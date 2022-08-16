Read full article on original website
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
Attitudes toward mandatory COVID-19 vaccination in Germany
It has become obvious that sufficiently high immunity to COVID-19 cannot be achieved in Germany through voluntary vaccination alone. On this background, Thomas Rieger and Carsten Schröder from the German Institute for Economic Research, Berlin, together with Christoph Schmidt-Petri from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, investigated the acceptance of a policy of general mandatory vaccination against COVID-19. The scientists also investigated the questions of which population groups are supportive of such a measure, which ones are opposed, and what their reasons are, respectively.
EU watchdog reviewing SK Chemicals anti-Covid jab
The European medicines watchdog said Thursday it was reviewing German-based pharmaceutical SK Chemicals' coronavirus vaccine which uses nanotechnology to combat the virus, amid concern of a possible comeback later in the year. If eventually approved, the vaccine called Skycovion will be the seventh jab to join the European Union's growing...
