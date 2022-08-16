Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Williston’s first set of triplets celebrate 70th birthday
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - In 1952, Queen Elizabeth began her reign. The ‘Today Show’ premiered on NBC. Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong and Harry Truman were world leaders. But in Williston, there were three brand new babies making banner headlines. Seventy years later, Myron, Mike and Madelon are still...
keyzradio.com
Sixth Annual Teton Welcome Week Kicks off Sunday
Williston, ND (KEYZ) A Williston State College tradition, the Teton Week of Welcome (WOW) continues this Sunday, August 21st. Through a release Monday, organizers said the week-long celebration is intended to ease first-semester anxieties by guiding new Tetons through orientation programs and daily social events to encourage students to meet their peers. During this week, classes after 4:00pm and online begin on Monday, August 22 followed by the first full day of class on Tuesday, August 23.
keyzradio.com
Western North Dakota Offers A Ton For A Quick Vacation
With the 2022 Babe Ruth World Series winding down, and school starting next week, you might be thinking you’re running out of time to actually get away for a day or two. Here are a few suggestions for a last minute get away in western North Dakota. Camping. You...
Williston will host its second annual airshow
Those who attend can go on an airplane ride, while also walking around and checking out pieces on display at the airshow.
roundupweb.com
Changes Are Coming To Meals On Wheels In Richland County
Recently, the Richland County Commission on Aging has made many of changes to the local Meals on Wheels program. The program has served the elderly in the community well for many years but with changes in the supporting entities these past few years it has been difficult to keep it running smoothly.
KFYR-TV
Strong gusts blow off roof, leads to power outage in Williston
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Thousands of MDU customers are without power as of noon Wednesday in the Williston area due to an unexpected power outage. While there have been reports throughout town, the majority of those without power are north of 26th Street East and south of 42nd Street East.
NDDOT announces new Highway Safety Corridor location
In 2019, the North Dakota Department of Transportation, in partnership with Vision Zero, introduced ‘Safety Corridors’ on three sections of North Dakota highways. These road upgrades are part of Vision Zero’s strategy to help eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on ND roads. Now, teaming up with Vision Zero once again, the NDDOT […]
am1090theflag.com
Williams County names first County Administrator
(Williston, ND) -- A long-time Williams County employee has been named the county's first Administrator. Helen Askim was named the County Administrator at the Williams County Commission meeting Tuesday morning. Askim previously has been the county's Director of Human Resources, GIS and Communications. The County says the evolution of her...
