DOJ says Navarro told agents to 'get the f*** out of here' when served subpoena

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
A visit to a beautiful botanical garden is a wonderful way to unwindB.R. ShenoyWashington, DC
Virginia Guaranteed Income Program For Alexandria HouseholdsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
Washington Examiner
FBI boss grilled on 'deeply rooted political infection' after Hunter Biden whistleblower
A top Republican senator is pressing FBI Director Christopher Wray on the “deeply rooted political infection” within the bureau, demanding answers about allegations that the FBI wrongly labeled evidence about Hunter Biden as “disinformation” in 2020. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) told Wray in a letter that...
Washington Examiner
Judge greenlights lawsuit claiming Biden border policies wreak havoc on environment
A federal judge has allowed a lawsuit to continue that alleges the Biden administration's move to stop Trump-era border wall projects and immigration policies has had a negative impact on the environment. U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia Trevor McFadden ruled on Aug. 11 that a lawsuit brought...
Washington Examiner
New details on Espionage Act investigation into Trump revealed
A judge unsealed more documents related to the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, even as the Department of Justice seeks to keep the affidavit justifying the search hidden. The search warrant application cover sheet, originally filed Aug. 5 and ordered unsealed on Thursday by the...
Washington Examiner
FBI's 'overly broad' collection of evidence slammed in wake of Trump raid
Former President Donald Trump can likely raise legitimate legal challenges to the FBI's search of his Florida resort following revelations that his passports and privileged documents were seized during the raid, a former FBI assistant director said. "Trump's attorneys could have a runway to argue the scope of the search...
Washington Examiner
Judge rules new details from FBI's Trump raid will be revealed
A magistrate judge will unseal further Justice Department records related to the FBI’s unprecedented raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home — though how much of the affidavit itself will be made public remains unknown. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed the Aug. 5 warrant for...
Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'
Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
Washington Examiner
The hopelessly corrupt Biden administration is sending America into a downward spiral
Against all odds, the fundamental transformation of the United States, envisioned by the radical Left and implemented by an all-too-willing Democratic Party, is underway. August is typically a quiet time in our nation’s capital with Congress out of session, but seismic events in the past two weeks have combined to make clear what Democrats have planned for this country.
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Fox News host defends FBI’s Trump Mar-a-Lago raid
Fox News host Steve Doocy dismissed a co-presenter's claim that the FBI executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was "random." “Obviously, out on the campaign trail, some people at town halls are saying, 'Why did you guys blow it so badly on COVID and stuff like that?'” Doocy said on Fox and Friends on Thursday, referring to the Biden administration’s response to the pandemic and efforts to boost Democratic candidates before November. “And now they have got an answer: 'Mistakes were made. But we have reset it.' Joe Biden’s administration made the mistake, but Joe Biden’s administration is going to save us all. So that’s the new midterm thinking. … All that stuff is just spin for the midterms.”
Washington Examiner
Ron DeSantis announces 20 charged for voter fraud in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Florida Republican, announced on Thursday that 20 people in his state have been charged with voter fraud. Most of those charged hailed from Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami Dade counties and voted in 2020 despite being prohibited from voting due to convictions of murder or sexual assault, DeSantis revealed. Voter fraud is a third-degree felony in Florida, and those convicted of it could face a fine of up to $5,000 and up to five years behind bars.
Washington Examiner
Judge issues new permanent injunction on Biden oil and gas leasing pause
A federal judge placed a permanent injunction against President Joe Biden's pause on federal oil and gas leasing in 13 states, following up a temporary injunction placed on the Biden order last summer. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty ruled late Thursday that the federal government may not stop issuing leases...
Washington Examiner
Trump CFO agrees to testify against company as part of guilty plea over tax crimes
Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg is expected to testify against former President Donald Trump's companies in a guilty plea for New York state tax crimes, according to reports. Weisselberg, 75, has been a longtime and loyal employee of Trump's company but is reportedly in advanced talks to plead guilty...
Washington Examiner
Lisa Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate primary
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced in a crowded open primary for her Senate seat in a contest that pitted the centrist Republican against a Trump-backed challenger. Vexed by Murkowski's vote to convict him during his second impeachment trial, former President Donald Trump threw his weight behind Kelly Tshibaka. With 50% of precincts reporting, Murkowski topped Tshibaka in the open primary by about 1,500 votes. The top four finishers will advance to the general election due to recent changes to Alaska's voting laws, enabling the incumbent senator to advance to the general.
Washington Examiner
Biden building $490,000 taxpayer-funded security fence around beach house
President Joe Biden is building a $490,000 taxpayer-funded security fence around his Delaware beach house. The Department of Homeland Security awarded a company $456,548 to install the fence in September of last year, according to USAspending.gov. Since the original payment, costs have crept up to $490,324. "Due to the need...
Washington Examiner
Top Ohio Democrat breaks with Biden in new campaign ad
A top Ohio Democrat is breaking with President Joe Biden in a new campaign advertisement, hammering the president over his trade policy as she seeks reelection in a district newly redrawn to favor Republicans. In the spot, Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) criticizes Biden for “letting Ohio solar manufacturers be undercut...
Washington Examiner
Strike threatens to further derail economy
A three-member emergency board President Joe Biden has tasked with helping major freight railroads and unions end a contract stalemate is out with its recommendations. The Aug. 17 Presidential Emergency Board report started the clock ticking on a mandatory 30-day “cooling off period” between railroad management and unions, at the end of which, 12 rail unions are legally allowed to strike. A rail slowdown would be highly disruptive to the country’s struggling supply chains. That could quickly prove to be a migraine-level political headache for Biden less than two months before the midterm elections.
Washington Examiner
Jared Kushner reveals Trump's favorite McDonald's order
It’s not clear how serious former President Donald Trump’s condition was when he contracted COVID-19 in 2020, but there were signs he was on the mend when he requested his favorite McDonald’s meal. In his new book, Jared Kushner, a former White House aide and Trump’s son-in-law,...
Washington Examiner
Trump displayed a novel approach to making sensitive documents public
When Donald Trump was president, he had a simple understanding of the declassification process for U.S. secrets, which boiled down to this: As the commander in chief, he was also the “declassifier in chief.”. This is relevant again after the FBI's Aug. 8 search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in...
