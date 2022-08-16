Read full article on original website
Related
Woman who noticed her garden furniture in her neighbour's garden deals with it in 'most British way' possible
Confrontation and being British don’t pair well, as one woman expertly demonstrated when she noticed her neighbours had stolen her garden furniture… twice. Watch the moment unfold below:. When Lia Hatzakis, a 29-year-old YouTuber from Warwick, noticed her recently purchased garden table set was missing two chairs, she...
BBC
Rare 3,500-year-old Bronze-age axe head found
A rare Bronze-age axe head, thought to be more than 3,500 years old, has gone on display after being found by a metal detectorist. Paul Rowlands, 53, made the discovery in an field near Llanfaethlu, Anglesey, in 2020. The copper-alloy cast tool was still razor sharp after thousands of years.
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
Warning as heavy rain expected to trigger rare ‘thunder fever’ weather phenomenon
THUNDERSTORMS this week could prove dangerous for millions, experts have warned. “Thunder fever”, a rare phenomenon not seen in decades, can be dangerous and potentially fatal for some. The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms with “torrential rain” for Wednesday covering the south of England and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Dover: Boy died in fall off White Cliffs on 12th birthday, inquest told
A boy accidentally fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover on his 12th birthday, an inquest heard. Mati Urb was visiting Kent with his parents and two siblings during the Easter school holidays. The Estonian family, who moved to London in 2021, hired a campervan to holiday...
BBC
Fishing boat lost in dense fog found in 40cm of water
A lifeboat crew used "every single navigational aid" available to find a fishing boat lost in dense fog and stranded in just 16in (40cm) of water. The Redcar RNLI lifeboat was at a charity fundraising day in Staithes, North Yorkshire, when it was called at about 14:20 BST on Saturday.
BBC
Marton lamb rescued after days stuck up to neck in mud
A lamb has been rescued after spending several days trapped neck-deep in mud. The RSPCA and Cleveland Fire Brigade used a raft to reach the stricken animal in Marton, Middlesbrough, after a dog walker raised the alarm. RSPCA inspector Steph Baines said the animal would have drowned if left much...
BBC
Robert Kaweesi: Body found in father search after River Nile rescue bid
A body has been found by police searching for a newly-wed father, missing after trying to save his son in the River Nile. Robert Kaweesi, 48, from Birmingham, was with his wife, Justine Katantazi, and their four children on holiday in Uganda when they went swimming. The 12-year-old got into...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Hull Fair: Nursery nurse thrown off Airmaxx 360 ride gets payout
A nursery nurse catapulted from a Hull Fair ride has agreed to a "five-figure" payout for physical and psychological damage caused. Jade Harrison, 24, fell from the Airmaxx 360 ride at Hull Fair on 7 October 2019, resulting in a broken jaw and other facial injuries. Miss Harrison has agreed...
BBC
Nicky Campbell school was 'cesspit of sadism', former pupil claims
A former pupil of Edinburgh Academy has told the BBC that the school was "a cesspit of sadism and paedophilia". Kenneth said he was targeted for frequent, vicious beatings "usually with a sporting implement called a clacken which is like a large wooden bat". He described his time at the...
BBC
Boy, 13, admits raiding luxury London hotels
A 13-year-old boy carried out burglaries at some of London's top luxury hotels and BBC Television Centre, a court has heard. The boy admitted to raids on Claridge's in Mayfair, the Corinthian Hotel in Whitehall, and the Milestone and Millennium Hotels in west London. He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates'...
BBC
Covid-19: 'Very rare' vaccine complications led to Alston man's death
A former rock singer died due to "very rare and aggressive complications of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine", an inquest has ruled. Zion XXX, from Alston in Cumbria, developed an "excruciating" headache eight days after his jab in May 2021. The 48-year-old was taken to hospital but died as a result...
BBC
Spanish fires: Passengers injured fleeing train in Bejís
Ten passengers were hurt, three seriously, when they tried to escape a train that became caught up in a sweeping wildfire north-west of Valencia in eastern Spain. The fire near Bejís has been whipped up by fierce winds, leaving several firefighters running for their lives. The passengers were on...
BBC
Ullswater beachgoers horrified as cars driven along lakeside
Beachgoers said they were horrified when two cars were driven "at speed" alongside a Lake District beach within feet of families. Footage on social media shows two vehicles passing close to people at Glencoyne Bay on Ullswater. One witness said the vehicles were driven at an "unreasonable speed" putting "everyone...
BBC
Love Island: Biker killed in Kem Cetinay crash, inquest hears
A motorcyclist died after a head-on crash with a car driven by Love Island star Kem Cetinay, an inquest has heard. Thomas Griggs, 28, died from his injuries shortly after the collision at Shepherds Hill in Romford, on 4 August, East London Coroner's Court was told. Reality TV star Mr...
BBC
Teesside Hospice sunflower display ended after vandal attacks
A month-long display of handmade sunflowers dedicated to people cared for by a hospice has been cut short after a number were damaged or stolen. About 400 were placed along Saltburn Pier at the end of July for the campaign run by Teesside Hospice. However, almost 50 flowers were then...
BBC
Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram
Meta has banned influencer Andrew Tate from Facebook and Instagram for violating its policies. The former kickboxer rose to fame in 2016 when he was removed from TV show Big Brother over a video which appeared to depict him attacking a woman. He went on to gain notoriety online, with...
BBC
Asylum seeker in Gloucestershire hotel 'feels like a prisoner'
A man who fled his Caribbean home because of death threats said he feels like a prisoner after being placed in temporary accommodation. The man, who cannot be named, boarded a flight to the UK last year to seek asylum and was placed in a hotel room in Gloucestershire. After...
BBC
Fountain fall: Grace home for third birthday after recovery
A girl who had a heart and lung bypass after she was found submerged in a fountain has celebrated her third birthday at home. Grace, from Torfaen, was unconscious when she was rescued during a family day trip to Fishponds Park in Griffithstown on 12 July. She was pulled from...
BBC
Rowers rescued after boat capsized and sank in ocean
Two rowers whose boat sank in the Atlantic Ocean have been found and rescued by a merchant ship and the RAF. The pair survived at sea for more than five hours by using a life raft, before being saved 800 nautical miles (1,482km) off Lands End on Thursday. The closest...
Comments / 0