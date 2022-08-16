PERRY: Aurora lawmakers insist homage to Native Americans is divisive, and an affront to God. Really.

Read full article on original website
A A Truth Be Told
3d ago
They should have to give every single piece of land they've stolen back. It's TiMe💫
Aurora: Say no to panhandlersDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Slumping pot sales raise stakes for Denver industry facing new tax voteMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Denver ranks No. 1 city for thrift-store shoppingMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Protesters who used F-bombs with police may get $64,000 eachDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Montbello may host next homeless tent villageDavid HeitzDenver, CO
coloradopols.com
NO WAY O’DEA: Time to get on the bus
For months we’ve been warning you about the danger of Joe O’Dea–a sleazy businessman with a record of hurting workers and putting his own greed above Coloradoans. It’s time to call him out for trying to have it both ways on the most important issues confronting Colorado and the nation.
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
iheart.com
Thurs Blogcast: Lauren Boebert's American Life; Fighting for Food Trucks
A listener asked by text what I think of the Republican Party turning into a "Trumpublican" Party. Putting aside Mr. Trump himself for a minute because I do think at some point the GOP will of necessity do what Laura Ingraham suggested a couple days ago and “turn the page on him”, I just don’t like populism. I support government based on principles. I’m not saying we had that before Trump. We certainly didn’t have it with him either. Remember that goals are not principles and sometimes, if you’re principled, you have to forego certain goals and trust that that sacrifice is worth it in the long run. Populists get things right sometimes, by accident, and they get things wrong the same way and for the same reason. They chase the short-term whims of the people which is almost always harmful to the long-term interests of a free country.
Amid "ghost guns" rise, ATF makes historic rule changes
"Ghost guns" — or guns that are pieced together at home, lacking a serial number — are becoming increasingly common in Colorado and the U.S. Last year, nearly 20,000 ghost guns were confiscated in criminal investigations around the country, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Nearly all ghost guns recovered at crime scenes — more than 99% — can't be traced at all, according to the ATF. At the same time, the number of ghost guns used in crimes has risen sharply — jumping 1,000% since 2016, though they still make up just 3% of all guns...
earnthenecklace.com
Natasha Verma Leaving 9News: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?
Natasha Verma has been a part of the morning lives and routines of residents of Colorado for the past three years as a 9News anchor. They woke up to the voice of this beautiful philanthropist every day. Fans and her KUSA-TV family are super sad to see her go. In the meantime, people are excited to see where her career will take her next. They are eager to know why Natasha Verma is leaving 9News and if she will also leave Colorado. Fortunately for her followers, Natasha Verma answered most of their questions.
Westword
Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations
Despite technological changes that have revolutionized communication over recent decades, traditional radio remains a going concern in metro Denver, the country's eighteenth-largest market. But as demonstrated by the latest report from industry leader Nielsen, a relative handful of stations owned by media conglomerates dominate the scene, leaving most other signals to scramble for the scraps — and in July, many of them failed to generate enough listeners to even register in the ratings available to the public.
Aurora: Say no to panhandlers
(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council advanced Monday launching an educational campaign to discourage residents from giving money to panhandlers. The council discussed the proposal, brought forth by councilmembers Steve Sundberg and Angela Lawson, during its study session. The proposal still will need approval during a regular council meeting, likely next week.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora Council rejects Native American land acknowledgment: ‘This is God’s country.’
AURORA | Conservative lawmakers on Monday rejected the idea of introducing city events with an acknowledgment that Aurora was established on former Native American lands, invoking God and gripes with the language of the statement. While Councilmember Crystal Murillo said the statement would “show a sign of respect to our...
EDITORIAL: Josiaz Aragon’s death is a wakeup call
It’s the question that should be gnawing at Denverites right now following last week’s horrific slaying of a 14-year-old Denver boy. Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon’s body was found Monday, Aug. 8, two days before his 15th birthday, near a ballfield behind Denver’s Southwest Recreation Center. Aragon was shot, stabbed and beaten, apparently in broad daylight, according to Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.
fowlertribune.com
Career CPW officer devoted life to working for Colorado’s wildlife, outdoor enthusiasts
As a temporary employee at a federal wildlife office in Fort Collins some 40 years ago, Steve Keefer shared in the excitement of the discovery of a colony of black-footed ferrets in Wyoming. The black-footed ferret had been feared extinct for years in North America and the discovery ignited a passion in Keefer to help rescue it and other wildlife.
cpr.org
A group that helps with substance use across 21 western Colorado counties will shut down, citing a new state law
An organization that manages funding for substance-use services across Colorado’s Western Slope will shut down at the end of the year, but its leadership promised on Friday to work with state officials to ensure there will be no disruption for clients. The leaders of Durango-based West Slope Casa say...
7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 19-21, 2022
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
Drought improves for the fifth week in a row in Colorado
Drought in Colorado has been gradually improving since early July and less than 25% of the state now has severe drought.The weekly drought monitor is released each Thursday morning and the most recent update shows a 3% decrease in severe drought and a small change to moderate drought. The two worse drought categories were virtually unchanged from a week ago. About 5% of Colorado is experiencing extreme drought and less than 1% of the state has exceptional drought.The most concerning drought continues to plague the far southwest and northeast corners of the state including Julesburg, Sterling, Holyoke, and Cortez.For Denver...
Mother's love the key ingredient at Japanese bakery near Denver | Craving Colorado
BROOMFIELD • Maki Fairbanks finally got to sit down at her bakery, but now she rises to address a discrepancy in a cake order. Something about the icing. Not a big deal, the customer insists. But Fairbanks is ashamed, a cursed perfectionist. Her daughter stops her. “I got it,”...
Wildfire smoke to impact Colorado Friday
Wildfire smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest will make its way to Colorado on Friday.
5280.com
4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs
The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.
Opinion: Homeless hotel neighbor runs for Denver mayor
My neighbor three doors down in the Denver homeless hotel where I live is running for mayor. I think it’s incredibly rich that a formerly homeless person still living in supportive housing has his name on the ballot for mayor. While some formerly homeless people find it difficult to crawl out of a hole of despair, Jesse Lashawn Parris exudes the confidence of a winner.
9News
CMAS scores released for 2022
DENVER — This week, the Colorado Department of Education released results for the Colorado Measures for Academic Success, known as "CMAS." The state says results showed "strong participation" and improvement over 2021, but there is still "a long way to go." Notably, participation in CMAS improved since last year,...
Which Denver suburb is home to some of the finest world-class hunting?
Colorado is home to some of the finest world-class hunting in the country, but you might be shocked to discover that you do not have to actually leave the metro area to find it.
denverite.com
‘Colorado’s #1 eviction firm’ sued for ‘unfair, unconscionable and deceptive’ eviction practices
A Denver law firm that prides itself on helping landlords speedily boot tenants who are late on rent is under fire. A class action lawsuit filed against Tschetter Sulzer P.C. on Aug. 6 alleges the firm deceived Denver tenant Tina Franklin and over a hundred others facing eviction. The complaint states the firm mischaracterized the amount the tenants must pay to catch up on rent. The lawsuit was submitted to federal court by attorneys Steven Woodrow of Woodrow & Peluso, LLC and Jason Legg of Cadiz Law, LLC.
