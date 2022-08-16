Read full article on original website
Related
teslarati.com
DOE publishes list of EVs eligible for new tax credit
The U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data (DOE) published a list of electric vehicles that are immediately available for the new $7,500 EV tax credit. The Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law yesterday and for electric vehicles, it changed a few things. Under the new law, only EVs assembled in North America qualify for the credits. Although Tesla and General Motors manufacture their EVs in the North American continent, they are excluded from the $7,500 EV credit.
teslarati.com
Tesla looks to ensure local suppliers’ production amid China’s power cuts
Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai currently gets a lot of its supply from local companies, but amidst China’s power cuts in Sichuan province, some suppliers are at risk of having their lights turned off. Fortunately, it appears that Tesla has some support from the Shanghai government to help the company ensure its local suppliers’ production.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s first Virtual Power Plant beta event in CA was a rousing success
It appears that Tesla’s first Virtual Power Plant beta event in California was a resounding success. As per reports from homeowners who participated in the program, thousands of houses equipped with Tesla Powerwalls were able to help keep the grid stable. Tesla has been laying the foundations of a...
teslarati.com
Tesla loses Head of Legal who oversaw internal purchasing probe
Tesla has lost its Head of Legal, David Searle, who reportedly left his position at the automaker less than a month ago. Searle oversaw an internal purchasing probe during his final days at the company before leaving. Bloomberg, citing three people familiar with the matter, said Searle was relieved by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
teslarati.com
Tesla Supercharger Network faces legal challenges in Germany
As the Tesla Supercharger Network expands worldwide, it faces new legal challenges. According to Electrek, Tesla’s Supercharger Network is facing some legal challenges in Germany, where the chargers do not meet current requirements for EV chargers. However, Germany is not the only location where the Supercharger Network faces issues, nor is Tesla’s charger the only one facing these problems.
teslarati.com
The Boring Company adds a Polaris e6 ADA vehicle to its Vegas fleet
The Boring Company (TBC) added a Polaris Gem e6 vehicle to its fleet in Las Vegas. Redditor u/komocode found a permit filed by Elon Musk’s tunneling company. The permit showed that TBC increased its Tesla vehicle fleet to 70 units plus an additional ADA Polaris e6 vehicle. According to...
teslarati.com
Starlink lowers subscription prices in France to €50 per month
Starlink lowered its subscription price in France from €99 to €50 per month. The new monthly service fee is effective as of August 3, 2022. According to emails sent to Starlink customers in France, subscribers do not need to take any action as the company will automatically apply the reduced rate to their next invoice.
teslarati.com
New Tesla job posting reveals plans to launch electricity retail business in Texas
A new Tesla job posting on its website shows that Tesla has plans to launch a retail electricity business in Texas. The posting is for Product Operations Manager, Retail Electricity and the job category is in Energy- Solar and Storage. The position is based in Austin and will support the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
teslarati.com
Tesla short seller bets against $TSLA in Q2; deletes Twitter in Q3
Tesla short seller, Scott Burg, placed a multi-billion dollar bet against Tesla (TSLA) in the second quarter of 2022. He recently deleted his Twitter account. According to a report in Bloomberg, the Tesla short seller added puts on 4.8 million Tesla shares during the last quarter. In 2020, the Deer...
teslarati.com
Tesla plans to defend itself against California DMV false advertising claims.
Tesla plans to defend itself against California’s Department of Motor Vehicle’s claims of misleading customers about its Autopilot feature. According to a Reuters report, the company asked for a hearing to present its defense. Tesla filed a notice with the State of California which was released earlier today....
Comments / 1