Read full article on original website
Related
Liz Truss urged to rule out giving Boris Johnson job in her Cabinet
Liz Truss has been urged to rule out giving Boris Johnson a ministerial job in her Cabinet – and to keep a sleaze investigation into his conduct open.The foreign secretary, who is the frontrunner for next prime minister, has hinted she would like to stop the privileges committee probe into whether Mr Johnson misled parliament. She raised eyebrows on Tuesday evening after saying she she would in principle vote to cancel the investigation.And she and Rishi Sunak are yet to say whether they keep Mr Johnson in front line politics, or give him a peerage or knighthood.In a letter to...
Boris Johnson 'will live at Chequers' for the rest of his premiership when he finally returns from holiday... after removal vans visited Downing Street
Boris Johnson is expected to base himself at Chequers until he leaves power - when he finally returns from holiday. Removal vans were seen in Downing Street yesterday as the PM prepares to hand over to Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak in three weeks. Mr Johnson is currently sunning himself...
Liz Truss says she would vote to shut down investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament
Liz Truss has said that she would vote to shut down an investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament – but downplayed the likelihood of the probe being stopped.The outgoing prime minister is facing a probe by the Privileges Committee over what he said in the Commons about his lockdown partying and lawbreaking.Asked during a hustings in Darlington whether she would vote to end the inquiry by MPs on the standards committee, frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said: “Yes – but there isn’t a vote and it’s going ahead.”Ms Truss's comments will be seen as an attempt to...
London strikes: Liz Truss pledges crackdown as Sadiq Khan says government ‘deliberately provoking’ unions – as it happened
Tory leadership frontrunner says new laws will make it harder to strike as London mayor accuses government of picking a fight
RELATED PEOPLE
Liz Truss vows she'll 'never let our family be split up' as she pledges NOT to allow another Scottish independence vote if she's PM - while Nicola Sturgeon told to condemn protesters 'spitting' and shouting 'Tory scum' at Conservative hustings in Perth
Liz Truss tonight vowed to 'never, ever let our family be split up' as the Tory leadership frontrunner insisted she would not allow another Scottish independence referendum if she becomes prime minister. Speaking at the latest Conservative hustings event in Perth, the Foreign Secretary promised to battle Nicola Sturgeon's 'agenda...
‘I won’t vote Tory again’: Water crisis in blue-wall Surrey could tip balance at election
In village of Cranleigh, where residents are having to get their water from tankers, the mood is mutinous
BBC
Michael Gove backs Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership bid
Michael Gove has announced he will back Rishi Sunak to be the next Conservative Party leader. The former levelling up secretary told the Times he did not think rival Liz Truss's "prospectus was the right answer", and added he did not expect to return to frontbench politics. A number of...
Former UK minister Gove backs Sunak, says he is quitting frontline politics - The Times
Aug 19 (Reuters) - Former British cabinet minister Michael Gove on Friday endorsed Rishi Sunak for prime minister and announced an end of his frontline political career, he said in an op-ed in The Times.
IN THIS ARTICLE
No 10 denies ministers seeking political fight with rail unions
Denial comes as language toughens on both sides and head of RMT again warns of de facto general strike
Revealed: Liz Truss personally supported cuts to NHS and doctors’ pay
Article by Tory hopeful arguing NHS ‘cannot be put on pedestal’ shows she fully backed 2009 cost-cutting pamphlet
Own goal! Rishi Sunak gets football teams mixed up in awkward pun-turned-gaffe at Tory hustings after 'napping between events' and branding himself 'underdog' in race against frontrunner Liz Truss
Rishi Sunak tonight confessed he is the 'underdog' in the Tory leadership contest - as the former chancellor committed another gaffe in his bid to become prime minister. At the latest Conservative hustings event in Manchester, Mr Sunak acknowledged he is lagging behind Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the race to enter Downing Street.
Will the cost of living crisis put Starmer in No10? Labour storms ahead of the Tories with 13-point poll lead - their biggest in nearly 10 years - as public 'turns against the Conservatives' amid biggest squeeze on households in 60 years
Labour has stormed ahead of the Conservatives with their biggest poll lead in nearly 10 years as the public 'turns against the Conservatives' amid the biggest cost squeeze for households in 60 years. Figures from a YouGov poll for The Times has revealed that Labour has the backing of 43...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I went on University Challenge and beat Boris Johnson – there’s a reason why Paxman puts fear of god into contestants
NOBODY does withering scorn quite as brilliantly as Jeremy Paxman. For an astonishing 28 years, Paxo has asked the questions on TV’s University Challenge as generations of academically astute undergraduates discovered that they were not quite as smart as they thought they were. A year after his diagnosis of...
White House sees Liz Truss as ‘Boris loyalist’ and just a continuation of Johnson government - report
An American diplomat has described Tory frontrunner Liz Truss’s image at the White House as a “loyalist” of Boris Johnson and as someone who will be the extension of his government, a US media report says.Ms Truss, who has maintained a commanding lead over opponent Rishi Sunak to succeed Mr Johnson at No 10, has a mixed number of admirers and critics at home too.But a recent report from Politico magazine quoting several people from the White House, Congress and federal agencies in the US points to what it calls a “branding problem” for Ms Truss.While the foreign secretary...
Labour demands recall of Parliament as cost-of-living crisis bites
Labour has written to Boris Johnson, as well as the two Tory leadership contenders, demanding that Parliament returns early in order to tackle soaring energy bills.Sir Keir Starmer has unveiled a “fully costed” £29 billion plan to freeze the cap at the current level of £1,971 for six months from October, saving the average household £1,000.The call for MPs to return two weeks early on August 22 comes ahead of the announcement of the new energy price cap at the end of the month, which Labour has called a “crucial deadline” for Government action.In the letter, Thangam Debbonaire, the shadow...
US News and World Report
UK's Truss Says She Is Determined to Deliver N. Ireland Bill in Full
BELFAST (Reuters) -Liz Truss, Britain's foreign minister and favourite to become prime minister next month, said on Wednesday she was determined to deliver the Northern Ireland Protocol bill in full, even if it faced time-consuming opposition in parliament. The bill takes unilateral action -- effectively tearing up parts of the...
Farmers furious as Liz Truss refuses to attend rural hustings event
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss will be “empty chaired” by farmers after she refused to turn up at a hustings event on rural issues organised by union leaders.The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) is furious at Truss’s decision to snub the invitation to address members on Friday, at event which will be attended by her Tory rival Rishi Sunak.It comes as Truss faces criticism from environment secretary George Eustice, who suggested that she did not protect animal welfare standards in post-Brexit trade deals.Speaking about plans to “empty chair” Truss, the NFU president Minette Batters said she had “offered to meet her...
Thatcherism is an obsolete ideology – but it’s the only one that Sunak and Truss have
It’s generally agreed that the last dozen years have been some of the most turbulent in our modern history. So much has changed or been called into question: our climate, the cost of living, the state’s ability to protect us, capitalism’s ability to spread prosperity, the continuation of the United Kingdom, our relationship with Russia and the EU, even our sense that we can be a functional society. To an extent that was almost inconceivable in 2010, when the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition took office, this has become a different country.
BBC
No 10 defends PM's holiday as removal vans seen in Downing Street
Boris Johnson will be kept informed of any "urgent issues" while on holiday this week, Downing Street has said. The prime minister - who was criticised for taking a holiday earlier this month amid growing economic turmoil - is now on another break. It comes as removal vans were spotted...
BBC
Union anger over 26% cut to civil service redundancy pay
Trade unions have reacted angrily to government plans to cut civil servants' redundancy pay by an estimated 25.9%. It comes as ministers seek to reduce civil servant jobs by 91,000. The PCS trade union accused the government of wanting "to get job cuts done on the cheap". But a Cabinet...
FDA・
Comments / 0