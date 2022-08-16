ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

explore venango

State Police Calls: Area Man Arrested Following Accidental Shooting

VENANGO/BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police have released information concerning an accidental shooting that led to the arrest of an East Brady man in June. According to Butler-based State Police, the incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. on June 14 as 28-year-old...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Local Man Accused of DUI with 3 Juvenile Passengers

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing reckless endangerment and DUI-related charges for allegedly driving under the influence with three juvenile passengers in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Devin Scott Bell, of Venus, on Wednesday, August 17,...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local man pleads guilty in $3.8 million fraud on Payroll Protection Program

PITTSBURGH — A Scott Township man pleaded guilty in federal court to bank fraud and money laundering charges, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday. In a release from the United States Department of Justice, 66-year-old Randy Frasinelli filed at least six fraudulent applications for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program and received more than $3.8 million.
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMJ.com

Judge finds New Castle murder suspect guilty of less serious charge

A more than two-year-long ordeal is nearing an end for the family of a New Castle man who was reported missing and then found dead. Lawrence County Common Pleas Court Judge Dominic Motto on Thursday found Connor Henry guilty of voluntary manslaughter and a weapons violation in connection with the 2020 shooting death of 19-year-old Amari Wise.
NEW CASTLE, PA
YourErie

PSP investigating retail theft at Lowes

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is seeking the identities of two people suspected of retail theft. According to a PSP report, two men entered an Erie County Lowes home improvement store while wearing masks at about 3:30 p.m. on July 31. PSP allege the men then activated multiple gift cards without paying for them. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Former Warren attorney enters plea in drug house case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home. Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney. A warrant […]
WARREN, OH
