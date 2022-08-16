Read full article on original website
Have You Seen The Unbelievable Wyoming History On Legend Rock?
When you google 'petroglyphs in Wyoming' there are three major sites that come up. White Mountain petroglyph site, Castle Gardens and Legend Rock State petroglyph site. Not saying that there aren't more than that and likely there are MANY more, but just not as publicized. I've been lucky enough to...
Glenrock’s Sip’s Coffee Co. Now Has a Brand New Location In Douglas
Kaylynn Henson's dream of building a coffee stand started in 2019. And in the fall of 2020 when a local shop in Casper was going out of business and selling all of its equipment, she and her husband AJ were able to make their dream come true. Sip's Coffee Company...
New Internet Provider Coming to Casper
A new internet service provider called Bluepeak will soon be available to the people of Casper. Casper residents in the area east of Wyoming Boulevard and north of Westcott Drive will be the first to have the new internet service provider available to them, with construction heading south next. Those interested can confirm service availability with their address on mybluepeak.com.
Natrona County Library Hosting Teen ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Escape Room
There's an awesome free event happening today for teenagers. The Natrona County Library is hosting a free, Bermuda Triangle themed escape room. The official Natrona County Library Facebook event page states:. The Bermuda Triangle is a space in the North Atlantic where ships, planes, and people have allegedly gone missing....
2 Dead After Pickup Collides With Car in Northeast Wyoming
Two people were killed and another person injured after a pickup collided with a car near Wright late Friday night. The crash happened around 11:55 p.m. near milepost 138 on Wyoming 387. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Oklahoma resident Michael Brasch was headed south when he crossed the centerline,...
Your Chances To Go Swimming In Casper Are Numbered, Here’s Why
The joke in Wyoming is that summer only lasts a couple months before fall gets here. It seems the Casper swimming pools follow that rule to a 'T'. I started to get a little misty eyed when I realized it was already time for the Casper public pools to close, meaning summer was coming to a close. After the next couple weeks, the pools will be closed until the beginning of next summer.
Be VIP For Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Pops in the Park’
The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra's Pops in the Park is returning to Washington Park on August 27, 2022 featuring classics from the legendary rock band Queen. We want to send you to the show for FREE and give you the VIP treatment. This exclusive VIP package includes:. Reserved VIP parking. 4...
HEAR ME OUT: Casper is in Need of a Third Wendy’s Location
There are many fast food options in Casper, but one chain in particular seems to be busier than the others. I try to eat at local establishments as much as I can, but sometimes I just need something quick. Drive-thru fast food is often the answer in those cases. If I am in the mood for a burger, Wendy's is typically my first choice. However, I have found it increasingly difficult to ever eat there since the lines are almost always 20+ cars deep and often overflowing into the street or adjacent parking lot. I simply don't have 30 minutes to wait in a drive-thru line. Therefore, I end up going somewhere else with a short wait time.
‘End the Summer with Pride’ Event Coming This September
Casper PRIDE is hosting an awesome event to end the summer 2022 season. Coming up September, it's time to "End the Summer with Pride". The official End the Summer with Pride Facebook event page states:. ☀️The end of summer is approaching, and we are just as sad as you are,...
Casting Calls for Models in Casper
Natural Model Management is hosting in-person casting calls in Casper, Wyoming on August 18, from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on 1150 N. Poplar Street. They are looking to scout female models and female identifying models from 17-100 years. Seventeen year olds are asked to bring a parent or guardian.
Dear Casper: Thanks for Exercising the Most American of Rights
While the general consensus is that freedom of speech is the most American important constitutional right, I have always thought the right to vote is equally important. For that reason, I was happy to see how well Casper showed up to the various polling locations yesterday (August 16th, 2022). At some locations, like the Restoration Church and the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, had substantial lines, but this did not deter the populace at all.
VIDEO: Check Out This Gorgeous (And Terrifying) Lightning Storm in Casper
Summer storms are probably our favorite things. This is especially true if they come with thunder and lightning. Right now, Casper is in the midst of a lightning storm that has to be seen to be believed. Luckily, we were able to take a video of the storm, as it...
Do You Know Any Good Places To Ride Off-Road Vehicles In Wyoming?
If you haven't noticed, ATV's, side by sides, motorcycles and other off-road vehicles are very popular in Wyoming. With my recent purchase of a trail riding side by side from Casper Mountain Motorsports, finding cool places to explore has really changed for me. I like getting into nature and being able to hike, camp and enjoy the fresh air. The problem I see is, wanting to get deep into the Wyoming woods on a limited time schedule.
Casper’s Food Scene Is About to Get ‘sOOp-ed’ Up
The Casper area has a plethora of food trucks, some local and some regional, that travel in and around our area often, but the one thing we don't really have is a "food cart" option, at least not like the street vendors in the bigger, more metropolitan areas. That is...
PHOTOS: The Unsung Heroes of Beartrap Summer Festival 2022
After a weekend full of music, madness, and a little bit of magic, Beartrap Summer Festival is officially in the books. It was an incredible weekend for all involved; from the musicians, to the crowd, the vendors, and more. But the festival couldn't have happened without so many different people...
He Won the Fight: One Night Before His Retirement, Captain Patrick McJunkin Fights One Last Fire
A hero can be anyone; even a man doing something as simple and reassuring as putting a coat around a young boy's shoulders, to let him know the world hadn't ended. As the smoke started to rise, filling the air of the Wolf Creek subdivision in Casper, Captain Patrick McJunkin of the Casper Fire-EMS department took a deep breath, put on his gear, and prepared himself to do the thing that he's been doing for the last 25 years.
Casper Police Department Hosting ‘National Night Out’ at David Street Station
Coming up this evening, local residents have a chance to interact with Casper law enforcement in a fun and entertaining way. The official Casper Police Department Facebook page shared the information earlier this morning (August 9th, 2022), with a picture and a message that read:. Today is the day! National...
FOODIES GET READY for Localicious by the Wyoming Food for Thought Project
K2radio news sat down with Jamie Purcell, the director of the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, and Chef Maggie King to talk about the annual event. Localicious will be held at 420 West 1st Street in downtown Casper; the event showcases the variety and beauty of locally grown food by the Wyoming Food for Thought Project.
Update: Police End Investigation of Body Found in Central Casper
The Casper Police Department has concluded the investigation in the 1200 block of South Boxelder and there is no longer a police presence in the area, according to a news release from the department. The investigation was regarding a non-criminal death in that area. Upon conclusion of the on-scene investigation,...
Love is in the Air: The Couples of Beartrap Summer Festival
They met in 1994. It was a case of boy meets girl meets his brother, as a matter of fact. Stephen Painovitch and Jacqueline Smith met when she was dating Painovitch's brother. But, ever his brother's keeper, Stephen's brother just felt in his heart that Jacqueline was a better fit for his big bro.
