Body of teenage girl pulled from water in Tameside after getting into difficulty

The body of a teenage girl has been pulled from the water in Tameside.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed it recovered the body after receiving reports on Monday evening of a person getting into difficulty in the water.

Just before 6.30pm officers were called to the scene near Crowswood Drive, Stalybridge with fire rescue and ambulance services also in attendance. The body was later located by specialist officers overnight.

Formal identification has taken place and specially trained officers are offering support to the family. Detectives said they are confident there are no suspicious circumstances involved in the death, and a file is now being prepared for the coroner.

Detective inspector Steven Horton, of our Tameside CID, said: “Yesterday evening’s events are nothing short of devastating and my thoughts are with the friends and family of the young girl who lost her life in such awful circumstances.

“We are doing all we can to support the girl’s family at this incredibly difficult time, and we are focused on ensuring they get the answers they deserve as to how this tragedy occurred.

“From our enquiries so far, we are confident that there are no suspicious circumstances and that this is such a sad reminder of the dangers of entering open water, whatever the weather.”

A spokesperson from the force added: “We remind the public to avoid being tempted to cool off in reservoirs, rivers, canals or ponds.

“We all want to enjoy the warm weather; please make sure you do so in a safe way. Think of your family; look out for your friends.”

It comes as the body of a man in his early 20s was pulled from the River Thames on Sunday night.

Emergency services - including London Fire Brigade and the National Police Air Service - launched a search of the river around 4pm on Sunday and police divers recovered the body of a young man at around 10.30pm in the stretch of the River Thames in southwest London.

“Our thoughts go out to the young man who has lost his life,” Superintendent Richard Smith, the South West acting commander, said.

“Our officers worked incredibly hard with partner agencies but despite a rapid response he could not be rescued.”

He added: “We recently saw another tragic incident in which a young boy died after entering the Thames at Tagg’s Island.”

A teenage boy died after getting into difficulty in the sea in Lincolnshire on Saturday, while another teenager died while swimming in a Hertfordshire lake last week.