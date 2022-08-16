Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
WFMJ.com
Mercer man accused of threatening FBI called 'danger to community' ordered to remain jailed
Calling him a flight risk and a danger to the community, a federal judge has ordered the continuing imprisonment of a Mercer man accused of threatening the FBI over social media. The order came Thursday in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh, where 46-year-old Adam Bies pleaded not guilty to a...
Feds indict Mercer man accused of threatening FBI
According to United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung, Adam Bies, 46, has been indicted on 14 counts of charges that include interstate threats and influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat.
West Virginia County Deputy Sheriff could face up to 10 years in prison
A federal court unsealed a two-count indictment today against Monongalia County, West Virginia, Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza, 38, for depriving an individual of his civil rights by using excessive force and for writing a false report to cover it up. According to the indictment, on Jan. 20, 2018, while on duty, Deputy Kuretza subjected the […]
PA man indicted on drug charges, could be fined up to $1M
Keion Washington, 22, of Duquense, Pennsylvania is alleged to have possessed with the intent to distribute quantities of fentanyl, a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, and a mixture of heroin and fluorofentanyl on or about July 21, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parents of 3-month-old who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ in Canonsburg arrested
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The parents of a 3 three-month-old child who died under “suspicious circumstances” have been arrested. 31-year-old James May and 23-year-old Shannon McKnight were arrested on Wayne Street in Canton Township at around 10:20 a.m. Authorities said officers found the couple in the rafters...
wtae.com
Fayette County man threatened to bomb several places unless he spoke with Dolly Parton, police say
A Fayette County man faces charges for threatening to blow up several places unless he spoke with music icon Dolly Parton. State police said they received a call from James Shroyer on Wednesday saying he placed explosives at a Sheetz in Mount Pleasant, the court house in Greensburg and a parking lot in Pittsburgh.
Valley attorney pleads guilty to insurance fraud
A Valley attorney pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he inflated claims and raked in close to $800,000.
Officer hospitalized, one man arrested after SWAT situation in Beaver County
AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A police officer was hospitalized and a man was arrested after a SWAT situation in Beaver County. The standoff began in the area of Ninth Street and Melrose Avenue in Ambridge at around 3 p.m. Ambridge police said they were contacted by Beaver County detectives to...
RELATED PEOPLE
explore venango
State Police Calls: Area Man Arrested Following Accidental Shooting
VENANGO/BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police have released information concerning an accidental shooting that led to the arrest of an East Brady man in June. According to Butler-based State Police, the incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. on June 14 as 28-year-old...
explore venango
Local Man Accused of DUI with 3 Juvenile Passengers
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing reckless endangerment and DUI-related charges for allegedly driving under the influence with three juvenile passengers in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Devin Scott Bell, of Venus, on Wednesday, August 17,...
Local man pleads guilty in $3.8 million fraud on Payroll Protection Program
PITTSBURGH — A Scott Township man pleaded guilty in federal court to bank fraud and money laundering charges, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday. In a release from the United States Department of Justice, 66-year-old Randy Frasinelli filed at least six fraudulent applications for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program and received more than $3.8 million.
Local bank charged with too many false alarms
The Grove City Police Department in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, has filed a charge against PNC Bank.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMJ.com
Judge finds New Castle murder suspect guilty of less serious charge
A more than two-year-long ordeal is nearing an end for the family of a New Castle man who was reported missing and then found dead. Lawrence County Common Pleas Court Judge Dominic Motto on Thursday found Connor Henry guilty of voluntary manslaughter and a weapons violation in connection with the 2020 shooting death of 19-year-old Amari Wise.
Families outraged by drug dealer’s sentence in fentanyl deaths
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Emotions ran high at the Beaver County courthouse today, where convicted drug dealer Lucas Ropon, 25, learned his punishment for causing the deaths of two young men. Nathan Smith, 19, and Jordan Martin, 21, died within two months of each other because Ropon sold them...
Man charged, allegedly drove deceased woman around Pittsburgh before leaving her in car for days
MCCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police said a woman’s body was driven around Pittsburgh for hours before being left in a car outside her home for two days. Patrick McCurry is charged with abuse of a corpse. Nicole Dull’s body was found in the passenger seat of her car...
Wheeling Police arrest 34 Ohio and West Virginia residents in special operations
The Wheeling Police Department released a final report in two separate multi-week special operations in the South Wheeling area which led to 34 people being arrested or cited for criminal activity. The two efforts – ‘Operation Southern Exposure’ and ‘Operation Back to Basics’ took place in May and July after Wheeling Police collected and reviewed […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explore venango
Two Franklin Residents Accused of Stealing Money from Laundry Machines Due in Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Hearings for two Franklin residents accused of stealing money from laundry machines at an apartment complex in Sugarcreek Borough are scheduled for August 24. According to court documents, preliminary hearings for 39-year-old Montice Marie Robinson and 38-year-old Steven Ray Bickel are set for Wednesday,...
PSP investigating retail theft at Lowes
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is seeking the identities of two people suspected of retail theft. According to a PSP report, two men entered an Erie County Lowes home improvement store while wearing masks at about 3:30 p.m. on July 31. PSP allege the men then activated multiple gift cards without paying for them. […]
Police investigating multiple car break-ins in Westmoreland County
LATROBE, Pa. — Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating multiple smash-and-grab car break-ins at several county parks. “This is the first time I’ve heard like anything here,” Amanda Derek said. Parkgoers like Amanda Derek said hearing about the brazen thefts from parked cars at Twin Lakes Park...
Former Warren attorney enters plea in drug house case
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home. Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney. A warrant […]
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0