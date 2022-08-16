Read full article on original website
Sales tax respite; Norwalk rowers; jazz concert in South Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. You’ll pay no Connecticut sales tax when you buy clothing and footwear costing less than $100 per item from Sunday Aug. 21 until Saturday Aug. 27 according to a news release. There’s no quantity limit, but some items don’t qualify, so check the details at portal.ct.gov/DRS/Sales-Tax/Sales-Tax-Free-Week.
Remembering an 80’s Hangout in Danbury: Rollerland
In the 1980's, it was a place to skate, dance and gather with friends in Danbury, CT. Rollerland was a Hat City hangout but it's not easy to find proof it even existed. Rollerland was a roller skating rink located at 40 Mill Plain Road in Danbury. After Rollerland closed, the rink was opened under another name Fun Station. I actually worked there (Fun Station) for a few days. It's the only job I ever quit inside of a week. Rollerland and Fun Station used to be in the building, that is now home to Mix Prime Steak House.
Norwalk celebrates new BMHS softball field
NORWALK, Conn. — Softball players joined Norwalk officials Wednesday to cut a ribbon at their new field at Brien McMahon High School. “This is a state-of-the-art field, but it’s a multipurpose field as well, because all the bases can come up. So it can be used for lacrosse or soccer, field hockey, or whatever,” Mayor Harry Rilling said.
A housing-abundant Fairfield County will be an engine for the American Dream
We need state leadership to usher in a just, housing-abundant Fairfield County and help thousands achieve their American Dream.
NBC Connecticut
SCSU Student Shot in New Haven
A Southern Connecticut State University student was shot in New Haven Thursday night and has been released from the hospital, according to school officials. School officials said police from the university and New Haven are investigating an attempted robbery at the corner of Fitch and Blake streets in which a Southern student was shot late Thursday night.
NewsTimes
25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 19 - 21
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is filled with food festivals, giving Nutmeggers a chance to chow down on everything from oysters to peaches. Milford Oyster Fest. Milford. Guests at The Milford Oyster Festival will be able to enjoy oyster creations of all...
Bridgeport’s Beardsley Plaza Shopping Center sells for $5.7M
Beardsley Plaza Shopping Center on Broadbridge Road and Huntington Tpke in Bridgeport was sold for $5.7 million. The plaza covers 16,384 square feet on 1.65 acres and is fully leased to eight retail establishments including Vazzy’s Restaurant, Swissland Farm Food Store, King & I Restaurant and Subway; Verizon has a telecommunication pole on the property.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton approves 30 apartments on Old Bridgeport Ave.
SHELTON — The city’s apartment stock is receiving another boost. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting last week, approved developer James Blakeman’s proposed apartment building at 309 Old Bridgeport Ave., the property where previous owners had proposed opening a speakeasy named Hush. Blakeman’s plans call...
Reports: Catalytic converter thefts skyrocket in some Connecticut towns
Catalytic converter thefts are skyrocketing in some areas of Connecticut. Data obtained by News 12 from local police departments reveals some of the numbers have already doubled from last year's incidents.
NewsTimes
Golden Krust Caribbean restaurant opens Stratford location
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant celebrates the grand opening of its new Stratford location Aug. 27, with an official ribbon cutting, free food samples, reggae music and other festivities. The new restaurant, at 140 E. Main Street (The Dock), is...
ctexaminer.com
Recount Overturns Defeat of 18-Term Incumbent in Bridgeport, Challenger Cries Foul
During last week’s Democratic primary in Bridgeport, challenger Marcus Brown appeared to beat longtime incumbent Jack Hennessy by five votes in a battle for a District 127 seat in the State House of Representatives. In the low-turnout primary, Brown won 579 votes and Hennessy won 574. But by state...
WFSB-TV3 on top of story in Enfield
Tuesday’s 11 p.m. local newscasts had many things in common, such as the drought that’s drying up the state and creating headaches for towns and the daily violence in Hartford. There was one lead story of local interest, however, that only made the front of the late newscast...
Danbury Man Drowns At Candlewood Lake in Brookfield, Police Say
State police are reporting that a man who was pulled from a Fairfield County lake in cardiac arrest has died from drowning. The victim, Adao Nogueira, age 53, of Danbury, was rescued from Button Island in New Fairfield around 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16. Brookfield Volunteer Fire and EMS were...
NewsTimes
Nearly 600 American flags flying in Ridgefield: ‘There’s a lot of pride in town’
RIDGEFIELD — From Memorial Day through Veterans Day each year, those walking or driving around town likely will spot American flags flying freely outside of homes and businesses. Those flags are part of the Ridgefield Rotary Club’s annual Fly the Colors program. Securing nearly 600 subscribers for this...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Seaside Water Rescue
2022-08-18@ 7:57pm–#Bridgeport CT–Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call regarding a preliminary report of a person in the water near the Seaside Park Bathhouse possibly drowning and screaming for help. Bridgeport Fire & Police Marine Units along with AMR and other BFD and BPD units were dispatched. Sergeant Neary And Officer Goncalves arrived on-scene first. Sergeant Neary was assigned as the Parks Supervisor indicated a man had ran into the Long Island Sound to retrieve his dog. The water was deep and the man began to call for help.
Eyewitness News
Sergeant saves man and dog from Long Island Sound
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A police sergeant in Bridgeport saved both a man and a dog from Long Island Sound on Thursday. Dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. about a person in the water near the Seaside Park bathhouse. The call said a man was in the...
wiltonbulletin.com
New pet grooming shop opens in Westport
WESTPORT — Wash The Dog — it’s as simple as that. It’s also both the name and mission of a new dog grooming shop that opened in town about six weeks ago. Owner Angela Koza said the business, which offers self-service dog washing and full-service dog grooming, has been off to a busy start.
Towns facing teacher shortages across Conn. amid pandemic
Conn. (WTNH) — There was a shortage of teachers nationally even before the pandemic, so much so that Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order designed to allow schools more flexibility to address the deficit. What might be considered would be increasing class sizes and asking teachers to teach extra courses. “Those are not long-term […]
greenwichfreepress.com
Governor Declares Stage 3 Drought Conditions for Parts of Connecticut
Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that at the recommendation of the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup, he is declaring a Stage 3 drought level for New London and Windham counties due to more serious conditions that are emerging in those areas. All other counties in Connecticut – Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, and Tolland – will remain in Stage 2, as declared on July 14.
Matley plans to launch Norwalk Parents Initiative
NORWALK, Conn. — Justin Matley is presenting his fellow Norwalk parents with an alternative to Facebook, a website designed to encourage public engagement while avoiding the pitfalls of social media. Norwalk Parents Initiative has about 300 subscribers ahead of its planned mid-September launch, Matley said. Nearly two dozen have...
