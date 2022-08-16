ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC

A38 crash motorcyclist sustains life-changing injuries

A motorcyclist sustained life-changing injuries in a crash on Wednesday morning, police have confirmed. The crash involving a red Toyota Celica and a red Triumph motorbike happened on the A38, at about 8:55 BST. The motorcyclist was airlifted to Derriford Hospital after the road was closed between Plympton and Lee...
Daily Mail

Stunning breakthrough in cold case killing of a teenage boy who was burned to death in his friend's house – as a man is charged with deliberately lighting the fire 24 years later

A man has been arrested over the cold case killing of a teenage boy in a house fire more than two decades ago in a huge cold case breakthrough. Homicide detectives arrested a 55-year old man in Queensland on Wednesday over the alleged murder of Redfern teenager Arthur Haines on April 9, 1998.
The Independent

Manhunt launched after seven-year-old girl is ‘abducted and taken into woods’

A manhunt is under way after a seven-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and taken into woods.The youngster is believed to have been taken from Warne Avenue, Droylsden, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday afternoon.She was reunited with her family shortly after – with police searching for her kidnapper after being called at around 4pm.Detectives, who said enquiries are ongoing amid a large police presence in the area, have issued two pictures of a man they urgently want to quiz.Anyone who sees him has been told to call 999.The first image was captured moments after the reported abduction, while the second is from around 30 minutes later, police said.In the latter, the man appears to be wearing his jacket around his waist in Gainsborough Road as he heads towards The Snipe. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
Fox News

Man captured in gruesome act after beheading father: police

Police in France arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man over accusations that he beheaded his father. Police say the man was caught walking around a parking lot in Lyon, France, while carrying his father's head and a knife Saturday night, according to Morocco World News. Authorities were also able to recover the rest of the body in the same parking lot.
NewsBreak
Daily Mail

Road rage plumber, 28, who brutally stabbed a Deliveroo driver, 30, to death before going on the run in Europe for 17 months faces life sentence after being convicted of murder

A plumber who stabbed a Deliveroo driver in a road rage attack, captured on shocking CCTV footage, then fled to Europe for 17 months, faces a life sentence after being found guilty of murder. Nathan Smith, 28, knifed Algerian Takieddine 'Taki' Boudhane, 30, twice in the chest during a confrontation...
People

Jeff Lewis Speaks Out After 71-Year-Old Neighbor Allegedly Pistol-Whipped and Robbed in Her L.A. Home

Jeff Lewis is speaking out after a home robbery in his Los Angeles neighborhood. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a 71-year-old woman was pistol-whipped and robbed during a home invasion on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect — who was later identified as Dillon Anthony Klincke — gained access to a safe, removed jewelry and left with the victim's property, LAPD said. The victim sustained bruises and lacerations as a result of being struck by the suspect.
Daily Mail

Gender reveal burnout goes wrong after police slap a hoon with more than 260 charges - and warn other parents to pop a balloon instead

A driver will be slapped with more than 260 charges after allegedly driving dangerously, stealing car parts and performing 'hoon gender reveals'. The 22-year-old allegedly performed the burnouts for his soon to be born children across Melbourne's south-east. The first gender reveal was allegedly performed at Keysborough on July 10,...
BBC

Birmingham men arrested in modern slavery investigation

Three men have been arrested following an investigation into suspected modern slavery at a cannabis farm. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said its officers raided addresses in Birmingham earlier and found thousands of pounds in cash. The NCA suspect people have been trafficked from Vietnam and put to work cultivating...
The Independent

Body of girl, 14, recovered from water after ‘devastating’ incident

The body of a 14-year-old girl has been recovered from water in Greater Manchester after a “devastating” incident, prompting police to urge people to keep safe while enjoying the warm weather.Emergency services were called to reports of a person getting into difficulty in the water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge, Tameside, shortly before 6.30pm on Monday.On Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) announced that her body had been recovered overnight.Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service also attended the scene.The teenager has been formally identified and her family are being supported by specially trained officers, GMP said.Inquiries...
Daily Mail

Shocking moment drug dealer, 24, rams cop then reverses getaway car into oncoming traffic during dramatic daytime chase – as he is jailed for more than four years

Shocking video shows the moment a drug dealer rammed a police officer with his Audi before reversing the getaway car into oncoming traffic. Matthew Crofts, 24, was sentenced Friday to more than four years in prison after leading cops on a daytime chase in March 2021. Police footage shows how...
