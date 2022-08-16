Sony is a TV brand that doesn’t really need any introductions, especially given some of their more behemoth TVs, like this Sony 85-inch Class BRAVIA XR. In fact, you’re pretty lucky that it has one of the better Best Buy TV deals on it, bringing it down to $2,300 from $3,300, which is a whopping $1,000 off the base price and a pretty big steal, all things considered.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO