Taser-wielding thug, 44, who branded police constable a 'dirty stinking white dirty dog' in racist attack at train station is jailed for five years
A taser-wielding thug, who branded a police constable a 'dirty stinking white dirty dog' in a vile racist attack at a train station, has been jailed for five years. Matthew Haylett called another officer a 'blood-clot lesbian' while he was getting arrested at Wolverhampton Train Station on April 20, 2019.
BBC
A38 crash motorcyclist sustains life-changing injuries
A motorcyclist sustained life-changing injuries in a crash on Wednesday morning, police have confirmed. The crash involving a red Toyota Celica and a red Triumph motorbike happened on the A38, at about 8:55 BST. The motorcyclist was airlifted to Derriford Hospital after the road was closed between Plympton and Lee...
Stunning breakthrough in cold case killing of a teenage boy who was burned to death in his friend's house – as a man is charged with deliberately lighting the fire 24 years later
A man has been arrested over the cold case killing of a teenage boy in a house fire more than two decades ago in a huge cold case breakthrough. Homicide detectives arrested a 55-year old man in Queensland on Wednesday over the alleged murder of Redfern teenager Arthur Haines on April 9, 1998.
Two women charged with murder in college student shooting death
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Two women are now in custody in Alabama, charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a college student they flagged over on the side of the road, police confirmed. Adam Simjee, 22, was driving through Talladega National Forest near Cheaha State Park with...
Manhunt launched after seven-year-old girl is ‘abducted and taken into woods’
A manhunt is under way after a seven-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and taken into woods.The youngster is believed to have been taken from Warne Avenue, Droylsden, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday afternoon.She was reunited with her family shortly after – with police searching for her kidnapper after being called at around 4pm.Detectives, who said enquiries are ongoing amid a large police presence in the area, have issued two pictures of a man they urgently want to quiz.Anyone who sees him has been told to call 999.The first image was captured moments after the reported abduction, while the second is from around 30 minutes later, police said.In the latter, the man appears to be wearing his jacket around his waist in Gainsborough Road as he heads towards The Snipe. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
Man captured in gruesome act after beheading father: police
Police in France arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man over accusations that he beheaded his father. Police say the man was caught walking around a parking lot in Lyon, France, while carrying his father's head and a knife Saturday night, according to Morocco World News. Authorities were also able to recover the rest of the body in the same parking lot.
Serial stabber 'who killed one sleeping homeless man and attacked two others' with a serrated knife 'to pull out their intestines' SMIRKS as he's indicted for murder
A serial stabber who killed one homeless man and attacked two others with a serrated knife 'so he could cause maximum damage and drag their intestines out' smirked as he was indicted in a New York City court. Trevon Murphy, 40, who is homeless, was charged with murder, attempted murder...
3rd teen busted in 'anti-white' attack on Queens bus, allegedly threatened to 'bury' woman in cemetery
A 19-year-old girl who told a 57-year-old woman that she “hates white people” before beating her aboard a Queens MTA bus last month has been charged with hate crimes and other crimes, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Tuesday.
Beloved single mother is remembered after her body was found on the side of the road after a suspected hit and run - as police continue their hunt for the driver
The Queensland woman tragically killed in a suspected hit and run has been identified as a 'beloved' single mother. Trudy Wright Dodd, 47, was found on the side of Four AK Road at Oakey in Queensland's Toowoomba region at about 8 am on Saturday. The vehicle believed to be involved...
Police appeal to find two missing teenage girls, 13 and 15, after they were last seen at a train station near Middlesbrough
Two teenage girls have been reported missing after last being seen at Marton Train Station in Middlesbrough on Monday. Aliyah Mia Piper, aged 13, and Lauren McGrath, 15, have links to the West Merseyside and Essex areas. Police have appealed for anyone with information about the missing girls, who are...
Internet Slams Boss Who Called Police on Employee After She Left Work Early
In her post, the worker said she was sent home by the assistant manager because she had a "high fever." Her general manager, however, wasn't happy about this.
Road rage plumber, 28, who brutally stabbed a Deliveroo driver, 30, to death before going on the run in Europe for 17 months faces life sentence after being convicted of murder
A plumber who stabbed a Deliveroo driver in a road rage attack, captured on shocking CCTV footage, then fled to Europe for 17 months, faces a life sentence after being found guilty of murder. Nathan Smith, 28, knifed Algerian Takieddine 'Taki' Boudhane, 30, twice in the chest during a confrontation...
People
Jeff Lewis Speaks Out After 71-Year-Old Neighbor Allegedly Pistol-Whipped and Robbed in Her L.A. Home
Jeff Lewis is speaking out after a home robbery in his Los Angeles neighborhood. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a 71-year-old woman was pistol-whipped and robbed during a home invasion on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect — who was later identified as Dillon Anthony Klincke — gained access to a safe, removed jewelry and left with the victim's property, LAPD said. The victim sustained bruises and lacerations as a result of being struck by the suspect.
dailyphew.com
Dog Who Was Stabbed In The Head While Trying To Protect His Owner From An Armed Robber, Miraculously Survives
Dogs can be not only our best friends but also our rescuers in the time of need. The heroic German Shepard Duke proved it by almost sacrificing his life to defend his beloved owner from an armed robber. When Duke’s Gino Wensel, 40, from South Africa, took him out for...
Gender reveal burnout goes wrong after police slap a hoon with more than 260 charges - and warn other parents to pop a balloon instead
A driver will be slapped with more than 260 charges after allegedly driving dangerously, stealing car parts and performing 'hoon gender reveals'. The 22-year-old allegedly performed the burnouts for his soon to be born children across Melbourne's south-east. The first gender reveal was allegedly performed at Keysborough on July 10,...
BBC
Birmingham men arrested in modern slavery investigation
Three men have been arrested following an investigation into suspected modern slavery at a cannabis farm. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said its officers raided addresses in Birmingham earlier and found thousands of pounds in cash. The NCA suspect people have been trafficked from Vietnam and put to work cultivating...
Body of girl, 14, recovered from water after ‘devastating’ incident
The body of a 14-year-old girl has been recovered from water in Greater Manchester after a “devastating” incident, prompting police to urge people to keep safe while enjoying the warm weather.Emergency services were called to reports of a person getting into difficulty in the water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge, Tameside, shortly before 6.30pm on Monday.On Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) announced that her body had been recovered overnight.Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service also attended the scene.The teenager has been formally identified and her family are being supported by specially trained officers, GMP said.Inquiries...
Toddler dies after being hit by a car in horror driveway accident as helicopter and paramedics rush to the scene
A toddler has tragically died after they were hit by a car in a horror driveway incident. Multiple emergency crews and a Westpac rescue helicopter rushed to Rathmines - a suburb of Lake Macquarie in NSW's Hunter region - just after 2.30pm on Monday. There were reports a young child...
Shocking moment drug dealer, 24, rams cop then reverses getaway car into oncoming traffic during dramatic daytime chase – as he is jailed for more than four years
Shocking video shows the moment a drug dealer rammed a police officer with his Audi before reversing the getaway car into oncoming traffic. Matthew Crofts, 24, was sentenced Friday to more than four years in prison after leading cops on a daytime chase in March 2021. Police footage shows how...
Heartwarming moment Tennessee cops line up for four-year-old girl's first day of school after her dad died in a medical emergency in the line of duty
This is the heartwarming moment a police force lined up for a four-year-old's first day of school after her father died in the line of duty nine months ago. Anna, of Smyrna, is the daughter of Lt. Kevin Stolinsky, a 20-year veteran detective with the La Vergne Police Department. He...
