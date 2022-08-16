Read full article on original website
10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy
Each year amazes us with its new tech developments, and 2022 is no different. Whether it’s a phone with illuminating rear strips or a super cool update to popular Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to the next level. One of 2022’s most noteworthy smartphones...
LG G2 review: "A hugely impressive TV"
With TVs like the LG G2, the television maker positions its Gallery Series at the premium end of the best gaming TV TV market - and with good reason. Design chops are top dollar and the entire tech behind the glass is cutting edge. This next-gen screen combines the latest OLED.EX glass with crafty Brightness Boosting technology and the brand’s Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor, a combo that...
SKFP Procreate wireless 34 shortcut keyboard
Artists, designers and hobbyists using the excellent Procreate drawing application on their iPad, may be interested in a new wireless shortcut keyboard called SKFP specifically designed for Procreate. The rectangular keypad provides 34 shortcuts and offers a 10 day battery life and features a slim and portable design with seven backlight colors.
MacTigr 100% metal Mac mechanical keyboard from Das Keyboard
Das Keyboard has this week introduced its new 100% metal reference mechanical keyboard specifically designed for Mac users. Featuring an aluminum unibody with stainless steel top the MacTigr has been built to last say it is creators. The low-profile mechanical keyboard is now available to purchase throughout the United States from online retailers priced at $219 and will be available throughout Europe and worldwide during September 2022.
Amazon Kindle update is removing a key feature for loads of users
If you cast your mind back to May of this year, it was announced that older Amazon Kindle ereaders will be losing a key feature in the future; we’re sorry to say that this ‘future’ date has finally come to pass. This key feature is the ability...
The latest iPhone 14 Pro camera rumour is a big disappointment
We've heard no shortage of rumours about the iPhone 14 line up, which we can pretty safely assume will arrive next month. From battery life to design, it seems plenty of changes are afoot – but while the new camera has sounded awesome so far, new rumours suggest it could be disappointing in certain situations.
Digital Trends
This 85-inch, full-array TV is $1,000 off at Best Buy – why it’s worth it
Sony is a TV brand that doesn’t really need any introductions, especially given some of their more behemoth TVs, like this Sony 85-inch Class BRAVIA XR. In fact, you’re pretty lucky that it has one of the better Best Buy TV deals on it, bringing it down to $2,300 from $3,300, which is a whopping $1,000 off the base price and a pretty big steal, all things considered.
Panic for iPhone owners as ‘Apple’s plot to add controversial feature’ leaked
APPLE is planning to add a controversial new feature that will leave iPhone owners frustrated, it is claimed. The tech giants have reportedly started internal discussions about adding more advertisements, according to insiders. Bloomberg reporter and Apple specialist Mark Gurman theorized that advertisements will come to Apple Maps, and one...
Embedded solar panels generate 50 times more power than regular solar panels
It will also prevent 70 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.
Apple releases iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.61.1
Apple has released two new software updates, iOS 15.6.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.6.1 for the iPad, both of these updates are now available to download. According to the release notes for this new iPhone and iPad updates, these updates come with some important security updates. Here is a...
Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection lands on The Frame TV
Samsung is adding even more art to its The Frame TVs with the new Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection, which is a collaboration between Samsung and LIFE Picture Collection. This brings a wide range of new content to the Samsung The Frame TVs, you can see more details on what is included below.
Xbox Turtle Beach REACT-R game controller arrives in the US
After previously unveiling their new game controllers Turtle Beach has today announced their availability of the Xbox Turtle Beach REACT-R Controller throughout the United States priced at $40. The latest addition to its range of controllers features many of the same core features as the more expensive Designed for Xbox Recon Controller priced at $60. The REACT-R Controller launched in the UK and in Europe last month.
Acpotel NV30 6 x 60X full color night vision monocular $319
Acpotel the professional laser measurement company have launched their first Kickstarter campaign this month to take their new high-performance handheld night vision monocular Acpotel NV30 from concept to production. The unique monocular is equipped with a Sony IMX sensor and can provide full colour night vision up to 500 m and is equipped with a 6 x 60X magnification and features three infrared light levels and a Max256G TF card for recording imagery.
Deals: MacPilot Lifetime License, save 50%
We have an amazing deal on the MacPilot Lifetime License in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 59%. The MacPilot Lifetime License is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $39.99, it normally retails for $99. With the power of UNIX and the simplicity...
Deals: JumpStory Premium Plan, Save 95%
We have an awesome deal for our readers on the JumpStory Premium Plan in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The JumpStory Premium Plan is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $19.99, that is a saving of 95% off the normal price. Boost your content library...
Exlicon MX innovative drawing tool hits Kickstarter
Designers, engineers and hobbyists would like to draw circles, squares hexagons, pentagrams and other large or small shapes, might be interested in a new drawing tool launched via Kickstarter this week by Ddiin. The company has already has a number of successful campaigns under its belt and its latest drawing tool builds on the unique designs of its previous tools. “Now, we’ve developed another function design tool with an even greater range of design capabilities.”
TeamFree 4K dual stream video conferencing solution
TeamFree is an all-in-one video conferencing solution offering built-in privacy protection and the ability to conduct face-to-face meetings anywhere in the world. The affordable conferencing system is equipped with a 100° wide angle field-of-view and 360° omnidirectional microphone together with 4K output. Other features include intelligent noise reduction...
Plugable dual 4K display USB-C docking station offers 100w charging,13 ports
Plugable has this week launched its new 13-in-1 USB-C docking station offering support for dual 4K monitors via 2 x HDMI or 2 x DisplayPort connections, 100w charging and compatibility with both Mac and Windows. Check out the diagram below to learn more about all the connections available from the new UD-6950PDH dock which is now available from online retailers such as Amazon and others priced at $259.
Apple iPhone 14 Expected Release Date, Features, Price Plus More
As before every potential unveiling of a new Apple product, rumors around the new iPhone abound.
GELID Amber 8 Pro eight fan and ten channel RGB controller
PC modders and builders may be interested to know that GELID has this month announced the availability of its new Amber 8 Pro fan and RGB controller providing connectivity via 10 addressable RGB channels, 8 PWM channels (3 controllable), 366 pre-programmed RGB mode, manual/ auto RGB controls, 21-key RF remote control unit and ARGB sync compatibility.
