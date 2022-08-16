Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Police Seek Missing Pāhoa Teen
Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Alika Togi-Branco, who was reported as a runaway. He was last seen on Monday, Aug. 15 shortly after 9 p.m. in Pāhoa wearing a reggae colored surf shorts, white t-shirt, white shoes, and a black hat.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police locate woman who escaped from custody
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said they have located a woman who escaped from police custody. Authorities said 34-year-old Jenna Martin was arrested in Pahoa on Wednesday around 7:45 a.m. Officials said she had escaped around 6 p.m. on Monday. There was no word on why she was in...
bigislandnow.com
Police: 7 Wanted for Active Warrants
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating seven individuals who have outstanding Big Island Drug Court active warrants:. Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
bigislandnow.com
Police Investigating Stabbing at Kona Bar
Police are investigating a stabbing that sent a Kailua-Kona bar bouncer to the hospital on Saturday night. The victim worked at Ocean’s Sports Bar and Grill in Coconut Grove shopping center off of Ali‘i Drive in downtown Kona, where he was reportedly stabbed. Police confirmed the victim was transported to Kona Community Hospital but have not made any arrests at this time.
Bicyclist dies after car collision in Doña Ana County
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- An unidentified male in his mid-thirties was riding his bicycle as he collided with a car just after 6 a.m Wednesday morning, according to the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred at North Valley Road and Horner Drive, about fourteen miles north of Las Cruces. The driver The post Bicyclist dies after car collision in Doña Ana County appeared first on KVIA.
Maui police open murder case after body found at beach
The Maui Police Department has reclassified an unattended death to murder after autopsy results revealed that the victim died under suspicious circumstances.
State police asking for public’s assistance in investigation of Indiana man’s death
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Detectives from the Indiana State Police are investigating after a Connersville, Indiana man was found dead early Wednesday morning. Indiana State Police detectives responded to Dale Cemetery on Gregg Road around 8 a.m. for a report of a deceased male, according to police. When officers arrived,...
Danny De Gracia: Oahu Traffic is Making Us Miserable. We Deserve Better
The last few days on Oahu have been a traffic apocalypse. Things were especially heinous for West Oahu drivers on Wednesday as accidents on H-1 ground traffic to a halt both in the morning commute, and the late afternoon drive home. Not only do incidents like these make motorists late...
KITV.com
City to meet to discuss new protocols following expletive Hawaii license plate debacle
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been a year-long eyesore for drivers. It's been spotted around Oahu, and several viewers have contacted KITV4 to complain about the license plate expletive.
Arizona Firefighters Find Backpack Belonging to Idaho man Missing for Eight Years
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of a missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford was 36 when he went missing...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Scientists fear ongoing disaster for native plants, wildlife from latest Hawaii Island fire
WAIKOLOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The latest large wildfire to scorch Hawaii Island is taking yet another toll of native plants and wildlife. And experts fear more fires will happen more frequently, putting Hawaii’s dryland forests in danger. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said the Leilani Wildfire near...
Hawaii reports 2,696 COVID cases, 13 new deaths
There are 1,886 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 338 on the Big Island, 116 on Kauai, four on Lanai, 311 on Maui, one on Molokai, and 40 diagnosed out of state.
Mysterious wildcat sighting reported in Hawaii
A report of a large wildcat has some Hawaii Island residents on edge. What appears to be something the size of a large dog was reported by a Big Island man on the rural slopes of Mt. Hualalai above Kailua-Kona.
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi Brush Fire 90% Percent Contained
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There has been a week-long effort by State, County and Federal agencies to contain the 17,000-acre wildfire mauka of Highway 190 near the Puʻu Lani Subdivision. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources provided an update on the 17,000-acre wildfire that started...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A trap on Maui intended for feral cats, mongoose turns up unexpected capture
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A live skunk was captured on Maui in the Kanahā Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary Monday morning. The DLNR said it was found in a trap initially set to catch feral cats and mongoose. Officials don’t know where the skunk came from, though in January last year,...
DLNR sets cameras, bait for reported Big Island wildcat
The Department of Land and Natural Resources continues to investigate a report of the mysterious feline spotted on Hawaii Island. This comes as another invasive species, a skunk, is found on Maui.
Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
yourmileagemayvary.net
3rd Iconic Hawaiian Tourist Attraction Has Closed Due To Safety Issues
Hawaii is falling apart, y’all. Last September, the Honolulu City Council voted to remove the 3,922-step Haiku Stairs. The site was already closed to the public because it was private property and deemed too dangerous. But people were still trespassing on the property to climb the stairs because of the photo/selfie appeal. The budget for their removal was approved in June, 2022.
the university of hawai'i system
New tool provides wave flooding predictions for West Maui
A new interactive mapping tool provides predictions of coastal flooding in West Maui under various scenarios of sea-level rise and a range of wave events for community members, property owners, businesses, as well as state and county officials. The West Maui Wave-Driven Flooding With Sea Level Rise tool was created by researchers at the Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System (PacIOOS) based at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
KHON2 News wins multiple Hawaii journalism awards
KHON2 News earned seven awards from the Hawaii Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists for their work in 2021, placing first in three categories and sweeping the Feature Reporting category for television news.
