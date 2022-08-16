In the 1980's, it was a place to skate, dance and gather with friends in Danbury, CT. Rollerland was a Hat City hangout but it's not easy to find proof it even existed. Rollerland was a roller skating rink located at 40 Mill Plain Road in Danbury. After Rollerland closed, the rink was opened under another name Fun Station. I actually worked there (Fun Station) for a few days. It's the only job I ever quit inside of a week. Rollerland and Fun Station used to be in the building, that is now home to Mix Prime Steak House.

DANBURY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO