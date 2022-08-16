ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the courts unseal the Mar-a-Lago affidavit?

By ABC 17 News Team
 3 days ago
Several news organizations have asked the courts to make the affidavit used to obtain a search warrant of Mar-a-Lago public.

However, the Justice Department opposes the effort , saying it would jeopardize the investigation into the storage of potentially classified material at former president Donald Trump's Florida home.

Do you think the courts should unseal the affidavit? Vote in the poll below.

