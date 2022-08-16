Read full article on original website
UK consumer confidence weaker than during major recessions
Consumer confidence in the UK is weaker than during the four major recessions of the past half century as rapidly rising inflation saps morale. Although the UK is technically yet to enter recession, the latest barometer of sentiment from the data company GfK found the public gloomier than at any time since the survey began in January 1974.
BBC
Staffordshire bulldog with cut ears fears walks in the rain
A dog whose ears were illegally cropped as a puppy, fears walks in the rain due to water going inside them. Lyla the bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA at a Staffordshire property in 2020 alongside six of her brothers and sisters. The dog now lives with Kelly and Jake...
BBC
British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son
The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
London strikes: Liz Truss pledges crackdown as Sadiq Khan says government ‘deliberately provoking’ unions – as it happened
Tory leadership frontrunner says new laws will make it harder to strike as London mayor accuses government of picking a fight
BBC
Nicky Campbell school was 'cesspit of sadism', former pupil claims
A former pupil of Edinburgh Academy has told the BBC that the school was "a cesspit of sadism and paedophilia". Kenneth said he was targeted for frequent, vicious beatings "usually with a sporting implement called a clacken which is like a large wooden bat". He described his time at the...
Nature.com
Historical patterns and sustainability implications of worldwide bicycle ownership and use
Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 171 (2022) Cite this article. Bicycles are widely recognized as an effective solution for reducing short-distance trip-related climate impacts and addressing sedentary lifestyle-caused chronic diseases. Yet, the historical patterns of global bicycle production, trade, stock, and use remain poorly characterized, preventing thorough investigation of its role in sustainable road transport transition. Here, based on a dynamic model and various data sources, we have compiled, to our knowledge, the first global dataset for bicycle ownership and use by country from 1962 to 2015. Our comparison between the historical development of per-capita bicycle ownership and car ownership reveals five varying types in an S-curve among different countries. High bicycle ownership does not necessarily lead to high bicycle use, which is instead still marginal in daily trips worldwide (<5% for most countries). A worldwide pro-bicycle policy and infrastructure development enabled modal shift like the Netherlands and Denmark can lead to significant untapped climate and health benefits.
BBC
Wind farm rejected amid turbine height concerns
A Scottish government reporter has rejected plans for a wind farm near Corsock. Developers argued it could contribute to meeting green energy targets and provide an economic boost. The plans were refused due to concerns over the visual impact of turbines up to 200m (650ft) high. A wind farm in...
BBC
Labour membership falls by 90,000, latest accounts show
The Labour Party lost about 91,000 members last year, according its accounts. The party had 432,213 members at the end of 2021, down from 523,332 in 2020. Leader Sir Keir Starmer said party membership always declines between elections - but left-wing critics said Jeremy Corbyn's departure had sparked an "exodus" of members.
Phys.org
UK disputes lack of access to EU science research programmes
Britain has launched dispute procedures with the European Union over its exclusion from the bloc's scientific research programmes, using a mechanism set out in a post-Brexit deal. These are the first such legal proceedings launched by the UK against the EU since Brexit. The UK government said that its inability...
BBC
Rwanda asylum plan: UK ministers partially lose Rwanda secrecy bid
Ministers have partially lost an attempt to keep secret a series of comments about Rwanda from an adviser. The High Court said on Wednesday some of what the adviser had told ministers must be disclosed in a major court case over the Rwandan refugee policy. Lawyers for the government had...
Crypto.com gets UK regulatory approval
LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Singapore-based cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com has registered with Britain's financial services regulator, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
CNBC
Record jump in German producer prices adds to gloomy outlook
Germany's economy stagnated in the second quarter as soaring energy prices, the pandemic and supply disruptions cause a gloomy outlook for Europe's largest economy, according to its finance ministry. Energy prices as a whole were up 105% compared with July 2021, due mainly to higher prices for natural gas and...
What problem is Liz Truss’s plan for regulators solving? | Nils Pratley
A future PM will have a huge selection of challenges to choose from. Finance watchdogs should not be on the list
BBC
Asylum seeker in Gloucestershire hotel 'feels like a prisoner'
A man who fled his Caribbean home because of death threats said he feels like a prisoner after being placed in temporary accommodation. The man, who cannot be named, boarded a flight to the UK last year to seek asylum and was placed in a hotel room in Gloucestershire. After...
Streamland Grows Formosa Group With Acquisition of Sound Studio Sonorous Trident
Streamland Media is expanding its sound giant Formosa Group with the acquisition of London-based sound facility Sonorous Trident, founded by two-time Oscar-nominated Mike Prestwood Smith and nine-time Emmy nominated Howard Bargroff. With the deal, the pair and their team will become part of Formosa Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The company will keep the Trident studio in Soho, London, which will use the new moniker Formosa Trident. This will be the seventh Formosa Group location in the UK. More from The Hollywood ReporterStreamland Media Keeps Up Buying Spree With Ingenuity Studios AcquisitionSound Pro Karol Urban Joins Formosa GroupStreamland Closes...
BBC
Glasgow Museums to return seven stolen artefacts to India
Glasgow Museums has agreed to return seven stolen artefacts to India. Delegates from the Indian High Commission sealed the move by signing an agreement at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. It is thought to be the first repatriation to India from a UK museum - with more to follow...
BBC
Liz Truss accused of branding British workers lazy in leaked audio
Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss said British workers needed "more graft" in leaked comments. In the recording, published by the Guardian, Ms Truss suggested Britons lacked the "skill and application" of foreign nationals. Labour said her comments were "offensive" and "effectively brand British workers as lazy". The foreign secretary did...
