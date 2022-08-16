Read full article on original website
Look: Paige VanZant's Racy Sweatshirt Is Going Viral
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Burglarized In Oakland, Security Footage Released
Sasha Banks revealed via her Instagram Stories Tuesday night that a burglar broke into her car while she was in Oakland, California. In the first video, an annoyed Banks could be heard yelling "Five minutes in Oakland. Just five minutes!" as she shared a close-up shot of the back of her SUV with a broken window.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Told Vince McMahon And Triple H To Stop Booking Him In Matches
WWE has been home to some iconic tag teams over the years and in 2014 the New Age Outlaws got back into the title picture when they won the WWE Tag Team Titles. They held the belts for a short run before dropping them to The Usos, and Road Dogg recently revealed on The Wrestling Outlaws that he asked Triple H and Vince McMahon to stop booking him after he and Billy Gunn dropped the belts.
stillrealtous.com
CM Punk Reportedly Has Backstage Heat With Top AEW Star
Last week AEW World Champion CM Punk officially made his return when he confronted Jon Moxley on Dynamite, and this week CM Punk kicked off the show. Punk cut a fiery promo where he called out former AEW World Champion Adam Page then said it was “coward s**t” when Page didn’t answer the call.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star
The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
CBS Sports
Deontay Wilder next fight: Former WBC heavyweight champion to face Robert Helenius in October
After two straight knockout losses to Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder is ready to return to the ring in pursuit of getting back on the winning track. Wilder will face Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Oct. 15, Premier Boxing Champions announced on Wednesday. The fight will air live on Fox PPV.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retiring?
No one can wrestle forever, and former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James recently got the wrestling world talking when she posted the following tweet saying that she feels she’s done with wrestling:. The tweet got quite the reaction from fans as they made it clear that they don’t...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Fuels Rumors of a Return to the Ring
There have been rumors about a former WWE NXT Champion making a comeback to the ring for months, and those rumors have mainly focused on AEW or a potential return to WWE. Whatever Johnny Gargano is going through, his most recent social media post appears to indicate that he is prepared to make a comeback. Even though anything is possible and he could make his AEW debut, most indications point to him returning to WWE and possibly joining the main roster.
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/19/22)
Tonight, SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada’s Bell Centre, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle. As a build-up to their Clash at The Castle main event, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns will face off in the main event of tonight’s SmackDown.
stillrealtous.com
Drew McIntyre Reveals When He Found Out About Karrion Kross Returning To WWE
Fans have seen some interesting returns in recent weeks and Karrion Kross recently got people talking when he appeared on SmackDown and attacked Drew McIntyre. It seems that Kross is being inserted into the title picture as he’s been taunting Roman Reigns and it’s been reported that he’s now listed as the number 2 heel on the SmackDown brand.
wrestlinginc.com
Mickie James Addresses What Is Next For Her
Earlier this month, former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James dropped a bombshell by expressing on Twitter that she was "done in wrestling." After seemingly bringing the curtain down on her near 23-year career — with her last match taking place in July at the ABC 12eme Festival International in France — James has now opened up about what might be next.
Ronda Rousey Arrested During 8/19 WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey was arrested in Montreal to kick off the August 19 episode of SmackDown. Ronda Rousey, who has been suspended by WWE since SummerSlam, has been trying to get the suspension lifted. On August 12, Ronda Rousey combated her suspension by hopping the guardrail and dumping money in the ring prior to a contract signing between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler for their WWE Women's Championship match at Clash at the Castle, but on August 19, Adam Pearce was not interested in entertaining Ronda Rousey’s violent tendencies.
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Recalls Vince McMahon Screaming At Her On WWE Headsets About Call He Didn't Like
Renee Paquette made history in 2018 by becoming the first woman to call an entire episode of "WWE Raw" as part of the commentary team. The reception was positive enough that about a month later, Paquette etched her name into the history books again by being promoted to the role of WWE's first full-time female commentator, appearing each week beside Corey Graves and Michael Cole on "WWE Raw." Unfortunately, this would only continue for about a year before Paquette shifted her focus to co-hosting "WWE Backstage" on Fox Sports alongside WWE alums like current AEW World Champion CM Punk.
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Recalls Seth Rollins' Profane Reaction After The Shield Hit Him With Their Triple Powerbomb
While fans are desperate to see The Rock and Roman Reigns collide at some point in the future, the two men have physically interacted in the past during the "Tribal Chief's" days in The Shield. The Hounds Of Justice attacked the People's Champion on the January 21 episode of "Raw" back in 2013, and the three rising stars were able to make their mark in a major way.
411mania.com
Bron Breakker Shares Photo Posing With Fellow WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade
– WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker shared a photo on his Instagram account yesterday, possibly hinting at a relationship between himself and former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. While he didn’t outright confirm the two are in a relationship now, he simply wrote “W” in the caption for “Win” or “Winning.”
stillrealtous.com
Former AEW Star Wants To Return To The Company
You never know when AEW might announce a new signing as the company is constantly adding to the roster. However, in recent months AEW has been letting contracts expire for certain talents and Jack Evans happened to be one of the names that the company parted ways with earlier this year.
PWMania
Two WWE Stars Pulled From SmackDown, Toxic Attraction Confirmed for Tonight
The Women’s Tag Team Title tournament match that was scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown episode has been changed by WWE. The tournament match on the show was originally advertised by WWE as Natalya and Sonya Deville vs. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne), the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, will now be appearing on the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Gives Update On How Her Recovery From Injury Is Going
During her "Raw" Women's Championship match at SummerSlam against reigning champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder, which ultimately ruled her out of action moving forward. While WWE reported that Lynch would be "out for several months," the Irish-born star has provided a positive update on how her rehabilitation is going. "I feel like I've gotten much more mobility in it [her shoulder]," Lynch said on an Instagram Live (on the Seven Bucks Productions account) involving her real-life husband and fellow WWE star Seth Rollins, former WWE head writer and Seven Bucks Productions SVP of creative development Brian Gewirtz, and Seven Bucks Productions co-owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "When it happened, it was so painful that I was, like, 'Oh no, I'm gonna be out for a long, long time.' But now, it's healing up real quick. I'm feeling strong, I'm feeling good. So, I'm hoping it won't be much time at all."
wrestlinginc.com
Sylvester Stallone Defends Pro Wrestling Against Allegations 'It's Not Real'
Sylvester Stallone says he loves professional wrestling. The Hollywood star famous for his leading roles in the "Rocky" and "Rambo" franchises opened up about his thoughts on the grappling game during an interview with Sports Illustrated. "I love wrestling. It's all about getting swept up in the drama," said Stallone.
