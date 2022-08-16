The U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data (DOE) published a list of electric vehicles that are immediately available for the new $7,500 EV tax credit. The Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law yesterday and for electric vehicles, it changed a few things. Under the new law, only EVs assembled in North America qualify for the credits. Although Tesla and General Motors manufacture their EVs in the North American continent, they are excluded from the $7,500 EV credit.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO