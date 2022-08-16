ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

DOE publishes list of EVs eligible for new tax credit

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data (DOE) published a list of electric vehicles that are immediately available for the new $7,500 EV tax credit. The Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law yesterday and for electric vehicles, it changed a few things. Under the new law, only EVs assembled in North America qualify for the credits. Although Tesla and General Motors manufacture their EVs in the North American continent, they are excluded from the $7,500 EV credit.
INCOME TAX
Tesla looks to ensure local suppliers’ production amid China’s power cuts

Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai currently gets a lot of its supply from local companies, but amidst China’s power cuts in Sichuan province, some suppliers are at risk of having their lights turned off. Fortunately, it appears that Tesla has some support from the Shanghai government to help the company ensure its local suppliers’ production.
BUSINESS
Tesla loses Head of Legal who oversaw internal purchasing probe

Tesla has lost its Head of Legal, David Searle, who reportedly left his position at the automaker less than a month ago. Searle oversaw an internal purchasing probe during his final days at the company before leaving. Bloomberg, citing three people familiar with the matter, said Searle was relieved by...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ev#Inglo#Modular#Mahindra Mahindra Ltd#European#Volkswagen Meb#Born Electric#Indian#Heartcore
Tesla Supercharger Network faces legal challenges in Germany

As the Tesla Supercharger Network expands worldwide, it faces new legal challenges. According to Electrek, Tesla’s Supercharger Network is facing some legal challenges in Germany, where the chargers do not meet current requirements for EV chargers. However, Germany is not the only location where the Supercharger Network faces issues, nor is Tesla’s charger the only one facing these problems.
BUSINESS
The Boring Company adds a Polaris e6 ADA vehicle to its Vegas fleet

The Boring Company (TBC) added a Polaris Gem e6 vehicle to its fleet in Las Vegas. Redditor u/komocode found a permit filed by Elon Musk’s tunneling company. The permit showed that TBC increased its Tesla vehicle fleet to 70 units plus an additional ADA Polaris e6 vehicle. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Starlink lowers subscription prices in France to €50 per month

Starlink lowered its subscription price in France from €99 to €50 per month. The new monthly service fee is effective as of August 3, 2022. According to emails sent to Starlink customers in France, subscribers do not need to take any action as the company will automatically apply the reduced rate to their next invoice.
ECONOMY
Electric Vehicles
Country
India
Volkswagen
Cars
Tesla short seller bets against $TSLA in Q2; deletes Twitter in Q3

Tesla short seller, Scott Burg, placed a multi-billion dollar bet against Tesla (TSLA) in the second quarter of 2022. He recently deleted his Twitter account. According to a report in Bloomberg, the Tesla short seller added puts on 4.8 million Tesla shares during the last quarter. In 2020, the Deer...
STOCKS

