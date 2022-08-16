ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

bigislandnow.com

Police Seek Missing Pāhoa Teen

Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Alika Togi-Branco, who was reported as a runaway. He was last seen on Monday, Aug. 15 shortly after 9 p.m. in Pāhoa wearing a reggae colored surf shorts, white t-shirt, white shoes, and a black hat.
PAHOA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police locate woman who escaped from custody

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said they have located a woman who escaped from police custody. Authorities said 34-year-old Jenna Martin was arrested in Pahoa on Wednesday around 7:45 a.m. Officials said she had escaped around 6 p.m. on Monday. There was no word on why she was in...
PAHOA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police: 7 Wanted for Active Warrants

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating seven individuals who have outstanding Big Island Drug Court active warrants:. Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police Investigating Stabbing at Kona Bar

Police are investigating a stabbing that sent a Kailua-Kona bar bouncer to the hospital on Saturday night. The victim worked at Ocean’s Sports Bar and Grill in Coconut Grove shopping center off of Ali‘i Drive in downtown Kona, where he was reportedly stabbed. Police confirmed the victim was transported to Kona Community Hospital but have not made any arrests at this time.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
KVIA ABC-7

Bicyclist dies after car collision in Doña Ana County

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- An unidentified male in his mid-thirties was riding his bicycle as he collided with a car just after 6 a.m Wednesday morning, according to the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred at North Valley Road and Horner Drive, about fourteen miles north of Las Cruces. The driver The post Bicyclist dies after car collision in Doña Ana County appeared first on KVIA.
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi Brush Fire 90% Percent Contained

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There has been a week-long effort by State, County and Federal agencies to contain the 17,000-acre wildfire mauka of Highway 190 near the Puʻu Lani Subdivision. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources provided an update on the 17,000-acre wildfire that started...
HAWAII STATE
KXRM

Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
PUEBLO, CO
yourmileagemayvary.net

3rd Iconic Hawaiian Tourist Attraction Has Closed Due To Safety Issues

Hawaii is falling apart, y’all. Last September, the Honolulu City Council voted to remove the 3,922-step Haiku Stairs. The site was already closed to the public because it was private property and deemed too dangerous. But people were still trespassing on the property to climb the stairs because of the photo/selfie appeal. The budget for their removal was approved in June, 2022.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

New tool provides wave flooding predictions for West Maui

A new interactive mapping tool provides predictions of coastal flooding in West Maui under various scenarios of sea-level rise and a range of wave events for community members, property owners, businesses, as well as state and county officials. The West Maui Wave-Driven Flooding With Sea Level Rise tool was created by researchers at the Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System (PacIOOS) based at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
HONOLULU, HI

