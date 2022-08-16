This Financial Services Stock Surged Around 116%; Here Are 86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL shares jumped 115.7% to close at $17.73 on volatility following the company's IPO earlier this month.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. LTRPB surged 108.2% to close at $56.28 on Monday.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. INKT jumped 98.8% to settle at $3.40. MiNK Therapeutics, last week, posted a Q2 loss of $0.18 per share.

Regis Corporation RGS surged 77.9% to settle at $1.29 on Monday after the company announced it has amended its credit facility and extended the maturity date from March 23, 2023 to August 31, 2025.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. EPOW shares surged 62.6% to close at $3.35 on Monday. Sunrise New Energy said that the company changed its name from Global Internet of the People, Inc. to Sunrise New Energy effective as of August 10, 2022.

Team, Inc. TISI jumped 53.8% to close at $1.5110 after the company announced the sale of its Quest Integrity business to Baker Hughes for $280 million cash. The company also reported Q2 EPS and sales results were up year over year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. VRDN gained 49.4% to close at $22.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also announced initial data from the 10mg/kg cohort in its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of VRDN-001 for thyroid eye disease (TED), a rare autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system attacks the tissues around and behind the eyes.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TERN gained 45.7% to settle at $4.40 after the company on Friday announced a $65 million oversubscribed offering.

GigaMedia Limited GIGM rose 41.5% to close at $2.32. GigaMedia recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.10 per share.

Revlon, Inc. REV gained 30.6% to settle at $8.57 after Morgan Stanley reportedly purchased 400,650 shares of the company over the past quarter.

QualTek Services Inc. QTEK rose 28.8% to settle at $2.19.

RCM Technologies, Inc. RCMT gained 26.8% to close at $17.26 after B. Riley Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target $23.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX rose 26.4% to close at $2.68 after the company announced a global commercial collaboration agreement with BD. The company also reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings results.

CEL-SCI Corporation CVM gained 25.4% to settle at $5.23 as the company posted a narrower Q2 loss.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG rose 25% to close at $3.40.

Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM rose 24.6% to close at $0.3450 after declining around 5% on Friday.

FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY jumped 24.3% to close at $2.30. FlexShopper, last week, reported Q2 results.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY gained 23.6% to close at $16.00 as the stock regained momentum, which has been driven by retail investor attention on social media.

HyreCar Inc. HYRE gained 23.3% to settle at $1.27. The company posted upbeat quarterly results after the closing bell on Monday.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. SDC jumped 23.1% to settle at $2.13.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. APRN surged 21.5% to close at $4.63. Lake Street initiated coverage on Blue Apron) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $9.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM gained 21.3% to close at $26.45. Goldman Sachs recently upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.

Westwater Resources, Inc. WWR jumped 20.4% to close at $1.77. Westwater Resources recently posted Q2 loss of $0.07 per share.

Centogene N.V. CNTG gained 20.3% to settle at $1.78.

Osisko Development Corp. ODV jumped 18.9% to close at $7.23. Osisko Development reported cash position of approximately C$136.3 million as of June 30, 2022.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX gained 18.8% to settle at $7.13. The company, last month, signed a master development services agreement with Vetter Pharma International.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. NVIV gained 18.4% to close at $9.60.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT jumped 18.2% to close at $1.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

Genprex, Inc. GNPX gained 18.1% to close at $2.09. Genprex said Safety Review Committee approved dose escalation in Acclaim-1 Phase 1/2 trial of REQORSA in combination with tagrisso in non-small cell lung cancer.

Poshmark, Inc. POSH gained 17.5% to close at $13.86 after Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a price target of $17.

Akouos, Inc. AKUS rose 17% to settle at $3.65 after the company reported Q2 EPS results were higher year over year.

DURECT Corporation DRRX gained 16.7% to close at $0.91. Durect recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.05 per share.

Embecta Corp. EMBC gained 16.5% to close at $33.42. Embecta reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Laird Superfood, Inc. LSF rose 15.8% to settle at $2.35. Laird Superfood recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.54 per share.

Enhabit, Inc. EHAB surged 15% to close at $15.90. Enhabit recently reported a 6.3% year-over-year decline in net service revenue.

Synaptogenix, Inc. SNPX gained 14.8% to close at $8.52.

TeraWulf Inc. WULF gained 13.5% to close at $1.93.

Twin Vee Powercats Co. VEEE climbed 11.8% to close at $7.94 after surging around 78% on Friday. The company reported a 158% surge in net revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Inter & Co, Inc. INTR surged 11.5% to settle at $3.50.

ironSource Ltd. IS gained 11% to close at $4.45 after Unity's board of directors reaffirmed its commitment to the transaction with ironSource and rejected the unsolicited proposal from AppLovin.

XP Inc. XP gained 11% to close at $21.85. JP Morgan recently downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral.

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU rose 10.1% to settle at $4.68.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS rose 9.6% to close at $12.75. The company recently announced that its test satellite has arrived at the launch location for its upcoming planned launch.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY gained 9.4% to close at $22.68.

NuZee, Inc. NUZE rose 9.3% to close at $0.82. NuZee recently announced closing of $3.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. HTCR rose 8.9% to close at $2.69. HeartCore Enterprises posted a Q2 loss of $0.09 per share.

DouYu International Holdings Limited DOYU rose 8.8% to close at $1.36. DouYu International reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 21.6% to $273.7 million year-on-year, beating the consensus of 263.99 million.

Illumina, Inc. ILMN gained 8.8% to close at $226.59. Morgan Stanley maintained Illumina with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $350 to $240.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV shares gained 7.4% to close at $0.5671 as the company presented positive data from ongoing ReSPECT™ clinical trials at the Annual Conference on CNS Clinical Trials and Brain Metastases.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc RVLP rose 6.6% to close at $2.11.

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY rose 6.5% to close at $4.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME gained 5.9% to close at $4.67. Tencent Music Entertainment Group released Q2 financial results after the closing bell on Monday.

Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG shares rose 5.7% to close at $0.3592. Performance Shipping shares dipped around 45% on Friday after the company priced its 33 million share offering at $0.45 per share.

Losers

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. IDYA shares dipped 34.8% to close at $10.20 on Monday after the company reported a wider Q2 loss.

Embark Technology, Inc.. EMBK fell 31.6% to close at $0.7318. Embark Technology shares jumped 85% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

PLx Pharma Inc. PLXP dipped 23.8% to close at $1.25 after multiple analysts downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.

Focus Universal Inc. FCUV dropped 23.4% to close at $12.59.

Forza X1, Inc. FRZA fell 19.1% to close at $6.06 after climbing 50% on Friday. The company priced its IPO at $5 per share.

Heliogen, Inc. HLGN dropped 18.9% to close at $2.45. California Judge proposed 1-year delay for solar subsidy reform.

Latch, Inc. LTCH fell 18.5% to settle at $1.06. Latch received expected Nasdaq notification of non-compliance.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MYMD fell 17.7% to settle at $4.32.

Nocera, Inc. NCRA declined 17.1% to close at $2.03.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. LOGC fell 16.9% to close at $0.5150. LogicBio Therapeutics posted a Q2 loss of $0.15 per share.

Reborn Coffee, Inc. REBN declined 16.8% to close at $3.99 after the stock surged in its Friday IPO.

loanDepot, Inc. LDI fell 15.7% to close at $1.72. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly results.

Save Foods, Inc. SVFD dipped 15.2% to close at $4.76.

Stryve Foods, Inc. SNAX dropped 14.5% to close at $0.8074 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.

Agrify Corporation AGFY fell 14.4% to settle at $1.37. Agrify reported Q2 revenue of $19.3 million, an increase of 63.5% compared to the prior year period.

Treasure Global Inc. TGL fell 14.3% to close at $7.20. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.

SmartRent, Inc. SMRT fell 14.1% to close at $3.28. SmartRent recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. SRTS fell 13.8% to close at $12.91.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. IKT dropped 13.6% to close at $0.7991. Inhibikase Therapeutics reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday.

Astra Space, Inc. ASTR fell 12.4% to close at $1.08.

Dave Inc. DAVE dipped 11.6% to close at $0.59. Dave recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. TRQ shares fell 11.2% to close at $23.30 after the special committee of independent directors of the company terminated its review and consideration of Rio Tinto's acquisition proposal.

SciSparc Ltd. SPRC fell 11% to close at $0.9968. Scisparc signed a non- binding letter of intent to acquire American food supplements and cosmetics brand in a $20 million deal.

WeTrade Group, Inc WETG fell 11% to close at $10.00 after dropping 20% on Friday. WeTrade entered into a sales agreement with Parkway Medical Limited to sell monkeypox virus test kits and antigen tests for $50 million.

AMMO, Inc. POWW fell 9.7% to close at $5.40 after the company announced plans to separate its ammunition and marketplace businesses into two independent publicly-traded companies.

23andMe Holding Co. ME fell 9.6% to close at $4.63. 23andMe recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

Cryptyde, Inc. TYDE fell 9.2% to close at $1.08 after gaining over 6% on Friday.

CorpHousing Group Inc. CHG dropped 8.4% to close at $3.39.

Immunovant, Inc. IMVT dropped 8.2% to close at $5.16. The company recently posted a wider Q1 loss.

AppLovin Corporation APP fell 7.6% to settle at $33.55 after Unity rejected the company's unsolicited proposal.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. RKDA shares fell 7.5% to close at $0.99 after the company reported a $5.0 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.

Unity Software Inc. U dipped 7.1% to close at $54.30 after the company's board of directors announced its commitment to the ironSource transaction and rejected the unsolicited proposal from AppLovin.

Valaris Limited VAL fell 5.8% to close at $47.53. Valaris recently reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.