Electronics

Gadget Flow

10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy

Each year amazes us with its new tech developments, and 2022 is no different. Whether it’s a phone with illuminating rear strips or a super cool update to popular Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to the next level. One of 2022’s most noteworthy smartphones...
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar

LG G2 review: "A hugely impressive TV"

With TVs like the LG G2, the television maker positions its Gallery Series at the premium end of the best gaming TV TV market - and with good reason. Design chops are top dollar and the entire tech behind the glass is cutting edge. This next-gen screen combines the latest OLED.EX glass with crafty Brightness Boosting technology and the brand’s Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor, a combo that...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

SKFP Procreate wireless 34 shortcut keyboard

Artists, designers and hobbyists using the excellent Procreate drawing application on their iPad, may be interested in a new wireless shortcut keyboard called SKFP specifically designed for Procreate. The rectangular keypad provides 34 shortcuts and offers a 10 day battery life and features a slim and portable design with seven backlight colors.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

MacTigr 100% metal Mac mechanical keyboard from Das Keyboard

Das Keyboard has this week introduced its new 100% metal reference mechanical keyboard specifically designed for Mac users. Featuring an aluminum unibody with stainless steel top the MacTigr has been built to last say it is creators. The low-profile mechanical keyboard is now available to purchase throughout the United States from online retailers priced at $219 and will be available throughout Europe and worldwide during September 2022.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This 85-inch, full-array TV is $1,000 off at Best Buy – why it’s worth it

Sony is a TV brand that doesn’t really need any introductions, especially given some of their more behemoth TVs, like this Sony 85-inch Class BRAVIA XR. In fact, you’re pretty lucky that it has one of the better Best Buy TV deals on it, bringing it down to $2,300 from $3,300, which is a whopping $1,000 off the base price and a pretty big steal, all things considered.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Apple releases iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.61.1

Apple has released two new software updates, iOS 15.6.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.6.1 for the iPad, both of these updates are now available to download. According to the release notes for this new iPhone and iPad updates, these updates come with some important security updates. Here is a...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection lands on The Frame TV

Samsung is adding even more art to its The Frame TVs with the new Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection, which is a collaboration between Samsung and LIFE Picture Collection. This brings a wide range of new content to the Samsung The Frame TVs, you can see more details on what is included below.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Xbox Turtle Beach REACT-R game controller arrives in the US

After previously unveiling their new game controllers Turtle Beach has today announced their availability of the Xbox Turtle Beach REACT-R Controller throughout the United States priced at $40. The latest addition to its range of controllers features many of the same core features as the more expensive Designed for Xbox Recon Controller priced at $60. The REACT-R Controller launched in the UK and in Europe last month.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Acpotel NV30 6 x 60X full color night vision monocular $319

Acpotel the professional laser measurement company have launched their first Kickstarter campaign this month to take their new high-performance handheld night vision monocular Acpotel NV30 from concept to production. The unique monocular is equipped with a Sony IMX sensor and can provide full colour night vision up to 500 m and is equipped with a 6 x 60X magnification and features three infrared light levels and a Max256G TF card for recording imagery.
RETAIL
GeekyGadgets

Deals: MacPilot Lifetime License, save 50%

We have an amazing deal on the MacPilot Lifetime License in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 59%. The MacPilot Lifetime License is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $39.99, it normally retails for $99. With the power of UNIX and the simplicity...
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Deals: JumpStory Premium Plan, Save 95%

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the JumpStory Premium Plan in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The JumpStory Premium Plan is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $19.99, that is a saving of 95% off the normal price. Boost your content library...
LIFESTYLE
GeekyGadgets

Exlicon MX innovative drawing tool hits Kickstarter

Designers, engineers and hobbyists would like to draw circles, squares hexagons, pentagrams and other large or small shapes, might be interested in a new drawing tool launched via Kickstarter this week by Ddiin. The company has already has a number of successful campaigns under its belt and its latest drawing tool builds on the unique designs of its previous tools. “Now, we’ve developed another function design tool with an even greater range of design capabilities.”
RETAIL
GeekyGadgets

TeamFree 4K dual stream video conferencing solution

TeamFree is an all-in-one video conferencing solution offering built-in privacy protection and the ability to conduct face-to-face meetings anywhere in the world. The affordable conferencing system is equipped with a 100° wide angle field-of-view and 360° omnidirectional microphone together with 4K output. Other features include intelligent noise reduction...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Plugable dual 4K display USB-C docking station offers 100w charging,13 ports

Plugable has this week launched its new 13-in-1 USB-C docking station offering support for dual 4K monitors via 2 x HDMI or 2 x DisplayPort connections, 100w charging and compatibility with both Mac and Windows. Check out the diagram below to learn more about all the connections available from the new UD-6950PDH dock which is now available from online retailers such as Amazon and others priced at $259.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

GELID Amber 8 Pro eight fan and ten channel RGB controller

PC modders and builders may be interested to know that GELID has this month announced the availability of its new Amber 8 Pro fan and RGB controller providing connectivity via 10 addressable RGB channels, 8 PWM channels (3 controllable), 366 pre-programmed RGB mode, manual/ auto RGB controls, 21-key RF remote control unit and ARGB sync compatibility.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

