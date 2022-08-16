ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UToledo Partners With Medical Mutual for Employee Health Insurance

The University of Toledo will offer health insurance options to employees through a new partnership with Medical Mutual of Ohio. The University’s medical plans will be administrated by Medical Mutual of Ohio effective Jan. 1, 2023. All employees will need to update their information during the annual open enrollment period for benefits in October for the upcoming calendar year.
Making a Difference

The University of Toledo chapter of Camp Kesem, a national nonprofit that provides programs and services to children ages 6 to 18 whose parents have or have had cancer, recently held a free weeklong camp. From left to right, Aru Goel, UToledo Kesem student co-director and a recent graduate; Pranati Kongara, a senior studying biology; Ximena Fernandez Paucar, a junior studying chemistry; Alex Klink, a Camp Kesem camper; and Liam Walsh, a senior double majoring in political science and law and social thought.
