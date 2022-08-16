ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels meet in game 2 of series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Seattle Mariners (63-54, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-65, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (4-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -176, Angels +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles is 51-65 overall and 26-34 in home games. The Angels are sixth in the AL with 129 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Seattle is 63-54 overall and 32-28 in road games. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.68 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the 14th time these teams square off this season. The Angels are ahead 7-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Rengifo has 17 doubles, three triples and eight home runs for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 7-for-32 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 41 extra base hits (21 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs). Jesse Winker is 5-for-19 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .211 batting average, 2.42 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Mariners: 6-4, .208 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Sandoval throws 4-hitter, Angels beat Tigers 1-0 on Walsh HR

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Sandoval pitched a four-hitter for his first career shutout, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 Friday night on Jared Walsh’s second-inning homer. Sandoval (4-8) threw 97 pitches, struck out nine, walked none and didn’t allow a runner past first base as the Angels ended a three-game skid. “I’m usually at 97 pitches after four innings, so this was awesome,” Sandoval said. “I thought I was fighting my stuff in the first four or five innings, but everything clicked after that.” The 25-year-old left-hander retired 12 straight batters before Victor Reyes singled with one out in the ninth. Sandoval then got Riley Greene to ground into a game-ending double play, the third the Angels turned behind him.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

McKenzie gets 14 Ks, Guardians rally 5-2 over White Sox

CLEVELAND (AP) — Triston McKenzie struck out a career-high 14 batters and the Cleveland Guardians scored four runs with two outs in the seventh to rally for a 5-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. McKenzie (9-9) struck out eight of the last 10 hitters he faced and didn’t walk a batter in seven innings, but left with his team trailing 2-1. Rookie Steven Kwan tripled into the right field corner with two outs in the seventh to score Luke Maile, who had doubled. Amed Rosario’s single through the left side giving the AL Central-leading Cleveland the lead, then the Guardians loaded the bases before All-Star Andrés Giménez added a two-run single. It’s the second time in the week where Cleveland had a big inning with two outs, the other coming in the eighth against Detroit on Wednesday.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Chavis' bases-loaded single in 9th puts Pirates over Reds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Chavis hit a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth inning to cap a two-run rally and lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Friday night. The Pirates trailed 4-3 going into the final frame but tied it on Kevin Newman’s run-scoring double with one out. The Reds then intentionally walked Bryan Reynolds to put runners on first and second and brought in left-handed reliever Ross Detwiler to replace Joel Kuhnel (2-2). Detwiler hit Ben Gamel to load the bases and Chavis lined a single into short left field. “I love being in that kind of clutch moment,” Chavis said. “I’ve been in those situations before, and I love the perception of the pressure being on the pitcher instead of the hitter. It came out good tonight. It was exciting.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
State
California State
Seattle, WA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

Riley, Wright lead Braves past Astros 6-2 in Series rematch

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley hit a three-run homer off Lance McCullers Jr., Kyle Wright won his 15th game to tie for the NL lead, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Friday night in the teams’ first meeting since last year’s World Series. The defending champion Braves have won 10 of 11 and are 51-20 since June 1, best in the majors over that span. AL-leading Houston had won six of eight and 10 of 15. The Astros are 41-21 since June 12. Houston left fielder Yordan Alvarez left the game in two outs in the bottom of the fifth. He reported feeling ill and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Alvarez is second in the AL in homers with 31 and leads the league in on-base percentage. Wright (15-5) was making his first start since Aug. 10 because of arm fatigue. He erased a one-out walk in the third on Jose Altuve’s double-play grounder and stranded Kyle Tucker, who tripled with two outs in the sixth, by retiring Trey Mancini on a comebacker. Wright allowed two runs and six hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in six innings.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Massey sac fly in 10th gives Royals 3-2 win over Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Michael Massey’s sacrifice fly in the 10th inning lifted Kansas City to a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night, ending the Royals’ four-game skid. Massey drove in automatic runner Michael A. Taylor, who had moved up to third on a groundball. Scott Barlow (5-4) got the win in relief with help from catcher Salvador Perez, who threw out Roman Quinn on an attempted steal of third in the 10th. MJ Melendez, who had thrown out Taylor Walls attempting to stretch a single into a double for the first out in the 10th, ended the game with a diving catch of Francisco Mejia’s sinking liner in left field. Jalen Beeks (2-3) took the loss for the Rays, who have won five of seven and are in position for an AL wild card.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

Former big leaguer Bill Lee, 75, collapses at amateur game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Former Boston Red Sox star Bill Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up for the Savannah Bananas amateur team Friday night, but the 75-year-old pitcher walked off the field with assistance. “He was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken to a local hospital,” team president Jared Orton said in an email to The Associated Press. Lee, a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame and fondly nicknamed “Spaceman,” was in the right-field bullpen when the episode occurred. Lee has pitched for the Bananas, who play in the Coastal Plain League, a collegiate summer league. The club is known for its bright yellow uniforms and entertaining antics on and off the field.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Griffin Canning
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Luis Rengifo
Person
Ryan Borucki
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Matthew Boyd
Person
Anthony Rendon
Person
Casey Sadler
Person
Michael Lorenzen
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Matt Duffy
The Associated Press

Padres lefty Blake Snell cleared to start after accident

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell was cleared to pitch Friday night against the Washington Nationals after being involved in a minor traffic collision the night before. Manager Bob Melvin said Snell was not injured. “You don’t expect those types of things,” Melvin said. “Physically, he’s fine. But that can shake you up a little bit. Our guys checked him out today, and we’ve talked to him, and he’s ready to pitch. So I think we probably got lucky.” The San Diego Union-Tribune r eported that Snell was parked on the side of Interstate 5 for a traffic stop when his car was struck by another car.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy