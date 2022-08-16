ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Rare 3,500-year-old Bronze-age axe head found

A rare Bronze-age axe head, thought to be more than 3,500 years old, has gone on display after being found by a metal detectorist. Paul Rowlands, 53, made the discovery in an field near Llanfaethlu, Anglesey, in 2020. The copper-alloy cast tool was still razor sharp after thousands of years.
BBC

Fishing boat lost in dense fog found in 40cm of water

A lifeboat crew used "every single navigational aid" available to find a fishing boat lost in dense fog and stranded in just 16in (40cm) of water. The Redcar RNLI lifeboat was at a charity fundraising day in Staithes, North Yorkshire, when it was called at about 14:20 BST on Saturday.
BBC

Marton lamb rescued after days stuck up to neck in mud

A lamb has been rescued after spending several days trapped neck-deep in mud. The RSPCA and Cleveland Fire Brigade used a raft to reach the stricken animal in Marton, Middlesbrough, after a dog walker raised the alarm. RSPCA inspector Steph Baines said the animal would have drowned if left much...
BBC

Hull Fair: Nursery nurse thrown off Airmaxx 360 ride gets payout

A nursery nurse catapulted from a Hull Fair ride has agreed to a "five-figure" payout for physical and psychological damage caused. Jade Harrison, 24, fell from the Airmaxx 360 ride at Hull Fair on 7 October 2019, resulting in a broken jaw and other facial injuries. Miss Harrison has agreed...
BBC

Nicky Campbell school was 'cesspit of sadism', former pupil claims

A former pupil of Edinburgh Academy has told the BBC that the school was "a cesspit of sadism and paedophilia". Kenneth said he was targeted for frequent, vicious beatings "usually with a sporting implement called a clacken which is like a large wooden bat". He described his time at the...
BBC

Boy, 13, admits raiding luxury London hotels

A 13-year-old boy carried out burglaries at some of London's top luxury hotels and BBC Television Centre, a court has heard. The boy admitted to raids on Claridge's in Mayfair, the Corinthian Hotel in Whitehall, and the Milestone and Millennium Hotels in west London. He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates'...
BBC

Spanish fires: Passengers injured fleeing train in Bejís

Ten passengers were hurt, three seriously, when they tried to escape a train that became caught up in a sweeping wildfire north-west of Valencia in eastern Spain. The fire near Bejís has been whipped up by fierce winds, leaving several firefighters running for their lives. The passengers were on...
BBC

Ullswater beachgoers horrified as cars driven along lakeside

Beachgoers said they were horrified when two cars were driven "at speed" alongside a Lake District beach within feet of families. Footage on social media shows two vehicles passing close to people at Glencoyne Bay on Ullswater. One witness said the vehicles were driven at an "unreasonable speed" putting "everyone...
BBC

Love Island: Biker killed in Kem Cetinay crash, inquest hears

A motorcyclist died after a head-on crash with a car driven by Love Island star Kem Cetinay, an inquest has heard. Thomas Griggs, 28, died from his injuries shortly after the collision at Shepherds Hill in Romford, on 4 August, East London Coroner's Court was told. Reality TV star Mr...
BBC

Teesside Hospice sunflower display ended after vandal attacks

A month-long display of handmade sunflowers dedicated to people cared for by a hospice has been cut short after a number were damaged or stolen. About 400 were placed along Saltburn Pier at the end of July for the campaign run by Teesside Hospice. However, almost 50 flowers were then...
BBC

Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram

Meta has banned influencer Andrew Tate from Facebook and Instagram for violating its policies. The former kickboxer rose to fame in 2016 when he was removed from TV show Big Brother over a video which appeared to depict him attacking a woman. He went on to gain notoriety online, with...
BBC

Asylum seeker in Gloucestershire hotel 'feels like a prisoner'

A man who fled his Caribbean home because of death threats said he feels like a prisoner after being placed in temporary accommodation. The man, who cannot be named, boarded a flight to the UK last year to seek asylum and was placed in a hotel room in Gloucestershire. After...
BBC

Fountain fall: Grace home for third birthday after recovery

A girl who had a heart and lung bypass after she was found submerged in a fountain has celebrated her third birthday at home. Grace, from Torfaen, was unconscious when she was rescued during a family day trip to Fishponds Park in Griffithstown on 12 July. She was pulled from...
BBC

Rowers rescued after boat capsized and sank in ocean

Two rowers whose boat sank in the Atlantic Ocean have been found and rescued by a merchant ship and the RAF. The pair survived at sea for more than five hours by using a life raft, before being saved 800 nautical miles (1,482km) off Lands End on Thursday. The closest...
