restaurants to check out, Yelp has crowned the most “Photo-Worthy Places to Eat” across the U.S. and Canada. One unique […]
UPDATE: New Flash Flood Warning for SE Washington County
UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a new Flash Flood Warning for southeastern Washington County focusing on Hilldale and surrounding areas. This new warning will be in effect until 8:00 PM MDT. Radar is showing heavy rain producing storms in Short Creek and more rain is expected to fall. Flash flooding ongoing […]
knau.org
Nearly 70 Navajo Nation communities report uncontrolled spread of COVID-19
Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 69 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Ganado, Chinle, Tuba City and Kayenta were among the areas that’ve seen a continued surge of infections. Tribal leaders urge residents who may feel sick to isolate and take a COVID test. Masks are still...
