19-Year-Old Kyler Louis Lacy Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Dequincy (Dequincy, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash around 4:15 a.m. that claimed a life. The accident occurred at the intersection of Camp Edgewood Road and Pilgrim Rest Road in Beauregard Parish.
The 19-year-old Kyler Louis Lacy of Sulphur was [..]
