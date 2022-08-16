Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Man charged with homicide after call made on woman with ‘cardiac arrest’ in Tooele
TOOELE, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect has been booked on homicide charges after a call came to dispatch Thursday evening reporting a woman suffering cardiac arrest. The call came to dispatch at 6:45 p.m. Tooele City Police responded to the area of 870 S. 1050...
Suspected drunk teen driver slams into Salt Lake City police cars
A teenage driver suspected of being drunk slammed into two Salt Lake City police cars overnight Friday.
Tooele mother shot to death as children were present in home
TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death in Tooele on Thursday night. The Tooele City Police Department says the 35-year-old woman’s body was found inside her home. The woman’s husband was arrested in connection to the homicide. Officers first responded to a residence near the […]
Dad arrested after son finds mom dead in Tooele apartment
According to the arrest report, 36-year-old Michael Leroy Patterson and his wife (whose name was not released) were arguing in their bedroom before he shot her.
Police search for missing Utah grandmother believed to be murdered
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for the body of a missing 99-year-old woman who is suspected of being murdered in Nov. 2021. West Valley City Police says Maren Carlson is suspected of being murdered by her grandson, Garman Shaun Cunningham, 51. Authorities believe Carlson’s […]
Gephardt Daily
Update: Taylorsville police identify 2 killed in suspected murder-suicide
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police have identified two people found shot to death Wednesday morning and disclosed the crime is a suspected murder-suicide. A 34-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds was found dead on the sidewalk about 5 a.m. near 3587 W. 4700 South,...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD gang unit arrests man, 24, on 4 felony charges
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit has arrested a 24-year-old man accused of illegally possessing a gun, drugs and a stolen truck. The investigation started at 2:23 a.m. Thursday when a SLCPD gang detective spotted a...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City PD shares new details on car-bus collision
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police shared additional information on a Thursday afternoon crash involving a car that crashed into a Utah Transit Authority bus, pushing the bus into two additional vehicles. The accident happened at about 4:15 p.m. at 300...
kjzz.com
Utah Lt. Gov's cousin identified as victim in domestic violence homicide
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The victim of a suspected murder-suicide in Salt Lake County has been identified as the cousin of Lt. Gov Deidre Henderson. Amanda "Mandy" Mayne, 34, of Taylorsville was reportedly shot on Wednesday by a suspect who police said had previously been in a relationship with her.
ksl.com
Drug deal gone bad ended in fatal shooting in Draper, police say
DRAPER — Draper police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting during an apparent drug deal at an apartment complex last week. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of murder. On Aug. 11, 33-year-old Remey Rowland,...
kjzz.com
Concerns raised over SLCo District Attorney declining to prosecute domestic violence
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the last few months, police detectives across Salt Lake County have been receiving declination letters from the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office. A 2News investigation found those letters paint a troubling picture regarding the prosecution of suspects involving domestic violence, theft, weapons offenses, drug offenses and more.
kjzz.com
21-year-old arrested after shocking ex-boyfriend's door handle, threatening child
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — Deputies have now arrested a Herriman woman who is accused of shocking her ex-boyfriend's door handle and threatening her own child. Madeline Lopez, 21, was arrested and booked on charges of domestic violence, criminal mischief, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and burglary of a vehicle. The...
ksl.com
Police seeking woman they say stole over $2K worth of cigarettes in front of employee
MILLCREEK — Police are searching for a suspect who they say walked into a Millcreek Walgreens and filled a bag with over $2,000 worth of cigarettes in front of an employee. The woman entered the Walgreens at 3291 S. Highland Drive on Aug. 9 just before 9 a.m., police say. Security video footage shows her pulling a garbage bag from her pocket, walking behind a counter and filling the bag with cartons of cigarettes totaling $2,275.60 in price.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Deceased Individual Believed to be Homicide Suspect from Utah
WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. Previously posted to the Elkhorn Media Group Facebook page.) On Monday, August 15, 2022, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned white, 2005 Chevrolet Silverado parked on the shoulder of Hurricane Creek Road near the trailhead. The registration plate came back to a felony vehicle belonging to Michael Grant Asman, age 35. Asman was a fugitive from Wasatch County, Utah where he was wanted for the murder of Julie Ann Burns on July 14, 2022. A warrant had been issued by the Fourth District Court in and for Wasatch County, Utah charging Michael Asman with Homicide on July 14, 2022, and his whereabouts were unknown.
kslnewsradio.com
Update: Suspect in domestic violence incident arrested
SPANISH FORK, Utah — A 21-year-old woman police have been searching for in connection with a domestic violence incident has been found. Madeline Bernadette Lopez from Herriman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of domestic violence. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said Lopez endangered her 13-month-old child and ex-boyfriend with...
kslnewsradio.com
Two people dead in Taylorsville after shooting
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police have confirmed that two people are dead following an early morning shooting. Both victims were found in the area of 3600 W. and 4600 S. Sgt. Jake Hill with the Taylorsville Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
ksl.com
West Valley airport worker charged with stealing gift cards being mailed to others
SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man who worked at the Salt Lake City International Airport is facing criminal charges accusing him of stealing gift cards being mailed to other people. The 36-year-old man was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with mail theft, theft by receiving stolen...
Two teens killed in rollover Lehi crash
LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Two Lehi teenagers were killed in a car crash over the weekend on Sunday morning. Lehi Police says two 19-year-olds were killed in the collision. Their identities have not been released. Police say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. along I-15 as the teens were taking the exit 282 off-ramp […]
kjzz.com
Family member of Heber murder victim speaks out after suspect's body found
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A family member of a Heber murder victim is speaking out after the suspect's body was discovered. Heber police said the body of suspected killer, Michael Asman, was found with a gunshot wound to the head and a handgun nearby in Oregon on Monday.
Gephardt Daily
Arson suspected in fire at Tooele behavioral health facility
TOOELE, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators believe a fire at a Tooele mental health facility may have been started with a rock thrown through a window. Fire crews responded to the blaze after witnesses described smoke coming from the building and fire alarms heard going off inside late Tuesday night at Tooele Valley Behavioral Health, 100 S. 1000 West.
