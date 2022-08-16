Swansea is facing a water ban. But how is it enforced and what is the punishment?

SWANSEA – The Swansea Water District gets a few of the calls per day. From whistleblowers. Someone in town, the water district is told, is violating the ban on non-essential town water use.

The district takes the information and, with its limited personnel, checks out the alleged violation.

The Swansea Water District website says violators of the restriction rules will be subject to fines and even water shut-off. According to the site, first-time offenders receive a written warning; second-timers are fined $50; third-time offenders are fined $100.

The water district is not only in charge of making the rules, but enforcement as well. The district makes any necessary home/business visits.

According to the district office, since the ban went into effect around June 1, it has issued an unprecedented 190 warnings, and seven fines.

Massachusetts saw minimal precipitation and high temperatures throughout the state over the past month, according to a report from WCVB-TV. Across eastern Massachusetts, rainfall totals ranked within the top 15 driest Julys on record.

Calling the police

The town police are not heavily involved in ban enforcement. “They [the water district] ask us if we see it, let them know,” said Swansea Police lead dispatcher Terri Shileikis.

Police Lt. Joseph Martin said the department is busy enough with “crime and other major” issues. He did add that he has heard of talks at the state level to expand the water use restrictions to those with private wells since water is ultimately drawn from the same aquifers.

Neighbors reporting scofflaws

The Herald News asked several Swansea residents if they would report restriction violators to town authorities.

“No, I wouldn’t,” said Roger Plante, who has town water. “I wouldn’t want someone dropping a dime on me.”

Plante said he, and his neighbors, have been very good about honoring the water use restrictions. He said many of those neighbors have sprinkler systems ... and dead lawns, so there is no suspicion of sneaky 2 a.m. watering. “You’d be wasting water anyway,” he said. “It’s been too hot.”

Plante did add that if he were to come across a flagrant, habitual water ban violator, he might be tempted to act. “I’m not sure if I’d speak to the town or to the individual,” he said.

Shannon Silva, the Case High School softball coach, said neither she nor husband Adam, owners of a brown lawn, will be calling the district if they suspect a ban violation. “No, we don’t,” she said. “You can see if there’s water use by anyone’s lawn. If their grass is green, they’re violating the ban.”

Silva said Facebook has been teasing her, bringing up anniversary pictures from years past. “In the pictures, our grass is green,” she said.

Would longtime town resident Dave Gibeau, of Walker Street, report a ban-buster?

“I don’t know. Probably not,” the retired Case High teacher/coach said. “Maybe [complain] about it, but not report it. The police drive around.”

Gibeau has a private well, so is not affected by the usage ban. Still, he’s playing it safe. He said he has long since given up watering his large lawn, now brown and crunchy. It’s not worth the even slight chance of burning his well. He does not have a sprinkler system.

“I see people watering,” said Gibeau. “I go to the gym at 5 in the morning. I see places watering all the time.”

What is considered 'non-essential use'?

Massachusetts Department of Environmental Management definition of non-essential water use:

Washing of exterior building surfaces, parking lots, driveways or sidewalks, except as necessary to apply surface treatments such as paint, preservatives, stucco, pavement or cement.

Washing of vehicles, except in a commercial car wash or as necessary for operator safety.

Irrigation of lawns via sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems

