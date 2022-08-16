Helios may be the God of the Sun in Greek mythology, but the Helios 300 from Acer is out to be the god of portable gaming. It throws the thin and light ethos out the door in favor of horsepower, connectivity, and effective cooling. Coming in at $2099, it packs a 12th Gen Intel processor, an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti, and a blisteringly fast 1440p display. If you’re in the market for a powerful gaming laptop you can take on the go, and don’t mind its larger size, this is definitely one worth giving a closer look.

