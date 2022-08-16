ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Liz Truss urged to rule out giving Boris Johnson job in her Cabinet

Liz Truss has been urged to rule out giving Boris Johnson a ministerial job in her Cabinet – and to keep a sleaze investigation into his conduct open.The foreign secretary, who is the frontrunner for next prime minister, has hinted she would like to stop the privileges committee probe into whether Mr Johnson misled parliament. She raised eyebrows on Tuesday evening after saying she she would in principle vote to cancel the investigation.And she and Rishi Sunak are yet to say whether they keep Mr Johnson in front line politics, or give him a peerage or knighthood.In a letter to...
The Independent

Liz Truss says she would vote to shut down investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament

Liz Truss has said that she would vote to shut down an investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament – but downplayed the likelihood of the probe being stopped.The outgoing prime minister is facing a probe by the Privileges Committee over what he said in the Commons about his lockdown partying and lawbreaking.Asked during a hustings in Darlington whether she would vote to end the inquiry by MPs on the standards committee, frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said: “Yes – but there isn’t a vote and it’s going ahead.”Ms Truss's comments will be seen as an attempt to...
Daily Mail

Liz Truss vows she'll 'never let our family be split up' as she pledges NOT to allow another Scottish independence vote if she's PM - while Nicola Sturgeon told to condemn protesters 'spitting' and shouting 'Tory scum' at Conservative hustings in Perth

Liz Truss tonight vowed to 'never, ever let our family be split up' as the Tory leadership frontrunner insisted she would not allow another Scottish independence referendum if she becomes prime minister. Speaking at the latest Conservative hustings event in Perth, the Foreign Secretary promised to battle Nicola Sturgeon's 'agenda...
BBC

Michael Gove backs Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership bid

Michael Gove has announced he will back Rishi Sunak to be the next Conservative Party leader. The former levelling up secretary told the Times he did not think rival Liz Truss's "prospectus was the right answer", and added he did not expect to return to frontbench politics. A number of...
Daily Mail

Own goal! Rishi Sunak gets football teams mixed up in awkward pun-turned-gaffe at Tory hustings after 'napping between events' and branding himself 'underdog' in race against frontrunner Liz Truss

Rishi Sunak tonight confessed he is the 'underdog' in the Tory leadership contest - as the former chancellor committed another gaffe in his bid to become prime minister. At the latest Conservative hustings event in Manchester, Mr Sunak acknowledged he is lagging behind Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the race to enter Downing Street.
Daily Mail

Will the cost of living crisis put Starmer in No10? Labour storms ahead of the Tories with 13-point poll lead - their biggest in nearly 10 years - as public 'turns against the Conservatives' amid biggest squeeze on households in 60 years

Labour has stormed ahead of the Conservatives with their biggest poll lead in nearly 10 years as the public 'turns against the Conservatives' amid the biggest cost squeeze for households in 60 years. Figures from a YouGov poll for The Times has revealed that Labour has the backing of 43...
The Independent

White House sees Liz Truss as ‘Boris loyalist’ and just a continuation of Johnson government - report

An American diplomat has described Tory frontrunner Liz Truss’s image at the White House as a “loyalist” of Boris Johnson and as someone who will be the extension of his government, a US media report says.Ms Truss, who has maintained a commanding lead over opponent Rishi Sunak to succeed Mr Johnson at No 10, has a mixed number of admirers and critics at home too.But a recent report from Politico magazine quoting several people from the White House, Congress and federal agencies in the US points to what it calls a “branding problem” for Ms Truss.While the foreign secretary...
The Independent

Labour demands recall of Parliament as cost-of-living crisis bites

Labour has written to Boris Johnson, as well as the two Tory leadership contenders, demanding that Parliament returns early in order to tackle soaring energy bills.Sir Keir Starmer has unveiled a “fully costed” £29 billion plan to freeze the cap at the current level of £1,971 for six months from October, saving the average household £1,000.The call for MPs to return two weeks early on August 22 comes ahead of the announcement of the new energy price cap at the end of the month, which Labour has called a “crucial deadline” for Government action.In the letter, Thangam Debbonaire, the shadow...
US News and World Report

UK's Truss Says She Is Determined to Deliver N. Ireland Bill in Full

BELFAST (Reuters) -Liz Truss, Britain's foreign minister and favourite to become prime minister next month, said on Wednesday she was determined to deliver the Northern Ireland Protocol bill in full, even if it faced time-consuming opposition in parliament. The bill takes unilateral action -- effectively tearing up parts of the...
The Independent

Farmers furious as Liz Truss refuses to attend rural hustings event

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss will be “empty chaired” by farmers after she refused to turn up at a hustings event on rural issues organised by union leaders.The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) is furious at Truss’s decision to snub the invitation to address members on Friday, at event which will be attended by her Tory rival Rishi Sunak.It comes as Truss faces criticism from environment secretary George Eustice, who suggested that she did not protect animal welfare standards in post-Brexit trade deals.Speaking about plans to “empty chair” Truss, the NFU president Minette Batters said she had “offered to meet her...
The Guardian

Thatcherism is an obsolete ideology – but it’s the only one that Sunak and Truss have

It’s generally agreed that the last dozen years have been some of the most turbulent in our modern history. So much has changed or been called into question: our climate, the cost of living, the state’s ability to protect us, capitalism’s ability to spread prosperity, the continuation of the United Kingdom, our relationship with Russia and the EU, even our sense that we can be a functional society. To an extent that was almost inconceivable in 2010, when the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition took office, this has become a different country.
BBC

No 10 defends PM's holiday as removal vans seen in Downing Street

Boris Johnson will be kept informed of any "urgent issues" while on holiday this week, Downing Street has said. The prime minister - who was criticised for taking a holiday earlier this month amid growing economic turmoil - is now on another break. It comes as removal vans were spotted...
BBC

Union anger over 26% cut to civil service redundancy pay

Trade unions have reacted angrily to government plans to cut civil servants' redundancy pay by an estimated 25.9%. It comes as ministers seek to reduce civil servant jobs by 91,000. The PCS trade union accused the government of wanting "to get job cuts done on the cheap". But a Cabinet...
