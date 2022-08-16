ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK weather – live: Britons warned to prepare valuables as floods pose ‘danger to life’

By Liam James
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JcN8A_0hIlJ8HX00

People who live in “low-lying properties” should make sure their valuable items are prepared for evacuation, the Met Office has warned due to the current high flood risk.

Large parts of Britain are at risk of flash flooding today as thunderstorms overwhelm the country’s parched landscape with heavy rain .

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place over England and Wales, with the potential for power cuts, transport disruption and a danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater.

Dan Suri, forecaster for the Met Office, said: “With no meaningful rainfall in some southern locations since June, soils in these areas have become baked by the sun turning them into hard almost impenetrable surfaces .

“Any rainfall in these areas won’t be able to soak away and instead it will wash off soils and other hard surfaces, creating flash flooding in some areas.”

In parts of Scotland, commuters were held up by heavy rain this morning, with train speeds reduced on several parts of the rail network and surface water affecting many roads.

Daily Mail

Heatwave is washed away: Cornwall is hit by flash floods with up to THREE INCHES of rain set to fall in hours as storms send torrential downpours sweeping across the UK - but 24MILLION people still face a hosepipe ban after drought

Cornwall was hit by flash floods today as up to three inches of rain fell within hours as storms sent torrential downpours sweeping through the UK - while 24million people across the country face a hosepipe ban after a drought was announced last week. The Met Office issued an amber...
The Independent

Days of thunder this week as heavy rain and floods set to continue

The UK can expect days of thunder as heavy rain and flooding are set to continue over the coming days.The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for England and Wales on Tuesday, with conditions potentially causing more flash flooding as well as transport disruption and power cuts.The weather warning will stay in place for southern England on Wednesday, where communities could be cut off by flooded roads, and the chance of fast-flowing or deep flood water could cause danger to life.The Environment Agency has put out 21 flood alerts in areas of the Midlands and south-east England.Meanwhile, Scotland...
Phys.org

UK meteorologists, water firms issue warnings as extreme heatwave looms

The UK's meteorological agency on Tuesday issued an "amber" warning for extreme heat while the country's biggest water provider said restrictions loom, as Britain braces for another punishing heatwave later this week. The warning by the Met Office, covering much of southern England and parts of eastern Wales from Thursday...
Freethink

Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current is coming

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes.
Time Out Global

A two-hour ‘monster storm’ will chuck down two full inches of rain tomorrow

Remember that godawful heatwave of just a few days ago? Well, for huge swathes of the UK, all that’s about to get well and truly washed away. The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Friday, with some areas expected to see two inches of rain in just two hours. We could even see hail. Truly wild stuff.
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms

Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
The Independent

