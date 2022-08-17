ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Want a healthy breakfast? Eat Cheerios or salmon and avoid eggs, study says

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XX7to_0hIlJAxk00

Breakfast is often touted as the most important meal of the day, but sometimes it can be the hardest to have – especially if you need a breakfast on the go.

With little time in the morning, breakfast often becomes a meal of convenience, where you will lather a piece of toast with jam or pour yourself a bowl of cereal like corn flakes.

However, a new “Food Compass” has pinpointed the healthiest foods to have for breakfast – and jam and corn flakes do not make the cut.

Instead, scientists at Tufts University have pointed to foods like raw salmon or avocado for a healthy breakfast, and have said to avoid eggs where possible.

They have created the Food Compass to rank 8,000 foods from one to 100, with 100 being the healthiest option.

They looked at 54 nutritional attributes for each food which were divided into nine categories: vitamins, minerals, fibre, protein, additives, phytochemicals, processing, specific lipids, and food-based ingredients.

The researchers found that anything with a mark over 70 is a “good” food to have, while anything with a mark under 30 should be avoided.

In terms of breakfast foods, Cheerios scored a 95 on the scale, while raspberries scored 100, as did celery juice, raw salmon, avocado, red kidney beans, and raw broccoli.

Poached or boiled eggs scored just 51 on the list, while foods like fizzy drinks, jam on white toast, fudge, and frankfurters scored one out of 100.

Despite Cheerios’ high ranking, other cereals didn’t quite match, with corn flakes being ranked at 19 out of 100, Special K ranked at 18 and Frosties ranked at 15.

The average score for all of the 8,000 foods tested was 43, with snacks and desserts rated the lowest.

Fruit, vegetables and legumes were the top-scoring groups, while meat scored just 25, poultry scored 43 and seafood scored 67.

Study co-author, Dr Renata Micha, said: “With its publicly available scoring algorithm, Food Compass can provide a nuanced approach to promoting healthy food choices – helping guide consumer behaviour, nutrition policy, scientific research, food industry practices, and socially based investment decisions.”

You can find the Food Compass here .

Comments / 42

guest
3d ago

I have eaten eggs all my life. They are delicious and a good, economical source of protein. I am an old lady and have never been fat a day in my life and I’m in great health.

Reply
20
Major squEEzer
3d ago

Bite me, we have been eating eggs 🥚 forever, I don't see us stopping to eat raw fish instead!!

Reply
23
artsy fartsy stuff
3d ago

wrong. some of the healthiest people eat 1 to 2 eggs a day. they are packed with vitamins and protein.

Reply
7
Related
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Best Healthy Nut To Snack On For Weight Loss

This post has been updated since it was originally published on November 9, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, your main focus is typically your meals. You think about ways you can get more vitamins, calcium, and protein into your diet and less carbs, fats and calories. Snacks are usually an afterthought when you do your weekly meal plan and grocery shop.
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Additives#Healthy Food#Breakfast Foods#Food Industry#Salmon#Food Drink#Linus Regimen#General Health#Tufts University#The Food Compass#Cheerios
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
HEALTH
shefinds

3 Fat-Blasting Foods Doctors Say You Should Be Eating Daily For A Flatter Stomach

When you think about foods that can help you lose weight in order to achieve a flatter stomach, the first things that pop into your mind may include low-calorie meals that barely fill you up. However, if you want to shed pounds at a healthy, steady rate, the key isn’t necessarily to eat less—it’s actually to eat the right filling foods that can help keep your body energized and your metabolism boosted.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism

While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

People who sleep on this side of the bed are more likely to be positive, study finds

New research has suggested that which side of the bed you sleep on may affect how you feel when you wake up.A survey by British Wool has found that people who sleep on the left side of the bed are more likely to feel optimistic when they are awake compared to those who sleep on the right side.The research, which surveyed 1,500 people, found that 66 per cent of people who sleep on the left side would describe themselves as “glass half full” type of people, compared to 60 per cent of right-side sleepers.In addition, right side sleepers are less...
HEALTH
shefinds

6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation

This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

4 Ultra-Processed Foods Experts Say No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Affect Your Memory, Energy And Metabolism

As you may already know, eating nutrient-dense food is essential to a healthy lifestyle. Aside from staying hydrated, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep, it’s important that you nourish your body with the proper vitamins and nutrients it needs. What you consume greatly affects how your body functions, so you always want to be mindful of what you eat.
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

798K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy