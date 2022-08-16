ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nancy on Norwalk

Sales tax respite; Norwalk rowers; jazz concert in South Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. You’ll pay no Connecticut sales tax when you buy clothing and footwear costing less than $100 per item from Sunday Aug. 21 until Saturday Aug. 27 according to a news release. There’s no quantity limit, but some items don’t qualify, so check the details at portal.ct.gov/DRS/Sales-Tax/Sales-Tax-Free-Week.
NORWALK, CT
i95 ROCK

Remembering an 80’s Hangout in Danbury: Rollerland

In the 1980's, it was a place to skate, dance and gather with friends in Danbury, CT. Rollerland was a Hat City hangout but it's not easy to find proof it even existed. Rollerland was a roller skating rink located at 40 Mill Plain Road in Danbury. After Rollerland closed, the rink was opened under another name Fun Station. I actually worked there (Fun Station) for a few days. It's the only job I ever quit inside of a week. Rollerland and Fun Station used to be in the building, that is now home to Mix Prime Steak House.
DANBURY, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk celebrates new BMHS softball field

NORWALK, Conn. — Softball players joined Norwalk officials Wednesday to cut a ribbon at their new field at Brien McMahon High School. “This is a state-of-the-art field, but it’s a multipurpose field as well, because all the bases can come up. So it can be used for lacrosse or soccer, field hockey, or whatever,” Mayor Harry Rilling said.
NORWALK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwalk, CT
Government
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
NBC Connecticut

SCSU Student Shot in New Haven

A Southern Connecticut State University student was shot in New Haven Thursday night and has been released from the hospital, according to school officials. School officials said police from the university and New Haven are investigating an attempted robbery at the corner of Fitch and Blake streets in which a Southern student was shot late Thursday night.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 19 - 21

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is filled with food festivals, giving Nutmeggers a chance to chow down on everything from oysters to peaches. Milford Oyster Fest. Milford. Guests at The Milford Oyster Festival will be able to enjoy oyster creations of all...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WestfairOnline

Bridgeport’s Beardsley Plaza Shopping Center sells for $5.7M

Beardsley Plaza Shopping Center on Broadbridge Road and Huntington Tpke in Bridgeport was sold for $5.7 million. The plaza covers 16,384 square feet on 1.65 acres and is fully leased to eight retail establishments including Vazzy’s Restaurant, Swissland Farm Food Store, King & I Restaurant and Subway; Verizon has a telecommunication pole on the property.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton approves 30 apartments on Old Bridgeport Ave.

SHELTON — The city’s apartment stock is receiving another boost. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting last week, approved developer James Blakeman’s proposed apartment building at 309 Old Bridgeport Ave., the property where previous owners had proposed opening a speakeasy named Hush. Blakeman’s plans call...
SHELTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Norwalk#Water Level#Lawns#Oak
NewsTimes

Golden Krust Caribbean restaurant opens Stratford location

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant celebrates the grand opening of its new Stratford location Aug. 27, with an official ribbon cutting, free food samples, reggae music and other festivities. The new restaurant, at 140 E. Main Street (The Dock), is...
STRATFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

WFSB-TV3 on top of story in Enfield

Tuesday’s 11 p.m. local newscasts had many things in common, such as the drought that’s drying up the state and creating headaches for towns and the daily violence in Hartford. There was one lead story of local interest, however, that only made the front of the late newscast...
ENFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Seaside Water Rescue

2022-08-18@ 7:57pm–#Bridgeport CT–Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call regarding a preliminary report of a person in the water near the Seaside Park Bathhouse possibly drowning and screaming for help. Bridgeport Fire & Police Marine Units along with AMR and other BFD and BPD units were dispatched. Sergeant Neary And Officer Goncalves arrived on-scene first. Sergeant Neary was assigned as the Parks Supervisor indicated a man had ran into the Long Island Sound to retrieve his dog. The water was deep and the man began to call for help.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Sergeant saves man and dog from Long Island Sound

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A police sergeant in Bridgeport saved both a man and a dog from Long Island Sound on Thursday. Dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. about a person in the water near the Seaside Park bathhouse. The call said a man was in the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

New pet grooming shop opens in Westport

WESTPORT — Wash The Dog — it’s as simple as that. It’s also both the name and mission of a new dog grooming shop that opened in town about six weeks ago. Owner Angela Koza said the business, which offers self-service dog washing and full-service dog grooming, has been off to a busy start.
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

Towns facing teacher shortages across Conn. amid pandemic

Conn. (WTNH) — There was a shortage of teachers nationally even before the pandemic, so much so that Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order designed to allow schools more flexibility to address the deficit. What might be considered would be increasing class sizes and asking teachers to teach extra courses. “Those are not long-term […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichfreepress.com

Governor Declares Stage 3 Drought Conditions for Parts of Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that at the recommendation of the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup, he is declaring a Stage 3 drought level for New London and Windham counties due to more serious conditions that are emerging in those areas. All other counties in Connecticut – Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, and Tolland – will remain in Stage 2, as declared on July 14.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Matley plans to launch Norwalk Parents Initiative

NORWALK, Conn. — Justin Matley is presenting his fellow Norwalk parents with an alternative to Facebook, a website designed to encourage public engagement while avoiding the pitfalls of social media. Norwalk Parents Initiative has about 300 subscribers ahead of its planned mid-September launch, Matley said. Nearly two dozen have...
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk, CT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.

 https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy