ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea, MA

Swansea is facing a water ban. But how is it enforced and what is the punishment?

By Greg Sullivan
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

SWANSEA – The Swansea Water District gets a few of the calls per day. From whistleblowers. Someone in town, the water district is told, is violating the ban on non-essential town water use.

The district takes the information and, with its limited personnel, checks out the alleged violation.

The Swansea Water District website says violators of the restriction rules will be subject to fines and even water shut-off. According to the site, first-time offenders receive a written warning; second-timers are fined $50; third-time offenders are fined $100.

The water district is not only in charge of making the rules, but enforcement as well. The district makes any necessary home/business visits.

According to the district office, since the ban went into effect around June 1, it has issued an unprecedented 190 warnings, and seven fines.

Massachusetts saw minimal precipitation and high temperatures throughout the state over the past month, according to a report from WCVB-TV. Across eastern Massachusetts, rainfall totals ranked within the top 15 driest Julys on record.

'We're in survival mode': Inflation and drought are impacting SouthCoast farmers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13tBs0_0hIl99q700

Calling the police

The town police are not heavily involved in ban enforcement. “They [the water district] ask us if we see it, let them know,” said Swansea Police lead dispatcher Terri Shileikis.

Police Lt. Joseph Martin said the department is busy enough with “crime and other major” issues. He did add that he has heard of talks at the state level to expand the water use restrictions to those with private wells since water is ultimately drawn from the same aquifers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UeYkY_0hIl99q700

Neighbors reporting scofflaws

The Herald News asked several Swansea residents if they would report restriction violators to town authorities.

“No, I wouldn’t,” said Roger Plante, who has town water. “I wouldn’t want someone dropping a dime on me.”

Plante said he, and his neighbors, have been very good about honoring the water use restrictions. He said many of those neighbors have sprinkler systems ... and dead lawns, so there is no suspicion of sneaky 2 a.m. watering. “You’d be wasting water anyway,” he said. “It’s been too hot.”

Plante did add that if he were to come across a flagrant, habitual water ban violator, he might be tempted to act. “I’m not sure if I’d speak to the town or to the individual,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ivd6f_0hIl99q700

Shannon Silva, the Case High School softball coach, said neither she nor husband Adam, owners of a brown lawn, will be calling the district if they suspect a ban violation. “No, we don’t,” she said. “You can see if there’s water use by anyone’s lawn. If their grass is green, they’re violating the ban.”

Silva said Facebook has been teasing her, bringing up anniversary pictures from years past. “In the pictures, our grass is green,” she said.

The Shoppes at Swansea is taking shape: A Kraft Group company, new gym, repaved road

Would longtime town resident Dave Gibeau, of Walker Street, report a ban-buster?

“I don’t know. Probably not,” the retired Case High teacher/coach said. “Maybe [complain] about it, but not report it. The police drive around.”

Gibeau has a private well, so is not affected by the usage ban. Still, he’s playing it safe. He said he has long since given up watering his large lawn, now brown and crunchy. It’s not worth the even slight chance of burning his well. He does not have a sprinkler system.

“I see people watering,” said Gibeau. “I go to the gym at 5 in the morning. I see places watering all the time.”

What is considered 'non-essential use'?

Massachusetts Department of Environmental Management definition of non-essential water use:

  • Washing of exterior building surfaces, parking lots, driveways or sidewalks, except as necessary to apply surface treatments such as paint, preservatives, stucco, pavement or cement.
  • Washing of vehicles, except in a commercial car wash or as necessary for operator safety.
  • Irrigation of lawns via sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Swansea is facing a water ban. But how is it enforced and what is the punishment?

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island Nurse Surrenders License for Submitting Falsified COVID Vaccine Card

A Rhode Island nurse has surrendered her license — due to admitting to obtaining, and submitting to her employer, a falsified COVID vaccine card. Rhode Island Department of Health records show that registered nurse Athena Fidas was working as a Nurse Care Manager at Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Group, when she presented her employer with what she said was her vaccination card — and later admitted it was fake.
WARWICK, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home

At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Swansea, MA
capecod.com

Bourne ambulance called to cover Mattapoisett as massive blaze tears through local boatyard

MATTAPOISETT – A Bourne ambulance responded to cover the Mattapoisett fire station as a massive fire raged at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Ned’s Point Road. A large plume of smoke was visible from parts of Cape Cod. According to reports, an explosion rocked the boatyard with fire ensuing and escalating to 5 alarms. It was unclear if anyone was injured.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Water Usage#Irrigation Systems#Wcvb Tv#Southcoast#Swansea Police
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth to Start Fining Residents for Water Violations

DARTMOUTH — Officials in the town of Dartmouth are warning residents that as Bristol County remains in a critical drought, they will have to restrict their water use or face increasing penalties. The ongoing drought affecting much of Massachusetts was listed last week as "critical" by the state and...
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Delays Coming as Rt. 24/140 Bridges in Taunton to be Demolished

TAUNTON — Starting at the end of August, traffic patterns will change at the Route 24/Route 140 interchange in Taunton as three bridges will be demolished and reconstructed, according to the state's transportation department. The changes will be implemented overnight on Aug. 28 and 29, and the new traffic...
TAUNTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Turnto10.com

Johnson's Pond owners claim state causing environmental damage

(WJAR) — The ongoing fight over water levels at Johnson's Pond in Coventry now has the pond owners claiming the state is causing environmental damage, leaving shellfish to die. It's a turn-around from accusations pond residents have long been making against the pond owners in their dispute. And it...
COVENTRY, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Police Identify Suspect in St. Luke’s Threat

New Bedford Police have identified the person who allegedly made the threat against St. Luke’s Hospital on Tuesday that forced the hospital into lockdown. Officers responded Tuesday to a report of threats at the hospital and arrived to find the facility already under lockdown. According to police, officers were...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Valley Breeze

Officials looking into complaints about backyard whiffle ball tournaments

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Stephanie Bouley says she can hear shouting, screaming and other loud noises from her yard as whiffle ball games are repeatedly played next door. Last year, she and other residents along Lincoln Road expressed concern about the tournaments being held in the backyard of neighbor E. Justin Simone, and she says the games have continued.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

History saved: renovations wrap at one of R.I.'s oldest homes

LINCOLN – Renovations are complete at one of the state’s oldest homes, and it’s ready to hit the market. The circa-1696 Valentine Whitman Jr. House is now positioned for its next 320 years, said Preserve Rhode Island Executive Director Valerie Talmage.
Daily Voice

Animal Tranquilizer Mixed Into Worcester Street Drugs Makes Them Deadlier: Police

Police in Worcester said they've seen a spike of a potentially fatal to humans animal tranquilizer being added to street drugs sold in the community. Xylazine, a sedative, is showing up more often in tests of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl confiscated in Worcester County, District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. The tranquilizer, sometimes called tranq, intensifies the effects of the drugs, but it's raising serious concerns among law enforcement agencies because of the potential for overdose.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
The Herald News

The Herald News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy