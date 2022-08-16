ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Martin Shkreli Inu Token Tanks 95% As 'Pharma Bro' Accused Of Crypto Rug Pull

By Samyuktha Sriram
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T4FZ2_0hIlFD2R00

“Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli has been accused of selling over 160 billion Martin Shkreli Inu MSI/USD tokens, sending the price down 95% in just over 24 hours.

What Happened: Shkreli launched the Ethereum ETH/USD-based MSI token tied to his Web3 project “Druglike” in July. A wallet associated with Shkreli was caught dumping 162 billion tokens on the market on Friday, according to blockchain data from Etherscan first reported by Bloomberg.

When Shkreli was questioned about the transfer on Discord, he claimed that he had “been hacked.”

Market participants familiar with rug pulls were skeptical of his claims, given that most scammers use the same excuse when they stand accused of rug pulls.

A rug pull is a scenario that occurs when the token’s creators lure users into investing in their crypto token, only to later pull liquidity and disappear with the investors' funds. A report from Chainalysis estimated that over $2.8 billion worth of crypto was stolen from rug pull victims in 2021 alone.

“This is the most shocking thing since squid game token,” Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus commented, seemingly in a sarcastic manner.

Shkreli faced a significant amount of public outrage after he hiked the price of the lifesaving drug Daraprim by 5000%. However, the former hedge fund manager was sentenced to seven years in prison on a separate charge of securities fraud. He was released from his sentence early this May.

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

Martin Shkreli’s crypto crashes after major wallet dumps tokens

Investors in “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli’s new cryptocurrency are wondering if they’re the latest victims of a rug pull after it plunged 90% on Friday. The cryptocurrency of “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli plunged 90% on Friday after a wallet that appeared to belong to Shkreli sold more than 160 billion tokens.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Shkreli
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Tokens#Pharma Bro#Web3 Investment#The Ethereum Eth Usd#Msi#Blockchain Data#Etherscan#Discord#Hack G Lrb Hack G1
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For More Storage

Are constant low storage notifications on your phone driving you up a wall? Do you rush to delete countless photos and videos, emails, notes, and whatever else you can think of — only to realize it’s never, ever enough to properly restore your storage? Dealing with storage issues on your expensive phone is a typical frustration, but there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for more storage.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
Fortune

Billionaire twin brothers brawled on a luxury yacht over the control of their U.K. business empire, a London court hears

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Highly secretive and extremely rich and powerful, the identical twins known as the Barclay brothers managed to keep a very tight lid over how they amassed and maintained their 7-billion-pound ($8.4 billion) fortune.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
71K+
Followers
160K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy