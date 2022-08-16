Third-year wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins is making roster decisions difficult for Bills

To say that Isaiah Hodgins’ first two years of Buffalo Bills employment were equal parts challenging and frustrating would be to say that Josh Allen already misses the turkey burgers at St. John Fisher University.

Hodgins sat out all of 2020 with a shoulder injury, then most of 2021 due to a knee injury he suffered in the first game he played for the Bills, the preseason opener that year in Detroit.

But now in his third season, Hodgins is finally healthy and has been able to showcase the skill set general manager Brandon Beane and the Bills’ personnel department raved about when they picked him in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft .

“Yeah, two years of injury and fighting back,” coach Sean McDermott said Saturday night after watching Hodgins catch nine passes for 77 yards in the victory over the Colts . “That resilient nature that he has; he’s a great human being, his teammates love him. Great to see him work himself back in a position to make those plays, and for him to make those plays and come through for us was outstanding.”

There were no preseason games in 2020 because of the pandemic, so Hodgins never got into a game. In 2021, he played only 17 snaps before getting hurt against the Lions on the play where he made his first career preseason catch.

He did make it back to the practice squad later in the year, and was activated for the Dec. 26 game at New England because Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley were both sidelined due to COVID, and he played four snaps in his NFL regular-season debut.

So, before Saturday, those two cameo appearances were the only game action Hodgins had seen since 2019, his last year at Oregon State when he caught 86 passes for 1,171 yards and 13 TDs.

“Oh, man, it was a real blessing to be out there with my teammates,” Hodgins said. “It was just great to get out there in an actual ballgame. I’ve faced some injuries the past couple years so it just felt good to be out there.”

Buffalo Bills roster spot battle at wide receiver intense

Hodgins is in a fierce battle to win a roster spot and even after his performance against Indianapolis he may still be a longshot to make the team.

Davis, Stefon Diggs, Isaiah McKenzie and rookie Khalil Shakir are locks, and Jamison Crowder is most likely making the team. So it will probably come down to Tavon Austin, Jake Kumerow and Hodgins for the final one or two spots, depending on whether the Bills keep six or seven receivers.

Kumerow is a key special teams player and that may give him the leg up, but he lost a fumble against the Colts after making a catch, and skill wise, he doesn’t equal Hodgins as a receiver. Austin has been sidelined with an injury and unless he comes back and really shows something, or perhaps wins the punt and kickoff return duties, he could be released.

The case for Isaiah Hodgins to make the Buffalo Bills roster

One thing potentially working in Hodgins’ favor? He was drafted by this regime, and the Bills have invested two-plus years of development into him. He knows the offense, and now that he’s healthy he’s getting full reps including some with the first team when the Bills were at Fisher.

“I don’t try to look at the camp battles and who’s making team and who’s not, I just take it day by day and just go out there and do my best and have fun with my teammates,” Hodgins said, knocking off a solid list of clichés in one answer.

When he was entering the 2020 draft, Hodgins was projected as a late-fourth, early-fifth-round pick by Dane Brugler of The Athletic who said of him, “Overall, Hodgins doesn’t have the explosive acceleration to blow by NFL coverage, but his sticky hands and expanded catch radius are NFL-ready traits, projecting as a reliable possession option.”

At 6-foot-3 and 201 pounds he has ideal size for the position, and as Brugler pointed out from his time at Oregon State, the No. 1 thing Hodgins did above everything else was he caught almost everything thrown his way.

That showed up against the Colts. In the second half, working exclusively with Matt Barkley, Hodgins made several nice plays, none better than his 27-yard catch down the right sideline that set up the touchdown that pulled Buffalo within 24-16.

It was not an easy reception, and the Colts challenged it to make sure it was good, which it was.

“I knew it was a deep route and it was press coverage and me and Matt and Case (Keenum), we’ve been throwing balls like that all camp,” Hodgins said. “I kind of had the feeling that he was coming to me so I had to make sure I got a good release and just look for the ball. It was a great ball, good placement, and I just did my job.”

On the final drive, Hodgins caught back-to-back passes of 11 and 10 yards to get it started, and then two more of seven and five yards to position Tyler Bass for the game-winning 46-yard field goal.

If the Bills release Hodgins at the end of the summer, it may be difficult to get him back onto the practice squad because receivers his size, with his catching skills, are coveted in the league. It’s going to be an awfully tough decision for McDermott and his coaches.

“A player like Isaiah Hodgins, that’s part of the reason we do this is to have fun and have guys rewarded for all their hard work,” McDermott said. “At the end of the day the game is played with your heart and it’s fun to see that come out in professional sports where guys put it on the line. They want to win even in an exhibition game.”

