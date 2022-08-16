ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, UT

ABC4

Tooele mother shot to death as children were present in home

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death in Tooele on Thursday night.  The Tooele City Police Department says the 35-year-old woman’s body was found inside her home. The woman’s husband was arrested in connection to the homicide. Officers first responded to a residence near the […]
Gephardt Daily

Update: Taylorsville police identify 2 killed in suspected murder-suicide

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police have identified two people found shot to death Wednesday morning and disclosed the crime is a suspected murder-suicide. A 34-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds was found dead on the sidewalk about 5 a.m. near 3587 W. 4700 South,...
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD gang unit arrests man, 24, on 4 felony charges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit has arrested a 24-year-old man accused of illegally possessing a gun, drugs and a stolen truck. The investigation started at 2:23 a.m. Thursday when a SLCPD gang detective spotted a...
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake City PD shares new details on car-bus collision

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police shared additional information on a Thursday afternoon crash involving a car that crashed into a Utah Transit Authority bus, pushing the bus into two additional vehicles. The accident happened at about 4:15 p.m. at 300...
ksl.com

Drug deal gone bad ended in fatal shooting in Draper, police say

DRAPER — Draper police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting during an apparent drug deal at an apartment complex last week. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of murder. On Aug. 11, 33-year-old Remey Rowland,...
kjzz.com

Concerns raised over SLCo District Attorney declining to prosecute domestic violence

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the last few months, police detectives across Salt Lake County have been receiving declination letters from the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office. A 2News investigation found those letters paint a troubling picture regarding the prosecution of suspects involving domestic violence, theft, weapons offenses, drug offenses and more.
ksl.com

Police seeking woman they say stole over $2K worth of cigarettes in front of employee

MILLCREEK — Police are searching for a suspect who they say walked into a Millcreek Walgreens and filled a bag with over $2,000 worth of cigarettes in front of an employee. The woman entered the Walgreens at 3291 S. Highland Drive on Aug. 9 just before 9 a.m., police say. Security video footage shows her pulling a garbage bag from her pocket, walking behind a counter and filling the bag with cartons of cigarettes totaling $2,275.60 in price.
elkhornmediagroup.com

Deceased Individual Believed to be Homicide Suspect from Utah

WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. Previously posted to the Elkhorn Media Group Facebook page.) On Monday, August 15, 2022, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned white, 2005 Chevrolet Silverado parked on the shoulder of Hurricane Creek Road near the trailhead. The registration plate came back to a felony vehicle belonging to Michael Grant Asman, age 35. Asman was a fugitive from Wasatch County, Utah where he was wanted for the murder of Julie Ann Burns on July 14, 2022. A warrant had been issued by the Fourth District Court in and for Wasatch County, Utah charging Michael Asman with Homicide on July 14, 2022, and his whereabouts were unknown.
kslnewsradio.com

Update: Suspect in domestic violence incident arrested

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A 21-year-old woman police have been searching for in connection with a domestic violence incident has been found. Madeline Bernadette Lopez from Herriman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of domestic violence. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said Lopez endangered her 13-month-old child and ex-boyfriend with...
kslnewsradio.com

Two people dead in Taylorsville after shooting

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police have confirmed that two people are dead following an early morning shooting. Both victims were found in the area of 3600 W. and 4600 S. Sgt. Jake Hill with the Taylorsville Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
ABC4

Two teens killed in rollover Lehi crash

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Two Lehi teenagers were killed in a car crash over the weekend on Sunday morning. Lehi Police says two 19-year-olds were killed in the collision. Their identities have not been released. Police say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. along I-15 as the teens were taking the exit 282 off-ramp […]
Gephardt Daily

Arson suspected in fire at Tooele behavioral health facility

TOOELE, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators believe a fire at a Tooele mental health facility may have been started with a rock thrown through a window. Fire crews responded to the blaze after witnesses described smoke coming from the building and fire alarms heard going off inside late Tuesday night at Tooele Valley Behavioral Health, 100 S. 1000 West.
